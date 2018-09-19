IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2018 LIVE updates: Sharma plunders nineteen off one over; India 59/0 after 10 overs

Usman Khan continues. Sharma on strike. Sharama directs the first ball towards leg side for a single. Dhawan on strike. Dhawan plays the second ball towards third man for a single. No runs off the third ball. SIX. Fourth ball is short and Sharma pulls the ball over fine leg boundary for a maximum. FOUR. Another short ball and Sharma goes on one foot and turns the ball towards fine leg again for a boundary. And what more it is a NO BALL. FREE HIT ball is coming. SIX. Another short ball and another maximum. Sharma is T-20 mode! No runs off the last ball. Nineteen off the over.

India 46/0 after 8 overs