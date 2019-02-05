App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2019 06:49 PM IST

IND vs NZ T20I stats: Kiwis have an edge, but India could narrow the gap

Here's a look at the some interesting match statistics between India and the Blackcaps in T20 internationals.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
India and New Zealand have thus far locked horns in nine T20Is with the Blackcaps getting the better of India on six occasions. India have won two matches while one was abandoned. (Image: AP)
Wicket-keeper MS Dhoni has been involved in six dismissals (four catches, two stumpings) in T20Is against New Zealand. This makes him the wicket-keeper with the most dismissals in encounters between India and New Zealand. (Image: AP)
India scored 202 runs in the 1st T20I at New Delhi during New Zealand's 2017 tour of India. This is the highest team total in the nine games played between the two sides. Indian openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma scored 80 runs each in that match putting on the highest opening partnership for India in T20Is. Interestingly, with a total of 79, India also has the record of the lowest team total between the two teams. It was during the 2016 World T20 match played at Nagpur. (Image: PTI)
Colin Munro's 109 against India in the second T20I at Rajkot during New Zealand's 2017 tour of India is the only century in an India-New Zealand T20I match. (Image: Reuters)
In four T20I matches, former NZ skipper Brendon McCullum has scored 261 runs at an average of 130.50. This makes McCullum the top scorer in T20Is between the two sides. (Image: Reuters)
With eight wickets in four matches, New Zealand's Ish Sodhi is the leading wicket taker in India-New Zealand T20I fixtures. (Image: Reuters)
Trent Boult picked six wickets during the 2017-18 T20I series versus India. It is the highest tally of wickets in a series by a bowler among the two camps. (Image: Reuters)
First Published on Feb 5, 2019 06:49 pm

tags #cricket #India vs New Zealand #New Zealand #Slideshow

