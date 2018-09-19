IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2018 LIVE: Pakistan win the toss and opt to bat

Here is what captains of both the teams had to say:

Indian captain Rohit Sharma: "Off late we have played some great cricket in limited overs and we have won quite a few series outside India. This gives us opportunity before the big World Cup. We will be focused on the job in hand. We will take one game at a time and go and dominate that game. It is always exciting to play Pakistan. They have been a great nation and have played great cricket off late and we are looking forward for that clash, ...all the games that will be played here will be quiet competitive. By no means I am saying that focus should be on one game, focus should be on whole tournament. Every nation is eyeing for that title. First time I am captaining a full tour so for me it is exciting."

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed: "First of all it is a great opportunity for all the teams participating here. We have to play series by series. For Pakistan team next one year is very busy leading into the World Cup. Our first target is Asia Cup. Pakistan play Australia, South Africa and New Zealand. We will better ourselves with every series looking into our strengths and weaknesses "