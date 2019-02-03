IND vs NZ 5th ODI LIVE: India on top after three early strikes

Bhuvneshwar to Munro. First ball is a dot. Munro plays the second ball high in the air and the ball lands safely where there is no fielder and the batsman gets two runs. Munro pushes the third ball to mid-off and gets a single. Henry Nicholls is on strike. He leaves the fourth ball for the keeper. Nicholls defends the fifth ball. Last ball is a dot. Decent start by Bhuvenshwar as he goes for just two runs.

New Zealand 2/0 after first over