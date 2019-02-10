IND vs NZ 3rd T20I LIVE: India win toss and opt to bat; Kuldeep Yadav back in squad

Kane Williamson opted to bowl first at Eden Park but saw his side restricted to just 158/8 thanks to a brilliant bowling performance from India. Krunal Pandya was India’s standout performer with the ball finishing with figures of 3/28.

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan then stitched together a 79-run opening partnership to take the game away from the Kiwis. During that stand Rohit brought up his 16th T20I fifty and also moved to the top of the T20I run-scorers charts by surpassing Martin Guptill. After both openers departed, Rishabh Pant steered India to victory with a 28-ball 40 with 7 wickets remaining.