IND vs NZ 4th ODI Highlights: Boult five-for puts India on the mat, New Zealand win by 8 wickets

Jan 31, 2019 11:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
WICKET! Williamson c Karthik b Bhuvneshwar 11 (18)
WICKET! Guptill c Hardik b Bhuvneshwar 14 (4)
WICKET! Khaleel b Neesham 5 (5)
WICKET! Kuldeep c Grandhomme b Astle 15 (33)
WICKET! Hardik Pandya c Latham b Boult 16(20)
WICKET! Bhuvneshwar b de Grandhomme 1(12)
WICKET! Kedar Jadhav lbw b Boult 1(7)
WICKET! Shubman Gill c and b Boult 9(21)
WICKET! Karthik c Latham b de Grandhomme 0(3)
WIKCET! Rayudu c Guptill b de Grandhomme 0(4)
WICKET! Rohit c and b Boult 7(23)
WICKET! Dhawan lbw b Boult 13(20)
That brings us to the end of our live coverage of this match. A disappointing day for India in a match which ended with both innings played before the break. Both teams now travel to Wellington for the last ODI on February 3. Join us then for all the live updates from that game. Till then it's goodbye!
Kane Williamson, the winning captain: I don't think we expected this much. But guys bowled well. It was nice to bowl them out for 90 odd. It was just one of those days. At the same time, a lot of credit to the guys for the areas they bowled in, especially Trent. The ball was swinging. The surface we explored really well with the ball and then chased down well. Today was an outstanding performance, but it will be a different surface in Wellington. Different challenge. It was great to have a win today. A nice little chase.
Rohit Sharma, the losing captain: I think one of the worst performance for us with the bat in a long, long time. You have to give credit to the New Zealand bowlers. There is something to learn for us, when conditions are not easy what to do as a batting unit. You need to grind it out at time but we failed to do that today. I don't think it was a bad wicket. It was a great wicket to bat on once you are in. But we failed to do that. We didn't apply ourselves. It's always challenging when the ball is swinging. It's not us, every team will find it difficult when the ball is swinging. We expected ourselves to go out there and put up a better show. But everyone knows what went wrong. Having won the series doesn't mean we should relax. We need to keep ticking the boxes. Good teams do that. Looking forward to Wellington.
Trent Boult, Man of the Match: It was nice to see the bowling swinging. To make the most of the conditions was very pleasing. Satisfying personally. Colin from the other end bowled ten on the trot as well. Nice to bowl them out cheaply. It's pretty simple on a wicket like this. Pitch it up and target the stumps. We will put on a similar performance hopefully in the next game and make it 3-2.
Chahal starts with a tossed up fuller delivery outside off and Taylor cuts it fiercely towards point where some brilliant fielding restricts them to just 1 run. Nicholls punches the 2nd ball to long-on for a single. The 3rd ball is full down the middle and Taylor lifts it nonchalantly for a SIX over long-on. Chahal pitches the 4th delivery wide outside off and Taylor cuts it past third man for a FOUR. That wraps up the game as New Zealand win by 8 wickets.
New Zealand 93/2 after 14.4 overs
Kuldeep Yadav comes into the attack. Nicholls doesn’t get any runs off the first two balls. He plays a reverse-sweep on the 3rd delivery sending the ball towards fine leg for a run. Taylor backs away and taps the 5th delivery to fine leg for a single. Nicholls lets the last ball travel back. New Zealand now need just 12 runs to win.
New Zealand 81/2 after 14 overs
Nicholls advances down the track and takes the 1st ball full sending it above the bowler for a single. Chahal couldn’t react in time as the ball sailed past his outstretched arms. Taylor helps the next ball to fine leg with a premeditated sweep for a single. Nicholls works the 3rd ball to long-on for a run. Taylor heaves at the 4th delivery but misses as the ball spins sharply away. He connects cleanly with the next ball as he swings hard sending it over deep midwicket for a SIX. Taylor isn’t done yet as he goes down on one knee and dispatches the last ball over deep midwicket for back-to-back SIXES. 15 runs off the over. New Zealand need just 14 runs to win.
New Zealand 79/2 after 13 overs
Pandya lands the 1st ball short and Taylor pulls it to deep midwicket for a single. Nicholls defends the next ball straight down the ground. Pandya sends the 3rd ball short outside off and Nicholls cuts it hard to deep backward point for 2 runs. Nicholls misses with the flick as the 4th ball raps him high on the pads. The 5th delivery is full outside off and Nicholls plays a beautiful cover drive for a FOUR. That was a stunning shot. He then gets an inside edge to backward square leg for a single. 8 runs off the over.
New Zealand 64/2 after 12 overs
Yuzvendra Chahal comes into the attack. He starts with a full toss onto the pads which Taylor flicks behind square leg for a FOUR. Taylor defends the next ball straight back to the bowler. He doesn’t manage to get any runs off the next 3 balls either. The last ball is worked to short midwicket for a single. Just 5 off the over. New Zealand now need just 37 runs to win.
New Zealand 56/2 after 11 overs
Taylor defends the 1st delivery from Pandya to short midwicket for a quick single. There are big appeals for caught behind on the 2nd delivery as Nicholls misses with the flick down the leg side. India don’t go for the review and replays reveal the ball just grazed the pads. Nicholls defends the next two deliveries. The 5th delivery moves away a little and just whizzes past the outside edge as Nicholls looks to defend. Just the 1 run from the over. New Zealand need 42 runs to win.
New Zealand 51/2 after 10 overs
Bhuvneshwar continues as Taylor defends the 1st delivery. Taylor pushes the 2nd ball through the gap at mid-off for 2 runs. Chahal does well to chase that and save the boundary. Taylor lifts the 3rd ball over mid-off for 2 more. He then flicks the 4th delivery to deep square leg for a single. Nicholls gets trapped in his crease as the 5th delivery nips in sharply. He then defends the last delivery towards mid-on. Just 5 runs off the over.
New Zealand 50/2 after 9 overs
Hardik Pandya comes into the attack. Nicholls misses with the flick on the 1st delivery as the ball hits him on the front pad. There are big shouts for LBW but the umpire says not out. Nicholls tucks the next ball to midwicket and lets the 3rd delivery travel back to the wicketkeeper. The 4th delivery is full onto the pads and Nicholls flicks it powerfully over backward square leg for a flat SIX. He then defends the last two deliveries. New Zealand now need just 48 runs to win.
New Zealand 45/2 after 8 overs
Bhuvneshwar starts with a length ball which Williamson defends. CAUGHT! This is very uncharacteristic from Williamson who leaves his bat out to dry and gets a thick edge which carries into the gloves of Karthik. Ross Taylor walks out to replace his skipper. He defends the 1st ball into the leg-side. There is a bit shout for LBW on the 4th delivery as it hits Taylor on the back foot but the umpire isn’t interested. The impact was outside off and it looked too high. Taylor misses with the flick again on the 5th delivery which hits him on the thigh pad. Wicket maiden for Bhuvneshwar.
New Zealand 39/2 after 7 overs
WICKET! Williamson c Karthik b Bhuvneshwar 11 (18)
Williamson prods outside off but only gets a nick to the delivery which travels safely into the gloves of Karthik.
Khaleel pitches the 2nd ball short and it’s at chest height for Nicholls who pulls it powerfully over midwicket for a FOUR. Nicholls then taps the next ball to the off-side. He drives the 4th delivery powerfully but finds the man at cover. The 5th delivery is defended firmly into the off-side. Nicholls lets the last ball travel back to the wicketkeeper. Just 4 runs from the over. New Zealand need just 54 runs to win.
New Zealand 39/1 after 6 overs
Bhuvneshwar gets the 1st ball to swing away which Williamson leaves. The 2nd ball is full onto the pads and Williamson is frustrated with himself as he flicks it straight to the man at midwicket. Williamson defends the next two deliveries. The 5th ball is a short of good length delivery around the off-stump and Williamson shows his class as he punches it through the gap at point for a FOUR. Just the 4 runs from the over.
New Zealand 35/1 after 5 overs
Nicholls defends the 1st delivery from Khaleel straight down the pitch. Khaleel gets the next ball to swing back in nipping an inside edge to backward square leg for a single. The 3rd ball is short outside off and Williamson gets on top of it to cut the ball powerfully through point for a FOUR. He then tucks the next ball to backward square leg for a single. Nicholls doesn’t connect well with the drive on the next ball and lets the last delivery travel back. 6 runs off the over.
New Zealand 31/1 after 4 overs
Williamson lets the 1st delivery travel back to the wicketkeeper. He then defends the next ball towards point and some slack fielding from Rayudu allows them to pick up 2 runs. Williamson comfortably defends the next three deliveries. The last ball beats Williamson as it whizzes past the outside edge but there was no contact with the bat. Just 2 runs from the over. Much better bowling from Bhuvneshwar.
New Zealand 25/1 after 3 overs
Khaleel Ahmed comes into the attack. Two slips in place for the over. Nicholls defends the 1st delivery. The 2nd ball is banged in short and Nicholls pulls it through backward square leg for a FOUR. He hit that with ease. The next two balls are defended by Nicholls. The umpire signals a no-ball for overstepping on the 5th delivery but replays reveal it was a fair ball. Khaleel offers width on the free-hit deliery and Nicholls lifts it over extra cover for a FOUR. 9 runs from the over.
New Zealand 23/1 after 2 overs
Guptill gets off to a flying start as he flicks the 1st ball nonchalantly off his pads for a SIX over midwicket. Bhuvneshwar sends down a length ball in reply and this time Guptill drives it straight past the man at mid-on for a FOUR. The 3rd ball is at the stumps again which Guptill flicks into the gap at deep square leg for a FOUR. What a start for the Kiwi opener. CAUGHT! Guptill got a bit too excited there as he closes the face of the bat too early and a leading edge carries to Pandya at point. Kane Williamson comes out to bat. He defends the last two deliveries. 14 runs and a wicket come off the over.
New Zealand 14/1 after the first over
WICKET! Guptill c Hardik b Bhuvneshwar 14 (4)
Guptill looks to tap the ball into the leg-side but gets a big leading edge towards Hardik Pandya at point.