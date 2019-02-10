IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Highlights: India fall short of 4 runs as New Zealand win series 2-1

Southee starts with a yorker but Karthik digs it out long-on for 2 runs. Karthik moves across on the next delivery but misses with the flick as the ball travels under the bat. He looks for the wide but the umpire says it’s a fair delivery. Karthik lofts the 3rd ball straight towards the man at long-on and surprisingly denies the single as he sends Krunal back. 14 required now off the last 3 balls. Karthik has a go at the 4th ball but it travels flat towards mid-wicket and now they pick up a single. Southee sends down a low full toss to Krunal who drills it straight into the stumps for a run. 12 required off the final delivery and Southee sends down a bouncer which is too high and called a wide. The last ball is full onto the stumps which Karthik launches over extra cover for a SIX. India lose by 4 runs and New Zealand seal the series.

India 208/6 after 20 overs