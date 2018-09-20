IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2018 highlights: Sharma leads demolition squad as Pakistan humiliated by 8 wickets

Indian Captain Rohit Sharma: “Right from the start, we were quite disciplined. We wanted to learn from the mistakes we made in the last game. It was a great game for the bowling department because I knew the conditions weren't great for it. We stuck to our plans. Spinners kept it tight, got the odd breakthroughs. The bowlers took wickets early as well, it was important to do that because they have quality in there and we wanted to make sure not to make things easy for them. We spoke about not giving room to the batsmen and it worked. The first few overs disciplined and the spinners took over. Once they had a partnership, we discussed not to panic and it was important to just stick to the plans. He (Jadhav) has been working on his bowling, takes his bowling very seriously. Every now and then, he does the job which is crucial. Enjoyed the little innings that I played, got out to a great delivery. We haven't played here much and we have understood how to plan on such pitches. Opening partnership sets the key on such tracks and it was a fine finish by Dinesh and Rayudu.”