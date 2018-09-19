IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2018 LIVE updates: Sharma plunders nineteen off one over; India 59/0 after 10 overs

Live now
Sep 19, 2018 09:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
WICKET! Ali bowled b Bumrah 0 (1)
WICKET! Ali c Karthik b Kumar 1 (3)
WIKCET! Ashraf c Dhawan b Bumrah 21 (44)
WICKET! Asif c Dhoni b Kedar 9 (10)
WICKET! Zaman c Chahal b Kumar 0 (9)
WICKET! Haq c Dhoni b Kumar 2 (7)
Pakistan Playing XI
India Playing XI
Toss
Hasan Ali continues. Rohit punches the 1st ball to the covers for a run. Hasan sends down a bouncer on the next delivery and Dhawan hooks it beautifully over deep backward square for a SIX. Hasan comes from round the wicket for the 5th delivery which Dhawan chops down to third man for a single. 8 runs from the over.
India 66/0 after 11 overs
Bowling change. Faheem Ashraf into the attack. On strike is Sharma. Sharma starts off with a single towards third man. Dhawan on strike. Dhawan is beaten on second ball. Third ball is played towards cover but there is a fielder. FOUR. Fourth ball is wide outside the off stump and Dhawan dispatches the ball for a boundary. Dhawan is getting into the attack. No runs off the fifth ball. WIDE. Next ball is sprayed down the leg side. No runs off the last ball. Six off the over.
India 58/0 after 10 overs
Bowling change. Hasan Ali into the attack. Dhawan on strike. No runs off first ball. Second ball is played towards square leg for a single. No runs off third ball. FOUR. Sharma hits the fourth ball towards mid-wicket fence for four runs. Fifth ball is played towards third man for a single. No runs by Dhawan of the last ball.
India 52/0 after 9 overs
Usman Khan continues. Sharma on strike. Sharama directs the first ball towards leg side for a single. Dhawan on strike. Dhawan plays the second ball towards third man for a single. No runs off the third ball. SIX. Fourth ball is short and Sharma pulls the ball over fine leg boundary for a maximum. FOUR. Another short ball and Sharma goes on one foot and turns the ball towards fine leg again for a boundary. And what more it is a NO BALL. FREE HIT ball is coming. SIX. Another short ball and another maximum. Sharma is T-20 mode! No runs off the last ball. Nineteen off the over.
India 46/0 after 8 overs
Amir continues. Dhawan on strike. Dhawan plays the first ball towards long-on and is off for a quick single. Sharma on strike. No runs off the next two balls. FOUR. Fourth ball is short and wide and Sharma flashes hard at the ball. Ball zips past gully for a boundary. FOUR. Sharma finds the middle of the bat and drives the ball through the cover for another boundary. Last ball is played towards third man and batsman settles for a single. Ten off the over.
India 27/0 after 7 overs
Usman Khan continues. Sharma on strike. No runs off the first two balls. Sharma gets a leading edge on third ball and the ball flies through point and batsman settles for a single. Dhawan on strike. No runs off the fourth ball. Fifth ball is played towards fine leg and batsman gets a single. Sharma on strike. No runs off the last ball. Two runs off the last ball
India 17/0 after 6 overs
Amir continues. Dhawan on strike. No runs off the over. Maiden. Brilliant stuff by Amir in that over.
India 15/0 after 5 overs
Usman Khan continues. Dhawan on strike. No runs off first three balls. Dhawan is beaten on fourth ball. He chases a ball outside the off stump but misses the ball completely. Fifth ball is played to point but there is a fielder. Dhawan gets a soft edge on the last ball and the ball roll towards third-man and batsman cross for a single. Just one run off the over.
India 15/0 after 4 overs
Amir continues. Dhawan in on strike. Dhawan leaves the first ball for the wicketkeeper. No runs off the second ball. FOUR. Third ball is full and fast from Amir and Dhawan leans into his drive and plays it through the cover for a boundary. Fantastic shot. Fourth ball is played towards on-side and batsmen sprint for three runs. Good running by Sharma and Dhawan. No runs on next ball as Sharma is beaten. No runs off the last ball. Seven runs off the over.
India 14/0 after 3 overs
Usman Khan will bowl the second over. Dhawan is on strike. Dhawan plays the first ball towards point and takes a single. Sharma on strike. FOUR. Second ball swings in and Sharma gets an inside edge and the ball rolls down to fine leg boundary. No runs off the next two balls. Left arm pacer swings the ball away from the batsman on those deliveries. No runs off the last two balls. Five off the over.
India 7/0 after 2 overs
Sharma is off the mark straight away as he plays the ball towards on-side and takes a quick single. Dhawan on strike. He leaves the second ball for the wicketkeeper. He directs the third ball towards fine-leg and settles for a single. No runs off the last two balls. Two runs to start off with.
India 2/0 after 1 overs
Mohammad Amir will bowl the first over. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan open the Indian innings.
Indian chase begins in a short while.
That is the end of Pakistan innings. It stuttered from the start till the end. Indian bowlers kept taking regular wickets and as a result Pakistan never had any momentum in its innings. India will begin its chase in a while.
Bumrah continues. On strike is Usman Khan. OUT. Bumrah bowls a yorker and Khan fails to read the ball and he is bowled. It is all over. Pakistan innings come to an end.
Pakistan 162/10 after 43.1 overs
WICKET! Ali bowled b Bumrah 0 (1)
Kumar continues. Hasan Ali on strike. OUT. Hasan Ali goes for a big shot first up but mistimes the ball and Dinesh Karthik takes an easy catch. Usman Khan is the new man. Amir gets two runs on third ball. Towards third man. No runs off next three balls.
Pakistan 162/9 after 43 overs
WICKET! Ali c Karthik b Kumar 1 (3)
Another bowling change. Jasprit Bumrah into the attack. On strike is Faheem Ashraf. OUT. Ashraf goes for a slog towards cow-corner but mistimes the ball. Ball goes high in the air and Shikhar Dhawan takes an easy catch. Hasan Ali is the new batsman. Amir gets a single on second ball. Ali on strike. Third ball is straight in block hole. Fourth ball is played for a single through sweeper. Amir on strike. No runs off fifth and sixth ball. Just two off the over.
Pakistan 160/8 after 42 overs
WIKCET! Ashraf c Dhawan b Bumrah 21 (44)
Bhuvneshwar Kumar into the attack. Faheem Ashraf on strike. No runs off first five balls. Second ball hits Ashraf on pads but the ball is going down the leg side. Last ball is played down the leg side for a single.
Pakistan 158/7 after 41 overs
Kuldeep Yadav comes back into the attack. Amir drives the first ball down to long on for a single. Kuldeep sends down the Yorker on the next delivery which Ashraf completely misses but the ball goes past Dhoni for FOUR leg byes. Ashraf then gets back in his crease and chops the last ball to sweeper cover for a single. 6 runs from the over.
Pakistan 157/7 after 40 overs
Amir sends the 2nd ball down towards long on for a single. Ashraf then takes Pakistan past the 150-run mark as he punches the 4th ball to sweeper cover. Just 3 runs from the over from Kedar Jadhav.
Pakistan 151/7 after 39 overs
Chahal continues. He starts with a googly which Amir completely fails to read, the ball hits his gloves and goes into the off side. Amir then goes for the slog on the next ball, Dhawan comes charging in from the boundary but doesn’t reach the ball in time as it falls in the midwicket region. Ashraf plays the inside-out shot on the 4th delivery sending the ball over the cover region for FOUR runs. 7 runs from the over.
Pakistan 148/7 after 38 overs
Kedar continues. The batsmen pick up singles off the first two deliveries. Amir then pulls the 5th ball down to long on for another run. Another brilliant over by Kedar as just 3 runs come off it.
Pakistan 141/7 after 37 overs
Yuzvendra Chahal comes back into the attack. Amir sends the 1st ball down to long off for a single. Chahal oversteps on the 2nd ball and the umpire signals for a free hit. Amir swings hard at the free-hit delivery but only manages to find the man at long on. Just the one run from that delivery. DROPPED! Faheem chips the 4th ball straight back to the bowler but Chahal just couldn’t react in time to hold onto the ball. That’s the 3rd dropped catch of the game. 4 runs from the over.
Pakistan 138/7 after 36 overs