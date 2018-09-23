Ind vs Pak LIVE score - Asia Cup 2018: Kuldeep, Chahal and Jadeja give India the breakthrough; Pak 64/3 after 18 overs

Bhuvneshwar starts the over with a wide down the leg side. Haq tucks the next ball in front of square leg and rushes to pick up a single. Bumrah hits the stumps with a direct hit but Zaman made it safely. Bhuvi misses his line again on the 4th delivery as it brushes off Zaman’s thigh pad and goes down to the fine leg fence for FOUR leg byes. Zaman then slaps the 5th ball into the covers and a misfield helps them take a run. 7 runs off the over.

Pakistan 7/0 after the first over