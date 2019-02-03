Feb 03, 2019 12:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
IND vs NZ 5th ODI LIVE: India on top after three early strikes
Catch all the live updates from the fifth ODI between India and New Zealand being played at the Wellington Regional Stadium, New Zealand.
Wicket! Shami run out Boult 1 (1)
Wicket! Bhuvneshwar c Taylor b Boult 6 (8)
Wicket! Pandya c Boult b Neesham 45 (22)
Wicket! Kedar b Henry 34 (45)
Wicket! Rayudu c Munro b Henry 90 (113)
FIFTY up for Rayudu! 52 (86)
Wicket! Shankar run out (Neesham/Munro) 45 (64)
WICKET! Dhoni bowled Boult 1(6)
WICKET! Shubman Gill c Santner b Matt Henry 7(11)
WICKET! Dhawan c Matt Henry b Boult 6(13)
WICKET! Rohit b Matt Henry 2(16)
Shankar to continue. Latham is on strike. The batsman dabs the first ball to cover and takes a quick single. Williamson is on strike. The batsman comes down the track and lifts the ball over point and gets a single. Latham is back on strike. The batsman plays the third ball past cover and gets another single. Williamson is back on strike. The batsman plays the fourth ball off the back foot to Rohit Sharma standing at mid-wicket. Fifth ball is shot outside off and the batsman pushes the ball through point and gets two runs. Last ball is full and the batsman defends. Five runs off the over.
New Zealand 54/3 after 16 overs
Hardik will continue. Latham is on strike. The batsman gets a single off the first ball. Williamson is on strike. He defends the second ball. FOUR. Short ball and Williamson swings his bat. The ball flies over the keeper’s head for a boundary. Fourth ball is full and the batsman defends. Fifth ball takes the inside edge of the bat and hits the pads. Last ball is a dot. Five runs off the over.
New Zealand 49/3 after 15 overs
Shankar will continue. Williamson is on strike. The bowler starts the over with a fuller delivery and the batsman drives the ball straight back to the bowler. Another full delivery and the batsman drives again but for no success. Third ball is shot outside off and Williamson cuts the ball through cover and gets a single. Latham is on strike. He plays the fourth ball to the fielder at mid-on. Fifth ball is again a dot. Last ball is short outside off which the batsman plays through cover and gets a single. Another two-single over.
New Zealand 44/3 after 14 overs
Pandya to continue. Latham is on strike. The batsman plays the first ball to the fielder at mid-off and takes a risky single. Williamson is on strike. He plays the second ball with soft hands to the man standing at gully. Third ball is full and the batsman defends. Williamson play the fourth ball to mid-wicket and takes a quick single. Latham is on strike. He almost chops the fifth ball to stumps. Last ball is a dot. Just two singles off the over.
New Zealand 42/3 after 13 overs
Another bowling change. Vijay Shankar is given the ball. Williamson is on strike. No runs off first ball. The batsman drives the second ball past cover and gets a single. Latham is on strike. He defends the third ball. The batsman again goes for a defensive shot of the fourth ball. Fifth ball is full and the batsman works the ball down to fine leg fir a single. Williamson is on strike. Last ball is a dot. Two singles off the over.
New Zealand 40/3 after 12 overs
Bowling change. Hardik Pandya will roll his arm over. On strike is Ross Taylor. The batsman defends the first ball. LBW! Ball jags back in and the batsman looks to play the ball to on side but the ball wraps on the pads. There is huge appeal and umpire raises his finger to give out. Taylor is not interested in taking the review. Tom Latham is the new batsman. No runs off next four deliveries. Wicket maiden.
New Zealand 38/3 after 11 overs
Wicket! Ross Taylor lbw b Hardik Pandya 1(4)
Ball jags back in and the batsman looks to play the ball to on side but the ball wraps on the pads. There is huge appeal and umpire raises his finger to give out. Taylor is not interested in taking the review.
Shami will continue. Munro is on strike. BOWLED! Short ball outside off and Munro throws his bat at it but the drags the ball onto the stumps. He is disappointed with himself. Ross Taylor is the new batsman. He plays the second ball to the bowler. Third ball is short and wide outside off and Taylor cuts the ball to third-man and gets a single. Williamson is on strike. He plays the fourth ball to the fielder at mid-wicket. He has been quiet for some time now. Fifth and sixth balls are dots. Williamson seems frustrated with himself. Just one run and a wicket from the over.
New Zealand 38/2 after 10 overs
Wicket! Munro bowled Shami 24(19)
Short ball outside off and Munro throws his bat at it but the drags the ball onto the stumps. He is disappointed with himself
Bhuvneshwar continues. Munro is on strike. First ball is shortish on middle-leg which the batsman defends. FOUR! Fuller delivery and the batsman swings the ball and dispatches it to square-leg boundary for four runs. Munro comes down the track for third ball and lifts the ball high in the air and the batsman is lucky that the ball falls in no-man’s land. Munro gets a couple. Swing and a miss on fourth ball. Munro guides the fifth ball to square leg and gets a single. Williamson is on strike. Last ball is full on the pads and the batsman defends. Seven runs off the over.
New Zealand 37/1 after 9 overs
Shami continues. Munro is on strike. The batsman plays the first ball to mid-off and takes a single. Williamson is on strike. The batsman plays the second ball to point for no run. Third ball is short coming into the right hander which the batsman defends off the back foot. Fourth ball is full and Williamson defends again. Williamson plays the fifth ball to the fielder at point. Last ball is a dot. Just one run off the over.
New Zealand 30/1 after 8 overs
Bhuvneshwar will continue. Munro is on strike. First ball is a dot. FOUR! Fuller delivery and Munro swings his bat to and gets a boundary to mid-wicket. Third ball is full and the batsman defends. Fourth ball is short on leg stump and Munro makes room for himself to play the ball to third man but the ball goes to Shami standing at short third man. Fourth ball is a knuckle ball and the batsman works it to on side and gets a single. Williamson is on strike. The NZ skipper plays the last ball to the fielder at point. Five runs off the over.
New Zealand 29/1 after 7 overs
Shami to Williamson. First two balls are tight on off stump and the batsman defends with the full face of his bat. Williamson plays the third ball to the man at gully. No runs off first three balls. Williamson cuts the fourth ball but nearly chops the ball to his stumps. The ball goes to third man and the batsman gets two runs. Fifth ball is a dot. Last ball swings in and wraps on the pads. There is slight appeal but the ball is going down the leg side. Two runs off the over.
New Zealand 24/1 after 6 overs
Bhuvneshwar will continue. Munro is on strike. The batsman gets a single on the first ball to deep midwicket. Williamson is on strike. The bowler keeps the batsman quiet on next four balls. Williamson plays the last ball past point and gets a single. Two runs off the over.
New Zealand 22/1 after 5 overs
Shami will continue. Nicholls is on strike. No runs off first two deliveries. CAUGHT! Short ball and Nicholls hooks the ball to mid-wicket but there is Kedar Jadhav who takes a simple catch. Kane Williamson is the new batsman. He defends the fourth ball. Williamson defends the fifth ball too. The batsman plays the last ball past cover and gets two runs. Successful over from Shami as he gets a wicket and gives away 2 runs.
New Zealand 20/1 after 4 overs
Wicket! Henry Nicholls c Kedar Jadhav b Shami 8(15)
Short ball and Nicholls hooks the ball to mid-wicket but there is Kedar Jadhav who takes a simple catch
Bhuvneshwar to continue. Nicholls is on strike. First two balls hits the batsman on the pads but are going down leg. Third ball moves across the batsman and he leaves the ball alone. The batsman plays the fourth ball to mid-on and takes a quick single. SIX! Fuller ball and Munro slams the ball over midwicket for a maximum. Last ball is a dot. Seven runs off the over.
New Zealand 18/0 after 3 overs
Mohammad Shami will bowl from the other end. Munro is on strike. The batsman plays the first ball to leg side and gets a single. Nicholls is on strike. Second ball is short of length delivery outside off stump and the batsman defends with the full face of his bat. Third ball is again short outside off and the batsman gets an inside edge and the ball runs down to fine-leg. The batsman gets two runs. Nicholls lets go the fourth ball for the keeper. FOUR! First boundary of the NZ innings. Fuller delivery and Nicholls just pushes the ball through the mid-off region and the ball rolls down the boundary line. A single on the last ball. Nine runs off the over.
New Zealand 11/0 after 2 overs
Bhuvneshwar to Munro. First ball is a dot. Munro plays the second ball high in the air and the ball lands safely where there is no fielder and the batsman gets two runs. Munro pushes the third ball to mid-off and gets a single. Henry Nicholls is on strike. He leaves the fourth ball for the keeper. Nicholls defends the fifth ball. Last ball is a dot. Decent start by Bhuvenshwar as he goes for just two runs.
New Zealand 2/0 after first over
There is a new opening pair of Colin Munro and Henry Nicholls for the Blackcaps. The new ball is in the hands of Bhuvnehswar Kumar. Munro is on strike.
Welcome back! New Zealand chase is about to get underway.
Brilliant batting performance from India as they recovered from a tricky position of 18/4 to post a total of 253 for the Kiwis to chase. Can India wrap up the series with a 4-1 margin or will New Zealand pull one back? Stay tuned for the second innings starting in a short while.