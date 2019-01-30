IND vs NZ 4th ODI LIVE: Rohit Sharma to lead India in his 200th ODI appearance

Live now
Jan 30, 2019 09:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
IND vs NZ 4th ODI: Preview, team news, possible XI, betting odds, where to watch
The match starts 7.30 AM IST. Our coverage begins 6.45 AM IST. Stay tuned on our page!
Betting Odds (betway)
India: 1.75
New Zealand: 2.3
Conditions
The wicket at Seddon Park assists batsmen and teams prefer to chase. The side chasing has emerged as the winner in the last four ODIs played at the ground
New Zealand Squad:
Kane Williamson(c), Trent Boult, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Todd Astle, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor
India squad:
Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, K Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya
As the 'Hit-man' completes his 200 ODI appearances for India, here is a look at top 10 ODI innings from the Indian opener.
As India's 'Hit-Man' Rohit Sharma prepares for his 200th ODI appearance for India we look at his top 10 innings
This is Rohit Sharma's 200th ODI. The Indian opener will have the honour to lead India as regular skipper Virat Kohli has been rested for the remainder of the tour.
India will be looking to test its bench strength while the Kiwis will be looking to have a winning combination.
The two remaining matches are dead rubbers but there is much to play for the two teams.
India have already won the series thanks to its clinical display in first three ODIs. New Zealand have been listless in the series so far.
Hello and welcome to the coverage of the fourth ODI between India and New Zealand to be played at the Seddon Park in Hamilton.