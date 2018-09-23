App
Sep 23, 2018 03:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2018 LIVE, Super Four: Round 2 of Indo-pak rivalry kicks off at the Asia cup

Catch all the live updates from the Asia Cup Super Four encounter between India and Pakistan being played at the Dubai International Stadium.

highlights

  • Sep 23, 02:46 PM (IST)

    For a detailed look into today's encounter check out the match preview here

  • Sep 23, 03:59 PM (IST)

    India will be happy with the performance of their bowlers so far in the tournament. The only game where they didn't bowl out the opposition was against Hong Kong, however since then they've bowled out Pakistan for 162 and Bangladesh for 173 runs. Can they keep up their incredible form against a rejuvenated Pakistan side? 

  • Sep 23, 03:49 PM (IST)

    Pitch conditions:

    The curator at the Dubai International Stadium has said that a fresh pitch will be used for this game. We can expect greater pace and bounce from this pitch. However, with the heat and the slow nature of pitches so far in the tournament we will see a lot of overs being bowled by the spinners.  

  • Sep 23, 03:29 PM (IST)
  • Sep 23, 03:00 PM (IST)

    Players to watch out for:

    Ravindra Jadeja: Jadeja, who was making a comeback to the ODI side after a hiatus of 14 months, marked his return with a Man of the Match performance as he picked up four wickets in his 10-over spell giving away just 29 runs.

    Imam ul Haq: The young Pakistani opener did brilliantly against Afghanistan scoring 80 off 104 deliveries before getting run out. India will have to be wary of the explosive batsman and try to get him out as early as possible.

  • Sep 23, 02:55 PM (IST)

    Let's hope Ambati Rayudu celebrates his birthday in style with another explosive performance. 

  • Sep 23, 02:54 PM (IST)
  • Sep 23, 02:52 PM (IST)

    Here's a look at the Probable XI for today's game: 

    India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal.

    Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (wk & c), Shan Masood, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Usman Khan and Shaheen Afridi.

  • Sep 23, 02:50 PM (IST)
  • Sep 23, 02:45 PM (IST)

    It wasn’t all smooth sailing for Pakistan in their previous encounter against neighbours Afghanistan, who made them work hard for their 3-wicket win. Mohammad Nawaz reduced Afghanistan to 94/3 before Hashmatullah Shahidi scored an unbeaten 97 off 118 balls to help Afghanistan post a competitive 257 on the scoreboard. Babar Azam and Imam ul Haq strung a vital 154-run partnership for the second wicket but post that Pakistan kept losing wickets at regular intervals. They needed 10 runs off the final over but veteran Shoaib Malik got them home with three balls to spare.

  • Sep 23, 02:43 PM (IST)

    India come into this game on a high after recording three back-to-back victories in the Asia Cup. Their latest victims where the Bangladeshi Tigers who found it difficult to cope against India’s bowling attack. Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar provided India with the early breakthrough dismissing both openers within the first six overs. Ravindra Jadeja then picked up four wickets while giving away just 29 runs, breaking the back of the Bangladeshi batting line-up. The Tigers eventually folded with just 173 runs on the board before Rohit Sharma scored an unbeaten 83 to guide India to a 7 wicket win.

  • Sep 23, 02:42 PM (IST)

    After beating Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their opening Super Four fixture, India will be looking to cement their place in the finals with a win against Pakistan today. Pakistan too can book their berth in the finals after winning their opening Super Four encounter against Afghanistan.

  • Sep 23, 02:38 PM (IST)

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Asia Cup Super Four encounter between arch-rivals India and Pakistan being played at the Dubai International Stadium.

