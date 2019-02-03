IND vs NZ ODI series round-up: Top run scorers and leading wicket takers

Ambati Rayudu (India) | Rayudu had a very productive series in which he finished as the top-scorer. Barring the fourth ODI when he was out on a duck, Rayudu came in and did what was required of him with the bat. His 90 off 113 balls in the final ODI helped the team recover from a precarious position of 18/4 . It’s safe to say that after a disappointing tour of Australia, he has made a strong case for his inclusion in the World Cup squad. Stats | Matches: 5 | Runs: 190 | HS: 90 | Average: 63.33 | Strike Rate: 82.25 | 100s: 0 | 50s: 1 (Image: AP)