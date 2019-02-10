IND vs NZ T20I series round-up: Top run scorers and leading wicket takers

Here are the bowlers and the batsmen who shined in the three-match India vs New Zealand T20I series. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/6 Tim Seifert (New Zealand) | The wicketkeeper batsman set the tone for the series with a blistering 84 off just 43 balls in the first game. Seifert picked up the Man of the Tournament award for his dominant performances with the bat as he scored a total of 139 runs which included 11 fours and 10 sixes. Seifert’s 84 in the first match was also his best figures in a T20I for the Black Caps. His strike-rate of 173.75 was also the highest in the series among batsmen who have faced 10 balls or more. Stats | Matches: 3 | Runs: 139 | HS: 84 | Average: 46.33 | Strike Rate: 173.75 | 100s: 0 | 50s: 1 | 4s: 11 | 6s: 10 (Image: AP) 2/6 Colin Munro (New Zealand) | While Seifert started the tournament with a bang, his opening partner Munro enjoyed his best moment in the final match where his 40-ball 72 powered New Zealand to what would prove to be an unassailable total of 212. Munro hit a total of 7 fours and 8 sixes in the tournament with a majority of them coming during his blistering knock in the decider tie. Stats | Matches: 3 | Runs: 118 | HS: 72 | Average: 39.33 | Strike Rate: 163.88 | 100s: 0 | 50s: 1 | 4s: 7 | 6s: 8 (Image: AP) 3/6 Rohit Sharma (India) | The Indian skipper didn’t enjoy a great tournament by his standards as he finished with just one fifty from 3 matches. However, his contribution with the bat was still the highest among his teammates and third-best among players from both teams. His 50 off 29 balls in the second match helped India chase down the Kiwi total with ease. Stats | Matches: 3 | Runs: 89 | HS: 50| Average: 29.66 | Strike Rate: 134.84 | 100s: 0 | 50s: 1 | 4s: 6 | 6s: 4 (Image: AP) 4/6 Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand) | The 27-year-old all-rounder made his T20I debut in the first match and would go on to finish as the best bowler in the series with 4 scalps. While three other bowlers also picked up 4 wickets, Mitchell was the most economical giving away just 55 runs at an average of 13.75. Stats | Matches: 3 | Overs: 6.2 | Wickets: 4 | Best Bowling: 2/27 | Average: 13.75 | Economy rate: 8.68 (Image: AP) 5/6 Mitchell Santner (New Zealand) | The left-arm spinner troubled the Indian batsmen with his accuracy all through the tournament as he finished with 4 wickets while giving away just 72 runs. He even opened the bowling for the hosts in the final match and provided a vital breakthrough by sending back Shikhar Dhawan in the first over. Santner later returned in the same match to send back Vijay Shankar who was looking dangerous having scored 43 off 28. Stats | Matches: 3 | Overs: 9 | Wickets: 4 | Best Bowling: 2/24 | Average: 18.00 | Economy rate: 8.00 (Image: AP) 6/6 Krunal Pandya (India) | India’s Man of the Match in the second tie, Krunal finished with 3/28 in that game as he helped India secure their only win of the series. He got the important wickets of Munro, Williamson and Grandhomme in that game. Krunal however had a disappointing outing with the ball in the final match as he leaked 54 runs without picking any wickets. He did however make up for it with the bat as he scored 26 off 13 balls. Stats | Matches: 3 | Overs: 12 | Wickets: 4 | Best Bowling: 3/28 | Average: 29.75 | Economy rate: 9.91 (Image: AP) First Published on Feb 10, 2019 07:49 pm