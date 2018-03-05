IND vs SL, 1st T20I: Youngsters aim to make a mark in tri-series

A reduced Indian side will take the field on Tuesday against hosts Sri Lanka in the opening Twenty20 International of a tri-series that also includes Bangladesh.

The match will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. It is the first of a seven-match tri-series between sub-continental sides Sri Lanka, India and Bangladesh.

The series may come across as 'unnecessary' for a lot of Indian cricket fans as the Men in Blue have faced the islanders in 18 international matches this season, including six Tests, eight One Day Internationals (ODIs) and four T20Is.

The Indian side is likely to be upbeat after having recently registered historic victories in the shorter formats of the game on a tour to South Africa.

Schedule

March 6: Sri Lanka v IndiaMarch 8: Bangladesh v IndiaMarch 10: Sri Lanka v BangladeshMarch 12: Sri Lanka v IndiaMarch 14: Bangladesh v IndiaMarch 16: Sri Lanka v Bangladesh

March 18: Final

The new-look team

With skipper Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni resting, a bunch of youngsters will want to make a mark ahead of the World Cup next year.

While it is a T20I tournament, a good performance will be noticed by the national selection committee, particularly for a few slots in the middle-order and perhaps even for the place of a reserve pacer.

Stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma will personally be raring to find some form after a poor show in South Africa, where he managed only one hundred in the ODIs, and no substantial scores in either the T20Is or the Test matches.

Suresh Raina, who is slowly getting back into the groove at number three, will fancy the lack of demons in the Premadasa pitch and in the Lankan pace trio of Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera and Dasun Shanaka.

Other regular pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah have also been rested along with wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav and all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Kuldeep had also missed the T20I series in South Africa due to an injury.

The five players replacing them in the squad are Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, pacer Mohammad Siraj, all-rounders Vijay Shankar and Washington Sundar.

The opening match will see partly cloudy skies for most of the day but chances of rain are slim.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj and Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper).

Sri Lanka: Dinesh Chandimal (captain), Suranga Lakmal (vice-captain), Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Janith Perera, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Amila Aponso, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera, Dhananjaya De Silva.

Bangladesh: Mahmudullah (captain), Liton Das, Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Sabbir Rahman, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Abu Jayed, Taskin Ahmed, Imrul Kayes, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan, Ariful Haque, Nazmul Islam, Abu Hider Rony.

The series will be India’s last before the 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL), which is slated to begin on April 4.

Match date and time: 19:00 IST, March 6 | R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka

(With PTI inputs)