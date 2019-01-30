IND vs NZ 4th ODI: Preview, team news and betting odds

Rohit Sharma will mark his 200th appearance for India in ODIs by leading the Men-in-Blue in the fourth ODI against New Zealand on January 31 at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

With India having already clinched the series, the remaining two ODIs are dead rubbers.

But there is still much to play for in the series.

The Kiwis have looked listless in the series so far and that was rightly admitted by Ross Taylor after the loss in the third ODI.

"With bat and ball, we haven't been able to penetrate. We back ourselves to keep wickets with the bat, which we haven't been able to. India have put us under pressure for long periods of time and got wickets at crucial times. And if you're three or four down, with still 25 overs to go, you're still a long way behind the game. We fought hard today, but it just wasn't good enough." Taylor explained.

They have opportunity to figure out combinations and try out new personnel, with the World Cup just months away without worrying too much about the series outcome.

For Sharma, the plan would be to carry forward Virat Kohli's ideas into the match. Kohli won't feature in remainder of the NZ series owing to a well deserved break, and it will be Sharma who will lead the squad.

Many of the pieces in the jigsaw puzzle have fallen in place for the team but one major area of concern: the No. 4 spot is still to be finalized.

"I think the last five games if you see, two in Australia and three here, I said No. 4 is still something we're looking to solidify. But when Rayudu starts playing like that, you start feeling more confident about the batting line-up," he said. "Dinesh is in great form as well so he can step in at any time in case we need to shuffle the middle order at any stage. MS has been hitting the ball really well. So everyone's in a good zone. I don't feel after looking at the first three games we have a lot of things to worry about." said Kohli after team's win at Mount Maunganui.

It would be interesting to see how Sharma sorts the issue.

Team News

All-rounder James Neesham and leg spinner Todd Astle have returned to the team in place of Doug Bracewell and leg-spinner Ish Sodhi.

Bracewell's performance with the ball was below par in the last two ODIs and he scalped only one wicket in the series so far. Like Bracewell, Sodhi too has been disappointing with the ball as he went wicketless in the two matches that he played.

India will miss the services of Kohli as he departs the New Zealand shores after a long, arduous but successful sojourn of the Southern Hemisphere. MS Dhoni sat out of the third ODI owing a strain and it would be interesting to see if he is fit in time for the Hamilton clash.

With series already in pocket, India could test look to its bench strength. Khaleel Ahmed, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj and Shubman Gill have been on the sidelines so far. Either of them, especially Gill-on whom Kohli heaped praise- can expect a call.



Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, K Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya



New Zealand Squad:

Kane Williamson(c), Trent Boult, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Todd Astle, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor

Possible XI

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma (c), MS Dhoni / Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami

NZ: Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, James Neesham, Lockie Ferguson, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Todd Astle, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

Players to watch out for

Rohit Sharma

India's 'Hit-Man', Rohit Sharma, would play his 2ooth ODI tomorrow. The added responsibility of captaincy tends to bring out the best from the Indian opener. He already has hit two fifties in the series so far and with 160 runs sits at second spot in the list of leading run scorers of the series. A big innings would be the icing on the cake.

Ross Taylor

It did not fetch the desired result, but Ross Taylor's 93 in the third ODI was just the kind of measured innings that his team needed after early blows. The World's No.3 batsman in ODIs could spoil Sharma's party with a special performance with his bat.

Conditions

The wicket at Seddon Park assists batsmen and teams prefer to chase. The side chasing has emerged as the winner in the last four ODIs played at the ground.

Betting Odds (betway)

India: 1.75

New Zealand: 2.3

