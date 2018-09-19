IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2018 LIVE updates: Kedar Jadhav scalps Shadab; Pakistan 134/7 after 35 overs

Live now
Sep 19, 2018 07:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
WICKET! Asif c Dhoni b Kedar 9 (10)
WICKET! Zaman c Chahal b Kumar 0 (9)
WICKET! Haq c Dhoni b Kumar 2 (7)
Kedar Jadhav continues. Ashraf chops the 2nd ball towards the sweeper cover for a single. The batsmen then pick up singles from the last three deliveries. Just 4 runs off the over.
Pakistan 134/7 after 35 overs
Bumrah continues as Mohammad Amir walks out to bat. Ashraf plays a beautiful drive on the first delivery and Rayudu tries to cut it off with a full length dive but cannot prevent the ball from crossing the boundary for a FOUR. Amir then concedes an edge on the 5th delivery but Dhawan was a bit too wide in the slip region and the ball went past him for another boundary. That very well could’ve been wicket number 8. Nine runs from the over.
Pakistan 130/7 after 34 overs
Kedar starts the over with two dot balls before the batsmen pick up singles from the next two deliveries. STUMPED! Shadab came dancing down the track but Kedar sends the ball outside off and the batsmen misses as he goes for the inside-out shot. Dhoni is quick to take off the bails and Shadab isn’t waiting for confirmation from the third umpire as he starts walking back to the dressing room. That’s wicket number 3 for Kedar tonight. What a game he has been having.
Pakistan 121/7 after 33 overs
WICKET! Shadab Khan st Dhoni b Kedar 8 (19)
Rohit Sharma is going for the kill now as he brings Bumrah back into the attack. Ashraf punches the 3rd ball to cover for a single. Shadab then tucks the 5th ball to mid on for another run. There is a big appeal for LBW on the last ball and India opt for the review. The impact is in line but replays show the ball would go on to miss the stumps and India lose their review. Good delivery by Bumrah as he angled it into the batsmen from round the wicket. Just 2 runs from the over.
Pakistan 119/6 after 32 overs
Kedar Jadhav continues. Shadab knocks the 2nd ball to the cover region for a single. Ashraf then rotates strike again as he chops the next ball to deep point. The last ball is shorter and Shadab pushes it through the gap at covers for two runs. 4 runs from the over.
Pakistan 117/6 after 31 overs
The run flow has dried up considerably for Pakistan as they get just 3 runs from Kuldeep Yadav’s over. The batsmen are taking their time to settle in and rightly so as Pakistan cannot afford to lose any more wickets now.
Pakistan 113/6 after 30 overs
CAUGHT! Kedar starts with a flatter delivery outside off and Asif goes for the slash but only manages to edge the ball into the gloves of Dhoni. Faheem Ashraf is the new man in as Pakistan now need a strong partnership to steady their innings. He plays out the over without taking any runs. Wicket maiden for Kedar.
Pakistan 110/6 after 29 overs
The batsmen pick up singles off the first 3 deliveries form Kuldeep. Asif then gets down and lifts the 5th delivery over long on for a massive SIX. Pakistan need these big shots now as they find themselves in a sticky situation. Asif picks up a single on the last ball to end the over. 10 runs from the over.
Pakistan 110/5 after 28 overs
The batsmen pick up singles off the first 3 deliveries. Kedar then sends down two dot balls to increase the pressure on the batsmen. RUN OUT! Pakistan are in trouble now. Asif Ali pushes the ball into the off side and Malik wanted a run but was sent back. Rayudu was on the ball in a flash and a direct hit sent Malik walking back to the dressing room.
Pakistan 100/5 after 27 overs
WICKET! Shoaib Malik run out (Rayudu) 43 (67)
Kuldeep continues. The batsmen are wary about attacking him now as Malik plays out the first 5 deliveries without taking any runs. Malik finally tucks the last ball down the leg side for a single. Just the one run from the over.
Pakistan 97/4 after 26 overs
Kedar Jadhav continues. Malik sends the 2nd ball behind square for a single. Sarfraz manages to squeeze the 4th ball between short third man and point for 2 runs. CAUGHT! What a catch that was! Sarfraz went for the big shot and Manish Pandey covered a lot of ground before taking the catch then threw the ball up in the air as his momentum was carrying him beyond the ropes. He managed to get back in time and complete the catch to dismiss the batsman. Brilliant fielding by the substitute. Just 3 runs and a wicket from the over.
Pakistan 96/4 after 25 overs
Kuldeep tosses up the first ball and Sarfraz drives it to long off for a single. Malik guides the 3rd ball down to third man for 2 runs. DROPPED! Kuldeep is furious here as Bhuvneshwar drops a golden chance to dismiss the dangerman Malik. Malik went for the slog sweep but only got height on the ball as it went towards deep midwicket. Bhuvi was under it but he over-ran it as the ball landed just behind him. The batsmen end the over with singles off the last two deliveries. 6 runs from the over.
Pakistan 93/3 after 24 overs
Kedar Jadhav comes into the attack. He’s bowling to the new man Sarfraz who plays out the first 5 deliveries without taking any runs. Sarfraz finally guides the last delivery to deep midwicket for a single. Just the one run from the over. Good start for Kedar.
Pakistan 87/3 after 23 overs
BOWLED! Kuldeep starts the over with a dot ball before completely outfoxing Babar with a googly on the 2nd delivery. Babar came down the track looking to play the ball down the leg side but was undone as the ball spinned away and crashed into the top of the off stump. Sarfraz Ahmed is the new man in and India immediately have a slip in place for the new man. Sarfraz foes for the sweep on the 3rd delivery and gets off the mark with a single. Kuldeep ends the over with 3 dot balls. Just one run and a wicket from the over.
Pakistan 86/3 after 22 overs
WICKET! Babar Azam b Kuldeep 47 (62)
Chahal continues. He sends down the 2nd ball outside the off stump and Babar plays a square drive for two runs. The next delivery is a flatter one and this time Babar pushes it to the covers for a single. Malik nudges the 5th ball into the midwicket region for another run before Babar ends the over with an on-drive for a single. Just 5 runs from the over.
Pakistan 85/2 after 21 overs
Bowling change. Kuldeep Yadav is into the attack. Malik on strike. Malik starts the over with a single towards long-on. Azam on strike. Azam gets a single towards long-off on second ball. No runs off next two balls. A single by Malik on fifth ball towards square leg. Azam gets a single towards mid-wicket on the last ball.
Pakistan 80/2 after 20 overs
Chahal will continue. On strike is Malik. Malik gets a single on the second ball towards square leg. Azam on strike. He hits the fourth ball towards square leg and sets off for a quick single. Direct hit and it could have been out. No runs by Malik on next two balls. He gets a single on the last ball towards long-on Just three off the over.
Pakistan 76/2 after 19 overs
Hardik Pandya will continue. Azam on strike. FOUR. Cracking shot from Azam first up. Beautiful shot through cover for a boundary. Width on offer on first ball. No runs on second ball. Azam gets a single to third man on third ball. Malik on strike. Malik plays fourth ball towards cover-point for a single. Azam on strike. No runs off fifth ball but bowler goes down after completing his run up. It doesn’t look good as he stretched off the field. Ambati Rayudu will finish the over. No runs off the last ball.
Pakistan 73/2 after 18 overs
Chahhal will bowl the first over after drinks. Azam on strike. No runs off first ball. Azam gets a single on second ball towards long-on. Malik gets a sharp single towards cover-point on third ball. Azam manages another single to long-on on fourth ball. Fifth ball is played towards deep mid-wicket and batsmen cross for three runs. Azam finishes the over with a single.
Pakistan 67/2 after 17 overs
It is Drinks time!