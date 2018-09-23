IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2018 LIVE, Super Four: Round 2 of Indo-pak rivalry kicks off at the Asia cup

Players to watch out for:

Ravindra Jadeja: Jadeja, who was making a comeback to the ODI side after a hiatus of 14 months, marked his return with a Man of the Match performance as he picked up four wickets in his 10-over spell giving away just 29 runs.

Imam ul Haq: The young Pakistani opener did brilliantly against Afghanistan scoring 80 off 104 deliveries before getting run out. India will have to be wary of the explosive batsman and try to get him out as early as possible.