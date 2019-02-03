Feb 03, 2019 08:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
IND vs NZ 5th ODI LIVE: Rayudu, Shankar consolidate the innings after early blows
Catch all the live updates from the fifth ODI between India and New Zealand being played at the Wellington Regional Stadium, New Zealand.
WICKET! Dhoni bowled Boult 1(6)
WICKET! Shubman Gill c Santner b Matt Henry 7(11)
WICKET! Dhawan c Matt Henry b Boult 6(13)
WICKET! Rohit b Matt Henry 2(16)
Colin Munro will continue. Shankar is on strike. Shankar and Rayudu get three singles off Munro’s second over.
India 81/4 after 25 overs
de Grandhomme will continue. Shankar is on strike. First ball is a dot. The batsman plays the second ball to third man and gets a single. Rayudu is on strike. No runs off next two deliveries. Pressure on Rayudu. FOUR! Full ball and Rayudu flicks his wrists to guide the ball down to fine leg for a boundary. SIX! Short ball nut Rayudu comes down the track and lifts the ball over the bowler’s head to clear the long boundary for the first maximum of the day. Good over for India as they fetch 11 runs off it.
India 78/4 after 24 overs
Bowling change. Colin Munro is given the ball. Rayudu is on strike. No runs off first two deliveries. Rayudu plays the third ball to backward square leg and gets a single. Shankar is on strike. The batsman plays the fourth ball to mid on and gets another single. Rayudu is back on strike. No runs off last two balls. Just two runs off the over.
India 67/4 after 23 overs
de Grandhomme will continue. Shankar is on strike. FOUR. Short ball and the ball hits the elbow of the batsman and goes down fine leg boundary for four runs. The batsman plays the second ball to off side and gets a single. One Leg Bye. Rayudu plays the third ball for a single. One Leg Bye. Shankar gets another single on the fourth ball. Fifth ball is a dot. Rayudu plays the last ball to backward point and gets another single. Eight runs off the over.
India 65/4 after 22 overs
Neesham will continue. Shankar is on strike. The batsman flicks the first ball to mid-wicket and gets a single. Rayudu is on strike. Second ball is a dot. FOUR. Short ball and batsman swings his bat to get a boundary down to fine leg. Fourth delivery is short outside off and the batsman guides the ball to third man for a single. Shankar is on strike. The batsman defends the fifth ball with the full face of his bat. Shankar goes on the back foot and defends the last ball but gets a quick single. Seven runs off the over.
India 57/4 after 21 overs
de Grandhomme will continue. Rayudu is on strike. The batsman plays the first ball down to long on and takes two runs. Second ball is a dot. Good come back by the bowler as he bowls five straight dot deliveries next. Just two runs off the over.
India 50/4 after 20 overs
Neesham will continue. Rayudu is on strike. The first ball is played straight to the fielder at cover. Second ball is short and outside off and the batsman is happy to leave that for the keeper. Swing and a miss! Third ball is full outside off which the batsman tries to cut but misses. Fourth ball is full onto the pads of the batsman and the batsman plays the ball off the back foot and takes a quick single. Shankar is on strike. FOUR! Cross seam delivery down the leg side and Shankar flicks the ball down to fine leg for a boundary. The batsman defends the last ball with his straight bat. Five runs off the over.
India 48/4 after 18 overs
Colin de Grandhomme will continue. Rayudu is on strike. Rayudu gets a single off the first ball to fine leg. Shankar is on strike. The batsman plays the second ball to on-side and gets two runs. Shankar defends next four deliveries. End of a tidy over from de Grandhomme. Just three runs from the over.
India 43/4 after 17 overs
James Neesham will continue. Rayudu is on strike. No runs off first two deliveries. Third ball is full moving down the leg side which Rayudu plays down to fine leg for a single. Shankar is on strike. Fourth ball is short outside off and the batsman is happy to leave that for the keeper. Shankar defends the fifth ball. Shankar leaves the last ball for the keeper. Just one run off the over.
India 40/4 after 16 overs
Another bowling change in effect. Colin de Grandhomme will bowl. Shankar is on strike. The batsman plays the first ball to on side and takes a quick single. Rayudu is on strike. He plays the second ball to mid-wicket and charges down the other end for a quick single. Shankar is back on strike. Next four deliveries are dot balls. Just two runs off de Grandhomme’s first over.
India 39/4 after 15 overs
First bowling change of the morning as James Neesham is now given the ball. Shankar is on strike. FOUR LEG BYES! Fuller delivery and the ball hits the boot of Shankar and goes down fine leg for a boundary. Shankar shoulders his arms to second ball. The batsman plays the third ball with soft hands past slips down to third-man and gets a couple. Shankar drives the fourth ball past cover and gets two more runs. The batsman plays the fifth ball to on side and gets a single. Rayudu is on strike. He leaves the last ball for the keeper. Nine runs off the over.
India 37/4 after 14 overs
Henry will continue. Shankar is on strike. No runs off first two deliveries as the batsman is happy to defends. Beaten! Third ball swings away as the batsman looks to drive but is beaten. Shankar goes on the back foot and defends the fourth ball. Shankar plays the fifth ball past point and gets a single. Rayudu is on strike. He defends the last ball. Just one run off the over.
India 28/4 after 13 overs
Boult will continue. On strike is Shankar. Beauty of delivery from Boult as the ball is short and swinging away from the batsman and Shankar is beaten. Second ball is again a dot. FOUR BYES! Boult is charging in and bowls a shot delivery and the ball goes past the batsman and the keeper for boundary. Fourth ball is again a dot. Shankar goes on the back foot and plays the fifth ball past point for a single. Rayudu is on strike. He needs to score runs. He has consumed too many dot deliveries. He plays the last ball with a straight bat. Another dot ball by Rayudu. Five runs off the over.
India 27/4 after 12 overs
Matt Henry will continue. Rayudu is on strike. No runs off the six deliveries. Pressure mounting on Rayudu as he has to score runs now. He has consumed a lot of balls now. Another maiden over.
India 22/4 after 11 overs
Boult will continue. Dhoni is on strike. First ball wraps Dhoni on the pads and there is a slight appeal but it is going down leg. Good pace on second ball which moves across the right hander and Dhoni leaves the ball for the keeper. BOWLED! Slightly short ball and the ball swings back in sharply and goes through Dhoni’s defense to rattle the stumps. Vijay Shankar is the new batsman. Fourth ball is a dot. FOUR! Fuller delivery and the Shankar goes on the back foot and guides the ball through mid-wicket for a boundary. Shankar shoulders arm to the last ball. End of another successful over from Boult. Five runs and a wicket.
India 22/4 after 10 overs
WICKET! Dhoni bowled Boult 1(6)
Slightly short ball and the ball swings back in sharply and goes through Dhoni’s defense to rattle the stumps.
Henry will continue. On strike is Dhoni. First ball is short of length and comes back in. It hits Dhoni on the pads and there is huge appeal for LBW. Umpire says that it is NOT OUT but Williamson takes the review. The review shows that the ball is going down the leg side. So, Dhoni survives! Second ball is a dot. Dhoni plays the third ball to mid-wicket and takes a quick single. Rayudu is on strike. No runs off next three deliveries. Just one run off the over.
India 18/3 after 9 overs
Boult will continue. Rayudu is on strike. No runs off the six deliveries as Boult bowls nice tight wicket to wicket line and gives Rayudu no room to free his arms. Boult is on song again today. Maiden.
India 17/3 after 8 overs
Henry will continue. Ambati Rayudu on strike. First ball is a dot. Rayudu plays the second ball to third-man and gets a single. Gill is on strike. FOUR! Half-volley and Gill punches the ball straight down the ground for a boundary. Great shot by the youngster. No runs off next two balls. CAUGHT! Fuller delivery and Gill looks to drive the ball through cover but checks his shot at the very last second. Santner standing at cover takes a good low catch. Five runs and a wicket.
India 17/3 after 7 overs
WICKET! Shubman Gill c Santner b Matt Henry 7(11)
Fuller delivery and Gill looks to drive the ball through cover but checks his shot at the very last second. Santner standing at cover takes a good low catch
Boult will continue. Dhawan is on strike. The batsman plays the first ball to off side and gets a single. Gill is on strike. Second ball is short which the batsman guides to fine leg and gets one more single. Dhawan is back on strike. No runs off next two deliveries. CAUGHT! Short ball outside off and Dhawan unleashes his upper cut but the ball goes straight down the throat of Matt Henry standing at third man. Shubman Gill is on strike. He plays the last ball straight to mid-off. Two runs and a wicket from the over.
India 12/2 after 6 overs
WICKET! Dhawan c Matt Henry b Boult 6(13)
Short ball outside off and Dhawan unleashes his upper cut but the ball goes straight down the throat of Matt Henry standing at third man
Henry to Rohit. BOWLED! What a peach of a delivery! The ball is full and pitches on the off stump and moves slightly away from the right hander. Rohit goes for a straight drive but the ball hits the off stump. Shubman Gill is the next batsman. The batsman plays the second ball straight to the fielder at mid-off. Third ball is shot on middle-leg which Gill guides to on side for two runs. Gill plays the fourth ball off the back foot to point. Fifth ball is again guided to the fielder at point. Last ball is again a dot. Great over as Henry picks a wicket and gives away just two runs.
India 10/1 after 5 overs
WICKET! Rohit b Matt Henry 2(16)
What a peach of a delivery! The ball is full and pitches on the off stump and moves slightly away from the right hander. Rohit goes for a straight drive but the ball hits the off stump
Boult to continue. Rohit is on strike. The batsman gets an inside edge on the first ball and the ball goes to leg side. The batsman gets a single. Dhawan is on strike. FOUR. First boundary of the day. The ball drifts down the leg side and all Dhawan had to do was connect the bat to the ball. The ball roils down the fine leg region for a boundary. Good come back by the bowler as he keeps the batsman quiet on next three deliveries. Beaten! Boult gets the last ball to move away from the batsman and Dhawan is beaten. Five runs off the over.
India 8/0 after 4 overs
Henry will continue. On strike is Shikhar Dhawan for the first time in this match. First ball moves across Dhawan and he leaves it for the keeper. Dhawan taps the second ball to mid-off and takes a quick single. Rohit is on strike. The batsman defends the third ball which is onto the pads of the Rohit. One Leg Bye. Fourth ball hits Rohit on the pads and the batsmen cross for a single. Dhawan is on strike. Steep bounce on the fifth ball and the ball hits the handle of the bat. Dhawan goes on the back foot to defend the last ball. Just two runs off the over.
India 3/0 after 3 overs
Trent Boult from the other end. On strike is Rohit. First ball is short on off stump moving away from the left hander and the batsman leaves the ball for the keeper. Beaten! Second ball moves into the right hander and goes through the gap between bat and thighs. Third ball hits Rohit on the pads and there is huge appeal for LBW but umpurte says that it is NOT OUT. NZ player don’t take the review. Fourth ball is again a dot. This is good start by Boult. Rohit leaves the fifth ball again for the keeper. Five dot balls in a row. Rohit plays the last ball to the fielder at on side. Tidy over by Boult. He starts with a maiden.
India 1/0 after 2 overs
Henry to Rohit. The New Zealand bowler is right on the money with the opening two deliveries of the match which Rohit defends with straight bat. Third delivery is short outside off which the batsman is happy to leave for the keeper. Rohit defends the fourth ball. Beaten! The ball hits the right length and beats the outside of the Rohit’s bat. Last ball is short and wide which the batsman cuts through point for a single. One run off the over.
India 1/0 after first over
Matt Henry has the new ball is his hand. On strike is Rohit Sharma.