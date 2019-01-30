IND vs NZ 4th ODI: Preview, team news and betting odds

Kohli won't feature in the remainder of the games and Rohit Sharma will be leading the squad.
Rohit Sharma will mark his 200th appearance for India in ODIs by leading the Men-in-Blue in the fourth ODI against New Zealand on January 31 at Seddon Park in Hamilton.
With India having already clinched the series, the remaining two ODIs are dead rubbers.
But there is still much to play for in the series.
The Kiwis have looked listless in the series so far and that was rightly admitted by Ross Taylor after the loss in the third ODI.
"With bat and ball, we haven't been able to penetrate. We back ourselves to keep wickets with the bat, which we haven't been able to. India have put us under pressure for long periods of time and got wickets at crucial times. And if you're three or four down, with still 25 overs to go, you're still a long way behind the game. We fought hard today, but it just wasn't good enough." Taylor explained.
They have opportunity to figure out combinations and try out new personnel, with the World Cup just months away without worrying too much about the series outcome.
For Sharma, the plan would be to carry forward Virat Kohli's ideas into the match. Kohli won't feature in remainder of the NZ series owing to a well deserved break, and it will be Sharma who will lead the squad.
Many of the pieces in the jigsaw puzzle have fallen in place for the team but one major area of concern: the No. 4 spot is still to be finalized.
"I think the last five games if you see, two in Australia and three here, I said No. 4 is still something we're looking to solidify. But when Rayudu starts playing like that, you start feeling more confident about the batting line-up," he said. "Dinesh is in great form as well so he can step in at any time in case we need to shuffle the middle order at any stage. MS has been hitting the ball really well. So everyone's in a good zone. I don't feel after looking at the first three games we have a lot of things to worry about." said Kohli after team's win at Mount Maunganui.
It would be interesting to see how Sharma sorts the issue.
Team News
All-rounder James Neesham and leg spinner Todd Astle have returned to the team in place of Doug Bracewell and leg-spinner Ish Sodhi.
Bracewell's performance with the ball was below par in the last two ODIs and he scalped only one wicket in the series so far. Like Bracewell, Sodhi too has been disappointing with the ball as he went wicketless in the two matches that he played.
India will miss the services of Kohli as he departs the New Zealand shores after a long, arduous but successful sojourn of the Southern Hemisphere. MS Dhoni sat out of the third ODI owing a strain and it would be interesting to see if he is fit in time for the Hamilton clash.
With series already in pocket, India could test look to its bench strength. Khaleel Ahmed, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj and Shubman Gill have been on the sidelines so far. Either of them, especially Gill-on whom Kohli heaped praise- can expect a call.India squad:
India: 1.75