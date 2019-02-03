IND vs NZ 5th ODI Highlights: India win the match by 35 runs and clinch the series 4-1

Rohit Sharma the India captain: “Especially after the Hamilton loss, that was a big loss for us the way we lost there. At the toss I said we needed to come together as a team and we did that. Four down, we needed someone to apply, and Rayudu and Vijay Shankar did that. The way Hardik and Kedar played was magnificent. We showed a lot of character. With the ball as well. The wicket got flat at the end, with the dew. At one point it looked like it would be an easy chase. But lot of people put their hands up and got us through. I knew there was some moisture in the pitch. If the series was on the line, I would've batted second. Wasn't easy after losing four wickets at the start. Thought 250 was a very good score on that pitch. Bowlers got crucial breakthroughs at critical times. When you want to win games, you've got to find the right balance. Coming here and beating NZ at home wasn't going to be easy. The achievement we've had today is a great achievement to have.”