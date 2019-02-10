IND vs NZ T20I series round-up: Top run scorers and leading wicket takers

Tim Seifert (New Zealand) | The wicketkeeper batsman set the tone for the series with a blistering 84 off just 43 balls in the first game. Seifert picked up the Man of the Tournament award for his dominant performances with the bat as he scored a total of 139 runs which included 11 fours and 10 sixes. Seifert’s 84 in the first match was also his best figures in a T20I for the Black Caps. His strike-rate of 173.75 was also the highest in the series among batsmen who have faced 10 balls or more. Stats | Matches: 3 | Runs: 139 | HS: 84 | Average: 46.33 | Strike Rate: 173.75 | 100s: 0 | 50s: 1 | 4s: 11 | 6s: 10 (Image: AP)