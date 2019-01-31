IND vs NZ 4th ODI Highlights: Boult five-for puts India on the mat, New Zealand win by 8 wickets

Guptill gets off to a flying start as he flicks the 1st ball nonchalantly off his pads for a SIX over midwicket. Bhuvneshwar sends down a length ball in reply and this time Guptill drives it straight past the man at mid-on for a FOUR. The 3rd ball is at the stumps again which Guptill flicks into the gap at deep square leg for a FOUR. What a start for the Kiwi opener. CAUGHT! Guptill got a bit too excited there as he closes the face of the bat too early and a leading edge carries to Pandya at point. Kane Williamson comes out to bat. He defends the last two deliveries. 14 runs and a wicket come off the over.

New Zealand 14/1 after the first over