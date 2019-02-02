IND vs NZ 5th ODI LIVE: India look to bounce back after suffering embarrassing defeat

Live now
Feb 02, 2019 10:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Possible XI
Players to watch out for
Teams
Check out our full match preview here.
Stay tuned for all updates as the match begins at 7.30 am IST, while the toss takes place 20 minutes prior to the game.
Possible XI:
India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj.
New Zealand: Colin Munro, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wicketkeeper), James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Colin de Grandhomme, Todd Astle, Matt Henry and Trent Boult.
Players to watch out for:
MS Dhoni
Coming fresh from a Man of the Tournament performance against Australia, Dhoni scored an unbeaten 48 runs to ensure victory in the third ODI against New Zealand at Mount Maunganui. His experience was missed when the Indian batting line-up collapsed at Hamilton, as he was side-lined by a hamstring injury. The final ODI will give the veteran yet another opportunity to prove his critics wrong as questions are being raised about his inclusion in the squad for the World Cup later this year.
Ross Taylor
The explosive batsman now has scores of 93 and 37* in his last two ODIs against India. He looked exceptionally comfortable at the crease in the previous match as he toyed with the bowling attack, hitting two fours and three sixes, finishing with a strike-rate of 148.00. The Indian bowlers know that they’ll be in for trouble if he gets another start at Wellington.
New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham heaped praise on Mahendra Singh Dhoni, saying that "you don't have the game won until you have him out." Find out what else he had to say ahead of the fifth ODI.
The Indian head coach Ravi Shastri seemed nostalgic on his return to the Basin Reserve in Wellington where he made his international debut in a Test match in 1981. Shastri went on to play 80 Test matches for India and 150 ODIs in a career spanning 11 years.
Teams
India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Vijay Shankar, Shubman Gill, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Khaleel Ahmed, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya.
New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (wicketkeeper), Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, and Ross Taylor.
The conditions at Wellington are expected to be windy, with the pitch known to offer a swing to the pacers. This would give the New Zealand bowlers a large boost to their confidence, especially after the way the Indians struggled to cope with similar conditions at Hamilton.
Rohit Sharma, who will once again be leading the squad in the absence of Virat Kohli, will want to make a statement with the bat after his 200th ODI outing at Hamilton was cut short by Boult. Sharma managed to score just 7 runs off 23 balls before chipping the ball back to Boult, who took an excellent reflex catch.
The Kiwis have nothing but pride to play for, with India holding a 3-1 lead in the series. However the Indians will be looking to make a strong response to that humiliating defeat at Hamilton and end the series with a 4-1 margin as opposed to 3-2.
In pics | Boult's five-for helps Kiwis thrash India by eight wickets
Catch all the top moments form the fourth ODI between India and New Zealand
India will be looking to bounce back from their embarrassing defeat in the previous match.
The Black Caps stunned the Men in Blue at Hamilton in the fourth ODI, with Trent Boult orchestrating an Indian batting collapse. In conditions conducive to swing bowling, Boult ripped through the batting line-up in a 10-over spell, finishing with 5/21.
Colin de Grandhomme, his partner in crime, wreaked havoc from the other end, finishing with 3/26 as they bowled out India for just 92 runs. The total was India’s seventh lowest in ODIs, which the Black Caps chased down with 8 wickets and 212 balls remaining. The margin in terms of balls remaining, was India’s heaviest ODI defeat.
Hello and welcome to out live blog for the fifth and final ODI between Indian and New Zealand which will be played at the Wellington Regional Stadium.