App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2019 03:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

IND vs NZ: Injured Guptill ruled out for T20I series against India

The NZ opener has sustained a back injury and has failed to recover from it

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Senior New Zealand opener Martin Guptill has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match T20 series against India after failing to recover from a back injury.

Guptill will be replaced by all-rounder Jimmy Neesham, who also featured in the final two ODIs against India in the recently concluded five-match series.

"Unfortunately Martin hasn't recovered in time for this Twenty20 series which is very condensed with three games over five days," New Zealand coach Gary Stead was quoted as saying by stuff.co.nz.

"It's a shame as he's obviously a big part of our white-ball sides, but we've got to look at the big picture and ensure he gets the injury right."

Guptill sustained injury prior to the final ODI against India and now will be eyeing a return against Bangladesh in a series starting next week.

The three-match T20 series against India starts on February 6 at Wellington, followed by second match at Auckland's Eden Park on February 8 and the final game at Hamilton on February 10.

The New Zealand squad also includes rookie all-rounder Daryl Mitchell, who is the son of former All Blacks coach John Mitchell.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (capt), Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Scott Kuggeleijn, Daryl Mitchell, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor.
First Published on Feb 4, 2019 02:00 pm

tags #cricket #India vs New Zealand #New Zealand

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.