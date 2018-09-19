IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2018 LIVE updates: Kedar Jadhav scalps Shadab; Pakistan 134/7 after 35 overs

BOWLED! Kuldeep starts the over with a dot ball before completely outfoxing Babar with a googly on the 2nd delivery. Babar came down the track looking to play the ball down the leg side but was undone as the ball spinned away and crashed into the top of the off stump. Sarfraz Ahmed is the new man in and India immediately have a slip in place for the new man. Sarfraz foes for the sweep on the 3rd delivery and gets off the mark with a single. Kuldeep ends the over with 3 dot balls. Just one run and a wicket from the over.

Pakistan 86/3 after 22 overs