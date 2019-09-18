India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd T20I: de Kock, van der Dussen fall in quick succession

Hardik Pandya is back in the attack. On strike is Bavuma. First delivery is a dot. Bavuma slaps second delivery to long-on and the ball goes one bounce to the fielder placed there and the batsman settles for a single. Miller works third delivery off his hips to leg side for another run. Bavuma flicks fourth delivery to square leg and adds another run to the total. Miller hooks fifth delivery and the ball goes to fine-leg. Miller takes a single. Bavuma punches last delivery to long-off and takes a single. 5 runs off the over.

South Africa 110/3 after 15 overs.