Ind vs Pak: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan tons help India enter Asia Cup 2018 finals

1/10 Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat. India were unchanged from their previous game against Bangladesh. Pakistan made two changes to their side with Mohammad Amir and Shadab Khan coming back into the side at the expense of Haris Sohail and Usman Khan. (Image: ICC) 2/10 The Indian spinners gave the side a good start as they reduced Pakistan to 58/3 after 16 overs. Yuzvendra Chahal drew first blood by trapping Imam-ul-Haq in the 8th over. Kuldeep Yadav then trapped Fakhar Zaman in the 15th over before Babar Azam was run-out in the next over by Ravindra Jadeja. (Image: AP) 3/10 After the fall of three early wickets Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed and Shoaib Malik stitched a 107-run partnership to support a stuttering innings. Ahmed was then dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav. At fall of Ahmed's wicket Pakistan's score read 165/4. (Image: AP) 4/10 During the 100-run stand with his skipper, Malik completed his half-century when he played Bhuvneshwar Kumar for a single in the 35th over. It was his second successive ODI fifty and 43rd overall. Ahmed was then dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav. At fall of Ahmed's wicket Pakistan's score read 165/4. (Image: AP) 5/10 Jasprit Bumrah then got the vital wicket of Malik in the 44th over when he angled a ball into the batsman which Malik edged to Indian wicket-keeper M S Dhoni. Malik was dismissed on a personal score of 78 and Pakistan's score read 203/5. (Image: AP) 6/10 Yuzvendra Chahal took the sixth wicket of Pakistan innings when he castled Asif Ali with a googly in the 45th over. Bumrah then clean bowled Shadab Khan in the 50th over as Pakistan managed a score of 233/7. (Image: AP) 7/10 Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan got India off to a steady start as the duo scored 53 runs in the first 10 overs. (Image: AP) 8/10 There was no respite for the Pakistanis as the Indian openers and Dubai's heat got the better of the Men in Green. (Image: AP) 9/10 Sharma and Dhawan continued their excellent form in the Asia Cup as the two completed their respective fifties. Dhawan was the first of the two to reach the landmark when he played Shadab Khan for a boundary in the 18th over. Sharma soon followed as he scored two runs off Mohammad Amir in the 22nd over. (Image: AP) 10/10 Dhawan and Sharma continued batting superbly and completed their respective centuries. Dhawan first brought his 15th ODI Ton in the 33rd over and Sharma completed his 19th ODI Ton in the 36th over as Pakistani bowlers failed to dislodge the two batsmen. Dhawan was eventually dismissed in the 34th over as India was mere 27 runs short of the target, Ambati Rayudu then along with Sharma helped the team in getting the remaining runs. (Image: AP) First Published on Sep 24, 2018 03:04 pm