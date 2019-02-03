IND vs NZ ODI series round-up: Top run scorers and leading wicket takers

Here are the bowlers and the batsmen who topped the charts in the recently concluded ODI series between India and New Zealand. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/6 Ambati Rayudu (India) | Rayudu had a very productive series in which he finished as the top-scorer. Barring the fourth ODI when he was out on a duck, Rayudu came in and did what was required of him with the bat. His 90 off 113 balls in the final ODI helped the team recover from a precarious position of 18/4 . It’s safe to say that after a disappointing tour of Australia, he has made a strong case for his inclusion in the World Cup squad. Stats | Matches: 5 | Runs: 190 | HS: 90 | Average: 63.33 | Strike Rate: 82.25 | 100s: 0 | 50s: 1 (Image: AP) 2/6 Shikhar Dhawan (India) | The Indian opener failed to impress in the final two matches of the series but scores of 75*, 66 and 28 in the first 3 games were enough to take him up to second on the run-scorers list. Dhawan however still looks suspect when conditions are conducive to swing bowling and will have to work on this weakness especially with the World Cup set to be held in England. Stats | Matches: 5 | Runs: 188 | HS: 75* | Average: 47.00 | Strike Rate: 81.73 | 100s: 0 | 50s: 2 (Image: AP) 3/6 Ross Taylor (New Zealand) | Taylor looked in great form in the last 3 matches and the fifth ODI could very well have gone in another direction had he reviewed his LBW dismissal. He scored 93 in the third match before posting an unbeaten 37 in the fourth ODI to help the Kiwis pick up their maiden victory. Stats | Matches: 5 | Runs: 177 | HS: 93 | Average: 44.25 | Strike Rate: 88.05 | 100s: 0 | 50s: 1 (Image: AP) 4/6 Trent Boult (New Zealand) | Boult’s best moment in the series came in the match at Hamilton where he finished with figures of 5/21 after a 10-over spell helping his team bowl out India for just 92 runs. He picked up 12 wickets in the series and once again reminded batsmen of how unplayable he can be when the ball begins to swing. Stats | Matches: 5 | Wickets: 12 | Best Bowling: 5/21| Average: 15.00 | Economy rate: 3.92 (Image: AP) 5/6 Mohammed Shami (India) | The Man of the Series completed a brilliant comeback into the Indian squad after a year where he was plagued with problems both on and off the field. Last year, Shami was dropped from the squad after failing the yo-yo test but has since bounced back in style. He has established himself as an essential member of India’s pace attack which looks formidable when you add the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar to the mix. Stats | Matches: 4 | Wickets: 9 | Best Bowling: 3/19 | Average: 15.33 | Economy rate: 4.75 (Image: AP) 6/6 Yuzvendra Chahal (India) | Forming one-half of India’s ‘Spin-Twins’, Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav have displayed their prowess to choke oppositions in the middle overs while also picking up timely wickets. Despite the short square boundaries in New Zealand, Chahal proved to be a handful to the Kiwis who found it difficult to cope with his variations. Stats | Matches: 5 | Wickets: 9 | Best Bowling: 3/41| Average: 24.33 | Economy rate: 5.34 (Image: AP) First Published on Feb 3, 2019 06:44 pm