IND vs NZ ODIs: Players to watch-out for

Virat Kohli (India) | Indian skipper Virat Kohli has just achieved what no other cricketer has achieved ever before —he has been crowned as The Cricketer of the Year, The ICC Test Cricketer of the Year, The ICC One ODI player of the year as well as captain of the ICC Test Team of the Year and ICC ODI Team of the Year. Add to that a successful tour of Australia, it seems that the man can do no wrong, with the New Zealand tour having potential to take the legend of Kohli to new heights. (Image: Reuters)