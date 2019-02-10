Feb 10, 2019 12:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
IND vs NZ 3rd T20I LIVE: India win toss and opt to bat; Kuldeep Yadav back in squad
Catch all the live updates from the third T20I between India and New Zealand being played at Seddon Park, Hamilton.
Top
highlights
Playing XI
India win the toss and opt to bat
Kane Williamson: We would have had a bowl. Looks like a good surface. It's important to the job up front. In T20 cricket, to take wickets is really important. We have to assess conditions. Fantastic performance in the first game, not quite there in the second. That is very important in T20 cricket. Tickner comes in, he makes his debut, a well deserved opportunity.
Rohit Sharma: We are looking to bowl first. It's a good pitch. We didn't have a great result the last time we played here. It's a big game. The combination allows us to chase as we bat deep. We have a good record chasing. It's been a long summer for us, we are all are professionals and we have a job to do. We have made one change, Kuldeep comes in place of Chahal.
Both teams make one change each to their playing XIs. Kuldeep Yadav replaces Yuzvendra Chahal for India. In the Kiwi camp Blair Tickner is handed a debut as he replaces Lockie Ferguson.
Playing XI:
New Zealand: Tim Seifert (w), Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi and Blair Tickner
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (w), Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed
India win the toss and opt to bat
The captains are down in the middle for the toss.
Kane Williamson opted to bowl first at Eden Park but saw his side restricted to just 158/8 thanks to a brilliant bowling performance from India. Krunal Pandya was India’s standout performer with the ball finishing with figures of 3/28.
Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan then stitched together a 79-run opening partnership to take the game away from the Kiwis. During that stand Rohit brought up his 16th T20I fifty and also moved to the top of the T20I run-scorers charts by surpassing Martin Guptill. After both openers departed, Rishabh Pant steered India to victory with a 28-ball 40 with 7 wickets remaining.
India were handed their heaviest T20I defeat in terms of runs in the opening encounter as the Kiwis romped to an 80-run victory. The Men in Blue then surprisingly came into the second match with an unchanged squad and a burning resolve to set the record straight.
India will have their eyes set on yet another record-breaking series win after drawing level in the three-match series with a win in the 2nd match at Eden Park.
Hello and welcome to our live blog of the third T20I between India and New Zealand being played at Seddon Park, Hamilton.
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.