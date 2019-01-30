App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Jan 30, 2019 09:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IND vs NZ 4th ODI LIVE: Rohit Sharma to lead India in his 200th ODI appearance

Catch all the live updates from the fourth ODI between India and New Zealand being played at Seddon Park in Hamilton

  • Jan 30, 07:07 PM (IST)

    The match starts 7.30 AM IST. Our coverage begins 6.45 AM IST. Stay tuned on our page! 

  • Jan 30, 07:07 PM (IST)
  • Jan 30, 07:06 PM (IST)
  • Jan 30, 07:05 PM (IST)
  • Jan 30, 07:04 PM (IST)

    Betting Odds (betway)

    India: 1.75

    New Zealand: 2.3

    Other popular bets for the match can be checked on cricketbetting.net

  • Jan 30, 07:02 PM (IST)

    Conditions

    The wicket at Seddon Park assists batsmen and teams prefer to chase. The side chasing has emerged as the winner in the last four ODIs played at the ground

  • Jan 30, 07:01 PM (IST)

    New Zealand Squad:

    Kane Williamson(c), Trent Boult, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Todd Astle, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor

  • Jan 30, 07:01 PM (IST)

    India squad:

    Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, K Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya

  • Jan 30, 06:59 PM (IST)

    As the 'Hit-man' completes his 200 ODI appearances for India, here is a look at top 10 ODI innings from the Indian opener. 

  • Jan 30, 06:57 PM (IST)

    This is Rohit Sharma's 200th ODI. The Indian opener will have the honour to lead India as regular skipper Virat Kohli has been rested for the remainder of the tour. 

  • Jan 30, 06:56 PM (IST)

    India will be looking to test its bench strength while the Kiwis will be looking to have a winning combination. 

  • Jan 30, 06:55 PM (IST)

    The two remaining matches are dead rubbers but there is much to play for the two teams. 

  • Jan 30, 06:55 PM (IST)

    India have already won the series thanks to its clinical display in first three ODIs. New Zealand have been listless in the series so far. 

  • Jan 30, 06:54 PM (IST)

    Hello and welcome to the coverage of the fourth ODI between India and New Zealand to be played at the Seddon Park in Hamilton. 

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.