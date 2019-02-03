Feb 03, 2019 03:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
IND vs NZ 5th ODI Highlights: India win the match by 35 runs and clinch the series 4-1
Catch all the highlights from the fifth ODI between India and New Zealand being played at the Wellington Regional Stadium, New Zealand.
Wicket! Boult c Shami b Bhuvneshwar 1(3)
Wicket! Santner c Shami b Hardik Pandya 22(37)
Wicket! Todd Astle lbw b Chahal 10(16)
Wicket! Neesham run out (Dhoni) 44 (32)
Wicket! Grandhomme lbw Chahal 11 (8)
Wicket! Latham lbw Chahal 37 (49)
Wicket! Williamson c Dhawan b Kedar 39 (73)
Wicket! Ross Taylor lbw b Hardik Pandya 1(4)
Wicket! Munro bowled Shami 24(19)
Wicket! Henry Nicholls c Kedar Jadhav b Shami 8(15)
Wicket! Shami run out Boult 1 (1)
Wicket! Bhuvneshwar c Taylor b Boult 6 (8)
Wicket! Pandya c Boult b Neesham 45 (22)
Wicket! Kedar b Henry 34 (45)
Wicket! Rayudu c Munro b Henry 90 (113)
FIFTY up for Rayudu! 52 (86)
Wicket! Shankar run out (Neesham/Munro) 45 (64)
WICKET! Dhoni bowled Boult 1(6)
WICKET! Shubman Gill c Santner b Matt Henry 7(11)
WICKET! Dhawan c Matt Henry b Boult 6(13)
WICKET! Rohit b Matt Henry 2(16)
That concludes our coverage of the five match ODI series. But the action continues. There is a three-match T20I series up next between India and New Zealand. The first T20I series is scheduled on 6 February at Wellington. The match starts 12.30 PM IST. Join us then. Till then it is good-bye! We will leave you with some of the best tweets.
India has clinched the series 4-1. Except for a minor hiccup in the fourth match played at Hamilton India dominated all the departments in the four other matches. All-round show by the team through and through. India juggernaut keeps on rolling as they look towards the 2019 World Cup. New Zealand will have a lot of soul searching to do before the World Cup.
Rohit Sharma the India captain: “Especially after the Hamilton loss, that was a big loss for us the way we lost there. At the toss I said we needed to come together as a team and we did that. Four down, we needed someone to apply, and Rayudu and Vijay Shankar did that. The way Hardik and Kedar played was magnificent. We showed a lot of character. With the ball as well. The wicket got flat at the end, with the dew. At one point it looked like it would be an easy chase. But lot of people put their hands up and got us through. I knew there was some moisture in the pitch. If the series was on the line, I would've batted second. Wasn't easy after losing four wickets at the start. Thought 250 was a very good score on that pitch. Bowlers got crucial breakthroughs at critical times. When you want to win games, you've got to find the right balance. Coming here and beating NZ at home wasn't going to be easy. The achievement we've had today is a great achievement to have.”
Kane Williamson the NZ captain: “It was a different surface which certainly was a challenge. We saw that with the ball in hand. Got away from us towards the end which probably took them at par or probably more. Scoring rate never got away from us but it was just that we lost wickets at the wrong time. They did it pretty well through Rayudu with 90. For long parts they didn't score. We knew it was going to be tough. We know how well India bowl on any surface. Their accuracy. If we could've taken the partnerships deeper, like with Tom Latham and myself, it could've been different. Credit to India throughout this series. They've taught us a few lessons in our own conditions. They're a world class outfit, they deserve the series win. We need to learn from these lessons. It's a game of pressure. Throughout this series, they had us under more pressure than we would've liked.”
For picking up 9 wickets in the series India's Mohammad Shami wins the Player of the series award
Ambati Rayudu the Player of the Match: “It was very tough against a quality bowling attack. Was thinking we should take the game to 30th over without losing another wicket. Our only plan was to play the full fifty overs. Especially for people batting at four, five and six, you get opportunities only when the situation is tough. Don't think setting totals has ever been an issue. That was a one-off game in Hamilton. Might face similar challenges in future. Great effort by our bowlers”
For his innings of 90 from 113 balls Ambati Rayudu is adjudged the player of the match
What a brilliant come back by India in this math. They were on the mat after being reduced to 18/4 but then Vijay Shankar and Ambati Rayudu put up a strong partnership to guide the Indian innings through a tough phase. Then Hardik Pandya's late cameo helped India get a respectable 252. New Zealand were again disappointing in the chase. Indian bowlers kept on picking up regular wickets to keep pushing the home side back. As a result India have emerged as the winners by 35 runs.
It is all over. India win the match by 35 runs and clinch the series 4-1
Bowling change. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is back into the attack. Boult is on strike. CAUGHT! Short ball and Boult tries to cut but the ball balloons high in the air and Shami takes an easy catch.
New Zealand 217 all-out after 44.1 overs
Wicket! Boult c Shami b Bhuvneshwar 1(3)
Short ball and Boult tries to cut but the ball balloons high in the air and Shami takes an easy catch.
Bowling change. Hardik Pandya is given the ball. Santner is on strike. CAUGHT! Fuller delivery and Santner works the ball straight into the hands of Mohammad Shami standing at short third-man. Santner shakes his head in disbelief. Trent Boult is the new batsman. Second ball is a dot. Shami bowls a perfect yorker and Boult digs that out to get a single. Henry is on strike. SIX! Short ball from Pandya and Henry just hooks the ball over mid-wicket for a six. SIX! Another six. The ball is short and slow and Henry pulls the ball and it sails over square leg for another maximum. Last ball is a dot. 13 runs and a wicket from the over.
New Zealand 217/9 after 44 overs
Wicket! Santner c Shami b Hardik Pandya 22(37)
Fuller delivery and Santner works the ball straight into the hands of Mohammad Shami standing at short third-man. Santner shakes his head in disbelief.
Chahal into his last over. Santner is on strike. No runs off first two balls. Santner works the third ball to square leg and gets two runs. The batsman plays the fourth ball down to long off and gets a single. Henry is on strike. The batsman defends the fifth ball. Last ball is a dot. Three runs off the over.
New Zealand 204/8 after 43 overs
Shami will continue. Santner is on strike. The batman plays the first ball down to long-on and takes a single. Henry is on strike. Henry plays the second ball past cover and gets a single. Santner is back on strike. Third ball is a full-toss and the batsman makes room for himself and plays the ball to point. The ball is stopped by Shubman Gill. Santner plays the fourth ball to the long on and gets a single. Henry is back on strike. Shami bowls a perfect yorker on fifth ball almost a toe breaker and batsman gets his bat down in time. FOUR! Slower ball and Henry hammers the ball down the ground for a boundary. Seven runs off the over.
New Zealand 201/8 after 42 overs
Chahal has come back. Santner is on strike. The batsman plays the first ball through cover and gets two runs. The batsman plays the second ball to long-off and gets a single. Astle plays the third ball to square leg and gets a single. Santner is back on strike. The batsman plays the fourth ball for a single. Astle is on strike. LBW! Wrong-un and Astle looks to sweep but misses hi shot. The ball hits him on the thigh of the back leg and umpire has given that as out. Astle takes the review and the review shows three reds. Matt Henry is the new batsman. He defends the last ball. Good over from Chahal. Five runs and a wicket.
New Zealand 194/8 after 41 overs
Wicket! Todd Astle lbw b Chahal 10(16)
Wrong-un and Astle looks to sweep but misses hi shot. The ball hits him on the thigh of the back leg and umpire has given that as out. Astle takes the review and the review shows three reds
Mohammed Shami comes back into the attack. Astle drives the 1st ball through the gap at covers for 2 runs. He then taps the next ball square of the wicket for a single. Santner doesn’t manage to take any runs off the next 3 deliveries. He swings hard at the last delivery but an outside edge takes the ball down to third man for a single. Just 4 runs off the over. New Zealand need just 64 runs off 60 balls to win.
New Zealand 189/7 after 40 overs
Santner makes room and punches the 1st ball to long-off for a single. The 3rd ball is sliding outside off and Astle cuts it powerfully through the gap at point for a FOUR. Astle steps forward and pushes the 5th delivery to long-off for a single. Just 6 runs off the over.
New Zealand 185/7 after 39 overs
Santner dabs the 1st delivery from Bhuvneshwar to third man for a single. Astle doesn’t manage to take any more runs off the over as Bhuvneshwar ends with five dot balls. Brilliant bowling from the pacer. New Zealand need 74 runs from 72 balls to win.
New Zealand 179/7 after 38 overs
Kedar Jadhav comes back into the attack. Santner punches the 1st ball to long-on for a single. RUN OUT! What was Neesham doing? He misses with the sweep and is distracted by the appeals for LBW. The impact looked way outside off and he wasn’t in any trouble there. But Neesham takes one step out for a run and Dhoni picks up the ball and hits the stumps in a flash to dismiss the batsmen. Todd Astle walks out to bat. He gets off the mark with a single off the 4th delivery. Santner punches the 5th ball to long-off for a run. 3 runs off the over.
New Zealand 178/7 after 37 overs