IND vs NZ 5th ODI LIVE: India look to bounce back after suffering embarrassing defeat

Players to watch out for:

MS Dhoni

Coming fresh from a Man of the Tournament performance against Australia, Dhoni scored an unbeaten 48 runs to ensure victory in the third ODI against New Zealand at Mount Maunganui. His experience was missed when the Indian batting line-up collapsed at Hamilton, as he was side-lined by a hamstring injury. The final ODI will give the veteran yet another opportunity to prove his critics wrong as questions are being raised about his inclusion in the squad for the World Cup later this year.

Ross Taylor

The explosive batsman now has scores of 93 and 37* in his last two ODIs against India. He looked exceptionally comfortable at the crease in the previous match as he toyed with the bowling attack, hitting two fours and three sixes, finishing with a strike-rate of 148.00. The Indian bowlers know that they’ll be in for trouble if he gets another start at Wellington.