Sep 18, 2019 08:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd T20I: de Kock, van der Dussen fall in quick succession
Catch all the live updates from second T20I between India and South Africa being played at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali Top
highlights
WICKET! van der Dussen c and b Jadeja 1(2)
WICKET ! de Kock c Kohli b Navdeep Saini 52(37)
FIFTY up for de Kock! 50 (34)
WICKET! Hendricks c Washington Sundar b Chahar 6(11)
PLAYING XI
TOSS
PITCH REPORT
Washington Sundar is back to bowl. Bavuma is on strike. Bavuma plays first delivery to long-on for a run. Miller plays second delivery behind square on the leg-side for another run. Bavuma comes down the track on third delivery and works the ball to leg side for another single. Miller plays fourth delivery to leg side and gets 2 runs. SIX! Huge. Fuller delivery from Sundar and Miller standing in his crease clears long-off with ease for a maximum. Miller plays last ball to fine leg for a single. 12 runs from the over.
South Africa 122/3 after 16 overs.
SIX! Big short. Full and straight delivery from Sundar and Miller standing in his crease clears long-off with ease for a maximum.
Hardik Pandya is back in the attack. On strike is Bavuma. First delivery is a dot. Bavuma slaps second delivery to long-on and the ball goes one bounce to the fielder placed there and the batsman settles for a single. Miller works third delivery off his hips to leg side for another run. Bavuma flicks fourth delivery to square leg and adds another run to the total. Miller hooks fifth delivery and the ball goes to fine-leg. Miller takes a single. Bavuma punches last delivery to long-off and takes a single. 5 runs off the over.
South Africa 110/3 after 15 overs.
Krunal Pandya will bowl. Bavuma is on strike. First delivery is a dot. Bavuma gets a single on second delivery. Miller plays third delivery to mid-wicket for another run. Bavuma plays fourth delivery to sweeper cover and gets 2 runs. Bavuma plays fifth delivery between mid-wicket and long-on for 2 more runs. Bavuma gets a single off last delivery. 7 runs off the over.
South Africa 105/3 after 14 overs.
Jadeja continues. van der Dussen is on strike. CAUGHT! Slower delivery from Jadeja and van der Dussen plays the ball straight back to Jadeja who stretches and completes a good catch. David Miller is the new batsman. Miller plays next delivery to long-on for a single. FOUR! Poor delivery from Jadeja and Bavuma plays an inside out shot for a boundary. Bavuma plays next delivery for a single. Miller plays fifth delivery for another run. Bavuma gets a single off last delivery. 8 runs and a wicket off the over.
South Africa 98/3 after 13 overs.
FOUR! Poor delivery from Jadeja and Bavuma plays an inside out shot for a boundary.
WICKET! van der Dussen c and b Jadeja 1(2)
Slower delivery from Jadeja and van der Dussen plays the ball straight back to Jadeja who stretches and completes a good catch.
Saini is back into the attack. On strike is Bavuma. Bavuma plays first delivery to off-side for a single. CAUGHT! Back of length delivery from Saini and de Kock comes down the track to hit a big shot. Virat Kohli running in from mid-off puts in a great dive and take a stunning catch. Rassie van der Dussen is the new batsman. Bavuma is on strike. Fourth delivery is a dot. Bavuma plays fifth delivery to fine leg for a single. van der Dussen plays last delivery to sweeper cover and gets a single. 3 runs and a wicket off the over.
South Africa 90/2 after 12 overs.
WICKET ! de Kock c Kohli b Navdeep Saini 52(37)
Back of length delivery from Saini and de Kock comes down the track to hit a big shot. Virat Kohli running in from mid-off puts in a great dive and take a stunning catch.
Jadeja to Bavuma. Bavuma plays first delivery to long-on for a single. de Kock plays second delivery to long-on for another run. Bavuma plays third delivery for another run. FOUR! Half-volley from Jadeja and de Kock hammers the ball to square leg for a boundary and get to his fifty. de Kock plays fifth delivery to long-on for another run. Bavuma plays last delivery for a single. 9 runs off the over.
South Africa 87/1 after 11 overs.