you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2019 06:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IND vs NZ ODIs: Kiwis announce two changes for last two matches

Looking to salvage some pride, the Kiwis have made two changes to their squad.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
New Zealand conceded the ongoing series against India after third straight loss at at Mount Maunganui on January 28.

The team has put up a listless performance so far and with a hope to salvage some pride, two changes have been made to the Kiwi squad.

All-rounder James Neesham and leg spinner Todd Astle have returned to the team in place of Doug Bracewell and leg-spinner Ish Sodhi.

Bracewell's performance with the ball was below par in the last two ODIs and he scalped only one wicket in the series so far. Like Bracewell, Sodhi too has been disappointing with the ball as he went wicketless in the two matches that he played.

Neesham made a comeback in ODI scheme of things for New Zealand after spending almost two years on the sidelines. His return to white-ball cricket was scintillating as he smashed 10 sixes in three ODIs against Sri Lanka. Neesham suffered a hamstring injury but has recovered and has played a couple of games in the Super Smash for Wellington.

Astle  was sidelined for a long time with a knee injury but has now been given an opportunity to make an impact before New Zealand settle on their World Cup combination. Having not played a competitive game since November, Astle proved his fitness by turning out for Canterbury in the Super Smash four times this month.
Speaking about their selection, chief selector Gavin Larsen said: "James Neesham and Todd Astle have been recalled to the Black Caps ODI squad, after proving their fitness in the Burger King Super Smash. It is great to welcome back the all-around skills of Jimmy Neesham and Todd Astle and we are looking forward to seeing what they can bring to the series."
New Zealand ODI squad for 4th and 5th ODIs: Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (wk), Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, and Ross Taylor.
First Published on Jan 29, 2019 06:53 pm

tags #cricket #India vs New Zealand #New Zealand

