IND vs NZ T20I stats: Kiwis have an edge, but India could narrow the gap

India scored 202 runs in the 1st T20I at New Delhi during New Zealand's 2017 tour of India. This is the highest team total in the nine games played between the two sides. Indian openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma scored 80 runs each in that match putting on the highest opening partnership for India in T20Is. Interestingly, with a total of 79, India also has the record of the lowest team total between the two teams. It was during the 2016 World T20 match played at Nagpur. (Image: PTI)