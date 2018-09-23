Ind vs Pak LIVE score - Asia Cup 2018: Kuldeep, Chahal and Jadeja give India the breakthrough; Pak 64/3 after 18 overs

Live now
Sep 23, 2018 06:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
WICKET! Fakhar Zaman lbw Kuldeep 31(44)
WICKET! Imam-ul-Haq lbw Chahal 10 (20)
Jadeja continues. He restricts the batsmen to singles as they get just 4 runs off the over. The batsmen will have to be extra careful about throwing away their wickets now as Pakistan’s slow start has backfired.
Pakistan 64/3 after 18 overs
Jasprit Bumrah comes back into the attack. Shoaib Malik flicks the 1st ball towards backward square leg and gets off the mark with a single. Sarfraz then whips the 4th ball behind square leg for another run. Just 2 runs from the over. India are really putting the pressure on Pakistan with all these dot balls now.
Pakistan 60/3 after 17 overs
Ravindra Jadeja comes into the attack. He starts with two dot balls before the batsmen pick up singles off the next two deliveries. RUN OUT! Pakistan are slowly slipping into self-destruct mode here as they lose their third wicket. Sarfraz steers the ball towards point and Babar hurries for the single but is sent back. Chahal is quick to the ball and ends back a good throw and Jadeja is quick to take off the bails. Just 2 runs off the over.
Pakistan 58/3 after 16 overs
Babar rotates strike with a single off the first ball. Zaman reaches out and slog-sweeps the next ball over deep midwicket for a FOUR. LBW! Zaman gets across to sweep the next ball but slips and the misses the ball as it crashes into him. The umpire gives it out and Zaman hesitates before walking back. He was thinking about the review and it could’ve saved him as replays reveal the ball brushed his gloves before hitting him. Sarfraz Ahmed is the new man in and he gets off the mark with a single off the 5th ball. Just 6 runs and a wicket from the over.
Pakistan 56/2 after 15 overs
WICKET! Fakhar Zaman lbw Kuldeep 31(44)
Chahal starts with a dot ball. The batsmen then pick up singles off the next 4 deliveries. Pakistan will continue milking the singles here and look for the odd opportunity to clear the ropes. Zaman nudges the last ball towards deep backward square leg for 2 runs. 6 runs from the over.
Pakistan 50/1 after 14 overs
Babar clips the first ball to long on for a single. Finally the Pakistani batsmen show some intent as Zaman connects with a slog-sweep sending the 2nd ball over deep midwicket for a SIX. They then sneak in a single off the next delivery. Jadeja hits the stumps with a direct hit but Babar was safely inside. Kuldeep sends the 4th ball down the leg side and the umpire signals a wide. 9 runs off the over.
Pakistan 44/1 after 13 overs
Chahal continues. The batsmen just pick up singles in the over. A rather negative start from the Pakistani batsmen as it looks like their sole focus is to survive at the moment. Just 4 runs off the over.
Pakistan 35/1 after 12 overs
Kuldeep Yadav comes into the attack. He tosses up the first delivery and Zaman drives it to long on for a single. Babar doesn’t get any runs off the next two deliveries before getting a thick inside edge on the 4th ball which sends it to backward square leg for another single. Zaman punches the next ball to long on for a run. Just 3 runs off the over. Good start by Kuldeep.
Pakistan 31/1 after 11 overs
Chahal continues. India have a slip and a leg-slip in place for the over. Zaman clips the first ball to long-on for one run. Babar finally gets off the mark on the 4th delivery as he sends the ball towards cover for a single. Almost! Zaman goes for the sweep on the 5th ball and the ball comes off the glove and goes just wide of the man at leg-slip. That very well could’ve been the 2nd wicket. Just 3 runs from the over.
Pakistan 28/1 after 10 overs
Jasprit Bumrah comes back into the attack. Zaman drives the first ball towards mid-off for a single. Babar Azam is the new man in and he takes his time to settle in without taking any runs off the next 5 deliveries. These dot balls will only increase the pressure on the Pakistani batsmen. Just the 1 run from the over.
Pakistan 25/1 after 9 overs
Yuzvendra Chahal comes into the attack early. Zaman gets a thick outside edge on the 2nd ball sending it behind point for 2 runs. He then tucks the 4th ball to short fine leg for a single. LBW! Chahal pitches the last ball on the off stump turning into the left hander. Haq gets his front foot across but is too late into the shot as it raps him on the pads. The umpire isn’t convinced but Dhoni encourages Sharma to go for the review. Dhoni was spot on as the umpire is forced to retract his original decision.
Pakistan 24/1 after 8 overs
WICKET! Imam-ul-Haq lbw Chahal 10 (20)
Zaman isn’t timing his shots well as he swipes at the 2nd ball but misses. He then rotates strike with a single off the 3rd ball. Haq tries to play a late cut on the 5th ball but misses. Another good over by Bhuvi as just one run comes off it.
Pakistan 21/0 after 7 overs
Bumrah keeps the 2nd delivery short and Zaman punches it towards mid-off for a single. Haq finds the gap on the 4th delivery as leans forward and guides the fuller ball towards backward point for FOUR runs. 5 runs off the over. Haq looks in good touch here but Zaman is yet to get into the flow.
Pakistan 20/0 after 6 overs
Zaman is struggling with his timing as Bhuvneshwar maintains a tight line this time. The 4th delivery is a back of length ball outside off which Zaman edges down to third man for 2 runs. Zaman then rotates strike with a single off the last delivery. Just 3 runs off the over. This is a good start by the Indian bowlers as they aren’t making it easy to get the runs here.
Pakistan 15/0 after 5 overs
Bumrah offers a hint of width on the 4th ball and Haq cuts it powerfully past backward point for a FOUR. Bumrah gets the last ball to cut back sharply cutting the batsman in half as Haq struggles to make a last minute adjustment. Just 4 runs off the over.
Pakistan 12/0 after 4 overs
Bhuvneshwar comes back stronger for his 2nd over as he gives away just one run in it. The 3rd ball is down the leg side which Haq tickles away to fine leg for a single. Zaman plays out the last three deliveries without taking any runs.
Pakistan 8/0 after 3 overs
Jasprit Bumrah comes into the attack. Zaman is early into the pull on the 2nd delivery and only gets an edge onto his thighs. Zaman doesn’t manage to take any runs from the over. Good start from Bumrah.
Pakistan 7/0 after 2 overs
Bhuvneshwar starts the over with a wide down the leg side. Haq tucks the next ball in front of square leg and rushes to pick up a single. Bumrah hits the stumps with a direct hit but Zaman made it safely. Bhuvi misses his line again on the 4th delivery as it brushes off Zaman’s thigh pad and goes down to the fine leg fence for FOUR leg byes. Zaman then slaps the 5th ball into the covers and a misfield helps them take a run. 7 runs off the over.
Pakistan 7/0 after the first over
Bhuvneshwar Kumar will bowl the first over with Imam ul Haq on strike.
Rohit Sharma gives out some final instructions to his team in the huddle. He has done well in the tournament so far with his field placement and in his rotation of the bowlers.
Fakhar Zaman and Imam ul Haq are making their way to the middle to open the batting for Pakistan.
The players are making their way out onto the field for the national anthems. We're just moments away from the start of the game now.
Rohit Sharma has gone about piling the runs in the tournament scoring back-to-back fifties in his last two games. Shikhar Dhawan has helped him at the top to give India a good start. India will need them to see out the dangerous Pakistani pacers at the start again today.
Ravindra Jadeja has another chance to cement his place in India's ODI squad. India will be banking on their spinners including Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kedar Yadhav to put a stranglehold on Pakistan in the middle overs.
Bangladesh take on Afghanistan in the other Super Four encounter at Abu Dhabi. It could have an impact in deciding which team makes it into the finals along with the winner of today's encounter.