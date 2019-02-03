IND vs NZ 5th ODI LIVE: Rayudu, Shankar consolidate the innings after early blows

Henry to Rohit. The New Zealand bowler is right on the money with the opening two deliveries of the match which Rohit defends with straight bat. Third delivery is short outside off which the batsman is happy to leave for the keeper. Rohit defends the fourth ball. Beaten! The ball hits the right length and beats the outside of the Rohit’s bat. Last ball is short and wide which the batsman cuts through point for a single. One run off the over.

India 1/0 after first over