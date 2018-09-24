Ind vs Pak: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan tons help India enter Asia Cup 2018 finals

Dhawan and Sharma continued batting superbly and completed their respective centuries. Dhawan first brought his 15th ODI Ton in the 33rd over and Sharma completed his 19th ODI Ton in the 36th over as Pakistani bowlers failed to dislodge the two batsmen. Dhawan was eventually dismissed in the 34th over as India was mere 27 runs short of the target, Ambati Rayudu then along with Sharma helped the team in getting the remaining runs. (Image: AP)