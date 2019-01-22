IND vs NZ ODIs: Players to watch-out for

Here are the players who could shine in the upcoming five-match ODI series between India and New Zealand Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/5 Shubman Gill (India) | Shubman Gill got a well deserved call from the Indian team when he was announced as the replacement of KL Rahul for the New Zealand tour. With this tour, Gill will be returning to the country where he was crowned the Player of the Tournament in India's victorious Under-19 World Cup run. Experts, seniors and peers all speak highly of the the opening batsman who scored heavily in the 2018-19 season of Ranji Trophy. With Dhawan out of form, this tour could see Gill debut for India. (Image: ICC) 2/5 Virat Kohli (India) | Indian skipper Virat Kohli has just achieved what no other cricketer has achieved ever before —he has been crowned as The Cricketer of the Year, The ICC Test Cricketer of the Year, The ICC One ODI player of the year as well as captain of the ICC Test Team of the Year and ICC ODI Team of the Year. Add to that a successful tour of Australia, it seems that the man can do no wrong, with the New Zealand tour having potential to take the legend of Kohli to new heights. (Image: Reuters) 3/5 Rohit Sharma (India) | Rohit Sharma ranks second in the ICC ODI rankings for batsmen. The Indian opener will be further motivated by the fact that he has been named as the opener of ICC ODI Team of the Year. Sharma scored 1030 runs from 19 innings at an average of 73.57 and strike-rate of 100.09. His exploits consisted of five centuries and three fifties. The smaller grounds of New Zealand could be ripe pickings for Sharma's first flurry of boundaries and sixes for 2019. (Image: AP) 4/5 Kane Willomson (New Zealand) | The soft spoken Kiwi skipper is a giant in world cricket, often spoken in the same breath as Kohli, Steve Smith and Joe Root. Although equally adept is all forms of the game, Williamson had a quiet year in ODIs in 2018 as he managed 468 runs in 11 outings. But that doesn't stop him from going big in the coming series. The official broadcaster of the IND vs NZ series has billed this clash as the Kohli vs Kane clash. (Image: Reuters) 5/5 Ross Taylor (New Zealand) | In ICC ODI rankings, Ross Taylor sits behind Kohli and Sharma and since the last World Cup, only Kohli has had a better average than this middle-order Kiwi batsman. In the 12 innings leading up to this India series, Ross Taylor has been dismissed only twice for below half a century. 137, 90, 54, 86*, 80, 181* are his six most-recent scores. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Jan 22, 2019 07:31 pm