IND vs NZ ODIs: Kiwis announce two changes for last two matches

Looking to salvage some pride, the Kiwis have made two changes to their squad.
New Zealand conceded the ongoing series against India after third straight loss at at Mount Maunganui on January 28.
The team has put up a listless performance so far and with a hope to salvage some pride, two changes have been made to the Kiwi squad.
All-rounder James Neesham and leg spinner Todd Astle have returned to the team in place of Doug Bracewell and leg-spinner Ish Sodhi.
Bracewell's performance with the ball was below par in the last two ODIs and he scalped only one wicket in the series so far. Like Bracewell, Sodhi too has been disappointing with the ball as he went wicketless in the two matches that he played.
Neesham made a comeback in ODI scheme of things for New Zealand after spending almost two years on the sidelines. His return to white-ball cricket was scintillating as he smashed 10 sixes in three ODIs against Sri Lanka. Neesham suffered a hamstring injury but has recovered and has played a couple of games in the Super Smash for Wellington.