Sep 19, 2018 04:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2018 LIVE: Pakistan win the toss and opt to bat

Follow all the live updates from the Asia Cup 2018 Group A clash between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

highlights

  • Sep 19, 04:33 PM (IST)

    Toss Pakistan have won the toss and have opted to bat

  • Sep 19, 04:14 PM (IST)

    Trivia:

    1. Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman has three centuries and a half-century in his last five ODI outings 

    2. Yuzvendra Chahal is two wickets short of 50 ODI wickets land mark. If he picks two wickets today he will become India's third fastest bolwer to 50 ODI wicket land mark behind Ajit Agarkar (27 matches) and Kuldeep Yadav (24 matches)

  • Sep 19, 04:07 PM (IST)

    Here are few records from India Pakistan ODI cricket. 

  • Sep 19, 04:05 PM (IST)
  • Sep 19, 04:04 PM (IST)

    India and Pakistan head to head in Asia Cup: 

    Matches: 11

    India: 5 

    Pakistan: 5  

  • Sep 19, 04:00 PM (IST)

    Here is what captains of both the teams had to say:

    Indian captain Rohit Sharma: "Off late we have played some great cricket in limited overs and we have won quite a few series outside India. This gives us opportunity before the big World Cup. We will be focused on the job in hand. We will take one game at a time and go and dominate that game. It is always exciting to play Pakistan. They have been a great nation and have played great cricket off late and we are looking forward for that clash, ...all the games that will be played here will be quiet competitive. By no means I am saying that focus should be on one game, focus should be on whole tournament. Every nation is eyeing for that title. First time I am captaining a full tour so for me it is exciting."

    Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed: "First of all it is a great opportunity for all the teams participating here.  We have to play series by series. For Pakistan team next one year is very busy leading into the World Cup. Our first target is Asia Cup. Pakistan play Australia, South Africa and New Zealand. We will better ourselves with every series looking into our strengths and weaknesses "

  • Sep 19, 03:55 PM (IST)
  • Sep 19, 03:54 PM (IST)

    Where to watch:

    Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select and live streamed on Hot Star

  • Sep 19, 03:49 PM (IST)

    Betting odds (Betfair):  

    India: 1.61

    Pakistan: 2.25

  • Sep 19, 03:44 PM (IST)

    Possible XI:


    Possible XI India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayadu, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (WK), Kedar Kadhav, Kardik Pandya,  Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal

    Possible XI Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed (C&WK), Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Usman Khan

  • Sep 19, 03:37 PM (IST)

    As Indian players played entire 100 overs yesterday, they would be physically drained and that could at some point play part in today's match. 

  • Sep 19, 03:35 PM (IST)

    Yesterday India rested Jasprit Bumrah and handed left arm fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed debut. Ahmed impressed in his first outing picking up three wickets. Shikhar Dhawan returned to form with a well made century and was well supported by Ambati Rayudu who scored a half-century. 

  • Sep 19, 03:31 PM (IST)

    India and Pakistan clash in Group A match today at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Both the teams have won opening match against Hong Kong and thus booked spot in the Super Four stage. Pakistan had a comfortable 8 wickets win against Hong Kong.But India was stretched all the way by the same team and could only manage mere 26 runs victory. Having said that, this by no mean is a dead rubber. Plenty to look forward.   

