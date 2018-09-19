IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2018 LIVE: Pakistan win the toss and opt to bat

Live now
Sep 19, 2018
Toss
Toss Pakistan have won the toss and have opted to bat
Trivia:
1. Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman has three centuries and a half-century in his last five ODI outings
2. Yuzvendra Chahal is two wickets short of 50 ODI wickets land mark. If he picks two wickets today he will become India's third fastest bolwer to 50 ODI wicket land mark behind Ajit Agarkar (27 matches) and Kuldeep Yadav (24 matches)
Here are few records from India Pakistan ODI cricket.
India vs Pakistan: A look at the record books from ODI encounters
The matches between the two arch-rivals have never been short of entertainment.
India and Pakistan head to head in Asia Cup:
Matches: 11
India: 5
Pakistan: 5
Here is what captains of both the teams had to say:
Indian captain Rohit Sharma: "Off late we have played some great cricket in limited overs and we have won quite a few series outside India. This gives us opportunity before the big World Cup. We will be focused on the job in hand. We will take one game at a time and go and dominate that game. It is always exciting to play Pakistan. They have been a great nation and have played great cricket off late and we are looking forward for that clash, ...all the games that will be played here will be quiet competitive. By no means I am saying that focus should be on one game, focus should be on whole tournament. Every nation is eyeing for that title. First time I am captaining a full tour so for me it is exciting."
Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed: "First of all it is a great opportunity for all the teams participating here. We have to play series by series. For Pakistan team next one year is very busy leading into the World Cup. Our first target is Asia Cup. Pakistan play Australia, South Africa and New Zealand. We will better ourselves with every series looking into our strengths and weaknesses "
Where to watch:
Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select and live streamed on Hot Star
Betting odds (Betfair):
India: 1.61
Pakistan: 2.25
Possible XI:
Possible XI India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayadu, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (WK), Kedar Kadhav, Kardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal
Possible XI Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed (C&WK), Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Usman Khan
As Indian players played entire 100 overs yesterday, they would be physically drained and that could at some point play part in today's match.
Yesterday India rested Jasprit Bumrah and handed left arm fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed debut. Ahmed impressed in his first outing picking up three wickets. Shikhar Dhawan returned to form with a well made century and was well supported by Ambati Rayudu who scored a half-century.
India and Pakistan clash in Group A match today at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Both the teams have won opening match against Hong Kong and thus booked spot in the Super Four stage. Pakistan had a comfortable 8 wickets win against Hong Kong.But India was stretched all the way by the same team and could only manage mere 26 runs victory. Having said that, this by no mean is a dead rubber. Plenty to look forward.