IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2018 highlights: Sharma leads demolition squad as Pakistan humiliated by 8 wickets

Live now
Sep 20, 2018 12:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
India beat Pakistan by 8 wickets
WICKET! Rohit b Shadab Khan 52 (39)
FIFTY up for Rohit! 51 (36)
WICKET! Ali bowled b Bumrah 0 (1)
WICKET! Ali c Karthik b Kumar 1 (3)
WIKCET! Ashraf c Dhawan b Bumrah 21 (44)
WICKET! Asif c Dhoni b Kedar 9 (10)
WICKET! Zaman c Chahal b Kumar 0 (9)
WICKET! Haq c Dhoni b Kumar 2 (7)
Pakistan Playing XI
India Playing XI
Toss
That is all we have for you for the live coverage of India vs Pakistan. The final fours have been decided and they are India, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. India next face Bangladesh in Group Four encounter. Catch us then. Till then Good-night!
Bhuvneshwar Kumar: “Always good to bowl any team out for a low total. Great to see Jadhav bowl well in the absence of Hardik Pandya. On a track where the ball doesn't swing, it's important to bowl back of a length and try to hit the stumps. Key is not to give too many runs and force the batsmen to make mistakes. It's tough and hot, also the tracks are flat and perhaps due to the heat, Hardik got injured as he was playing in England and couldn't adjust to the different conditions here.”
For his brilliant bowling performance of 7 Overs 1 Maiden 15 Runs and 3 wickets India’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the Man of the Match.
Indian Captain Rohit Sharma: “Right from the start, we were quite disciplined. We wanted to learn from the mistakes we made in the last game. It was a great game for the bowling department because I knew the conditions weren't great for it. We stuck to our plans. Spinners kept it tight, got the odd breakthroughs. The bowlers took wickets early as well, it was important to do that because they have quality in there and we wanted to make sure not to make things easy for them. We spoke about not giving room to the batsmen and it worked. The first few overs disciplined and the spinners took over. Once they had a partnership, we discussed not to panic and it was important to just stick to the plans. He (Jadhav) has been working on his bowling, takes his bowling very seriously. Every now and then, he does the job which is crucial. Enjoyed the little innings that I played, got out to a great delivery. We haven't played here much and we have understood how to plan on such pitches. Opening partnership sets the key on such tracks and it was a fine finish by Dinesh and Rayudu.”
Pakistani Captain Sarfraz Ahmed: “The start was not at all good. We lost two wickets in the first five overs. We got some momentum in the middle but again lost wickets and could not recover. We batted poorly and all of us played poor shots to get out. And so many of them were soft dismissals except Babar, who got a good ball. We had prepared for the two spinners but the third one chipped in with wickets. It is nice to get a wakeup call early on in the tournament and we would not want to commit the same mistakes. We will come back better prepared next time.”
Captain quotes and Man of the Match in a short while.
India beat Pakistan by 8 wickets
Malik continues. Rayudu tucks the first ball down to square leg for a single. Karthik gets down and sweeps the 4th ball into the gap for FOUR runs. He then rotates the strike with a single off the next delivery. India need just 2 runs to win now and Rayudu pulls the last ball to deep square leg for another boundary. India win the game comfortably with eight wickets in hand.
India 164/2 after 29 overs
Rayudu finally goes for the big shot as he dances the track and sends the 2nd ball over extra cover for a one bounce FOUR. He goes for an inside out loft on the last ball but only gets a single from it. 5 runs off the over.
India 154/2 after 28 overs
Shoaib Malik comes into the attack. The batsmen pick up singles off the first 3 deliveries. Malik sends the 4th ball down the leg side and Karthik sweeps it past short fine leg for a FOUR. Karthik then pulls the next ball to deep square leg for a single. Rayudu picks up another run to end the over. India need just 14 runs to win.
India 149/2 after 27 overs
Zaman into his 5th over now. Rayudu punches the first ball to sweeper cover for a single. Zaman pitches the 5th ball short and Karthik cuts it behind point for two runs. India now need just 23 runs to win.
India 140/2 after 26 overs
Amir continues. The batsmen continue to just nip the singles whenever possible. The required run rate is down to 1.04 now. Just 2 runs off the over.
India 137/2 after 25 overs
Karthik taps the 3rd ball to long off for a single. Rayudu carves the 5th ball to deep extra single for another run. Zaman sends the last ball a bit short and Karthik pulls it to deep square leg for another run. India now need just 28 runs to win with 26 overs to go.
India 135/2 after 24 overs
Mohammad Amir back into the attack. He comes from over the wicket and sends down three dot balls to start to over. Rayudu guides the 4th ball down to point for a single. Karthik then mistimes his drive on the 5th delivery and the ball goes up in the air before landing just beyond the men in the circle for another run. This hasn't been Pakistan's night at all. Just 2 runs from the over.
India 132/2 after 23 overs
Zaman starts the over with 4 dot balls as the batsmen aren’t in any hurry to get runs. Rayudu sends the 5th ball down to long off for a single. Just the one run from the over.
India 130/2 after 22 overs
Karthik and Rayudu pick up singles off the first three deliveries. Rayudu then stays back and executes a beautiful square cut on the 5th ball for a FOUR. He then plays the last ball down to third man for a single. India now need just 34 runs to win.
India 129/2 after 21 overs
The batsmen have slowed down the pace now as they just nip the singles in the over. Zaman doesn’t do much to trouble them either. Just 3 runs from the over. India now need 42 runs to win.
India 121/2 after 20 overs
Ashraf continues. Karthik taps the first ball down to third man for a single. Ashraf looks for the bouncer on the 3rd ball but it’s way too high and the umpire signals a wide. Rayudu then chips the next ball to the sweeper cover for a run. Karthik defends the 5th ball to cover and steals a quick single. Just 4 runs from the over.
India 118/2 after 19 overs
Zaman continues. Rayudu drives the first ball straight down the ground for a single. Zaman sends down a half-tracker to Karthik who rocks back and lifts the ball over the cow corner for a SIX. Karthik then sends the 5th ball down to fine leg for a single. 8 runs from the over.
India 114/2 after 18 overs
Faheem Ashraf comes back into the attack. He sends the first ball down the leg stump and Dhawan whips it for a FOUR. CAUGHT! Dhawan slashes at the shorter length 3rd delivery but he only manages to find Babar at point who takes the catch safely. Dhawan was just four runs away from his fifty but has to depart as Dinesh Karthik comes out to bat. Karthik gets off the mark with a single off the 5th delivery and Rayudu punches the last ball to point for another run. 6 runs and a wicket from the over.
India 106/2 after 17 overs
WICKET! Dhawan c Babar b Ashraf 46 (54)
Shadab continues and he starts with three dot balls. He seems to have hurt his back after that 3rd delivery and walks off the field to receive treatment.
Fakhar Zaman steps in to complete the over. Rayudu runs the 5th ball down to sweeper cover for a single. Dhawan then sends the last ball to fine leg for another run. That takes India up to the 100-run mark. They’re making this run chase look easy.
India 100/1 after 16 overs
Dhawan is in fine form here as he rocks back and cuts Hasan’s 3rd delivery for a FOUR past the man at point. He then punches the next ball to sweeper cover for a single. Rayudu tickles the last ball down to backward square leg for another single. 6 runs from the over. India seem to be cruising to victory here.
India 98/1 after 15 overs
Shadab Khan comes into the attack. BOWLED! Shadab makes immediate impact as he strikes with his very first delivery. He sends down the googly which slips in between bat and pad to crash into the stumps. The Indian skipper didn’t read that one at all and his wonderful innings comes to an end. Rayudu is the new man in and he gets off the mark with a single. Dhawan then plays a well-timed drive past the man at short cover for a FOUR on the 4th delivery. 6 runs from the over.
India 92/1 after 14 overs
WICKET! Rohit b Shadab Khan 52 (39)
Ashraf starts with a short length delivery and Rohit connects beautifully with a pull sending the ball sailing into the stands at long leg for a SIX. Rohit then guides the next ball down to third man for a single before Dhawan rotates strike again by clipping the 3rd ball to fine leg. Ashraf sends the 4th ball full and Rohit lifts it over mid-off for a FOUR to bring up his FIFTY. Beautiful display of batting from the Indian skipper. 13 runs from the over.
India 86/0 after 13 overs
FIFTY up for Rohit! 51 (36)