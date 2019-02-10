Feb 10, 2019 04:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Highlights: India fall short of 4 runs as New Zealand win series 2-1
Catch all the highlights from the third T20I between India and New Zealand being played at Seddon Park, Hamilton.
Wicket! Dhoni c Southee b D Mitchell 2 (4)
Wicket! Hardik c Williamson b Kuggeleijn 21 (11)
Wicket! Rohit c Seifert b D Mitchell 38 (32)
Wicket! Pant c Williamson b Tickner 28 (12)
Wicket! Shankar c Grandhomme b Santner 43 (28)
Wicket! Dhawan c Mitchell b Santner 5 (4)
Wicket! Grandhomme c Dhoni b Bhuvneshwar 30 (16)
Wicket! Williamson c Kuldeep b Khaleel 27 (21)
Wicket! Munro c Hardik b Kuldeep 76 (40)
Wicket! Seifert st Dhoni b Kuldeep 43 (25)
Playing XI
India win the toss and opt to bat
That brings us to the end of our live match coverage of the 3rd T20I. A disappointing result for India as they saw their ten-match unbeaten run in T20I series come to an end. Next up for India is a T20I and ODI home series against Australia starting on February 24. Stay tuned to our page for more updates from the cricket world. Till then it's goodbye.
Kane Williamson, New Zealand captain: What a brilliant advertisement for T20 cricket. It's great to get across the line tonight. It was a fairly short series. The first performances was our best, and there were some learnings in the second one. For it to go to the last couple of balls, I knew India would come back strong, and it was a great series to be a part of. The nature of international cricket is such that we have to go to Bangladesh to play now, so looking forward to that too.
Rohit Sharma, India captain: Pretty disappointing to not get to the finishing line. 210-odd was always going to be tough, and we were in the game right till the end, but New Zealand held their nerve well and they deserved to win. We started off well in the ODIs, and the boys will be disappointed not getting to the finishing line in the T20s. Lots of positives, and a few mistakes, so there's a lot of material to move ahead. It would have been nice to win the series and go home and play Australia, but unfortunately we couldn't do that.
Tim Seifert, Man of the Series: Great to have a performance like that, but it's great to get a victory, particularly a last-minute one like that. Great to have batted with Colin Munro. It's awesome in my hometown, that the crowd have come out in full support - hopefully they do so for the SuperSmash final as well.
Colin Munro, Man of the Match: Touch and go there until the final minute. India - you get one good batsman, another one comes along. The boys did a really good job of finishing off the really good Indian batsmen. Didn't really focus on trying to do anything different, tried to put pressure back on the bowlers. Just came out nice and free, had a bit of luck, which you certainly need in this match.
Southee starts with a yorker but Karthik digs it out long-on for 2 runs. Karthik moves across on the next delivery but misses with the flick as the ball travels under the bat. He looks for the wide but the umpire says it’s a fair delivery. Karthik lofts the 3rd ball straight towards the man at long-on and surprisingly denies the single as he sends Krunal back. 14 required now off the last 3 balls. Karthik has a go at the 4th ball but it travels flat towards mid-wicket and now they pick up a single. Southee sends down a low full toss to Krunal who drills it straight into the stumps for a run. 12 required off the final delivery and Southee sends down a bouncer which is too high and called a wide. The last ball is full onto the stumps which Karthik launches over extra cover for a SIX. India lose by 4 runs and New Zealand seal the series.
India 208/6 after 20 overs
Scott Kuggeleijn to bowl the penultimate over. He starts with a stray delivery down leg but Krunal misses it completely as it thuds into his pads. Krunal swings wildly at the next ball but gets just a single as the ball goes towards cow corner. Karthik does brilliantly as he pulls the 3rd ball over backward square leg for a SIX. He then hammers the 4th delivery straight down the ground but it hits the stumps as they pick up a single. Kuggeleijn sends down a superb slower delivery as Krunal swings and misses on the 5th ball. The last ball is full onto the stumps and Krunal clears his front foot to launch the ball miles into the sky as it travels straight down the ground for a SIX. 14 runs off the over. India need 16 runs to win from the final over.
India 197/6 after 19 overs
Tim Southee comes back into the attack. He starts with a wide delivery outside off. Krunal extends his front foot forward and launches the 1st delivery over extra cover for a SIX. Krunal swings hard at the 2nd delivery but gets an inside edge which sends the ball down to fine leg for a FOUR. The 3rd delivery is a full toss outside off which Krunal cuts powerfully to sweeper cover for a FOUR. Southee sends down a yorker which Krunal just about digs out for a single. Karthik flicks the 5th ball to mid-wicket for just one run. Krunal backs away on the last delivery but Southee follows him ensuring he finishes the over with a single. 18 runs off the over. India need 30 runs from 12 balls to win.
India 183/6 after 18 overs
Blair Tickner comes back into the attack. He starts with a half-volley outside off which Karthik launches high over long-off for a SIX. The next ball is short and Karthik is frustrated with himself as he misses with the pull but they pick up a bye. Krunal backs away and Tickner follows him with the ball forcing the batsman to work the ball to the off-side for a single. Karthik punches the 4th ball to sweeper cover for a run. The next ball is wide down leg and Tickner will have to reload. Krunal goes for the big shot but misses completely as the ball travels back. Krunal pulls the last ball to mid-wicket for a single. Just 10 runs off the over.
India 165/6 after 17 overs
Mitchell starts with a back of a length delivery which Dhoni drives straight to the man at cover. CAUGHT! Dhoni clears his front foot and lofts the ball straight down the ground but he doesn't get enough on it as Southee takes a comfortable catch at long-on. Krunal Pandya walks out to bat. Karthik lofts the 3rd ball over mid-off but Southee does brilliantly as he runs back and saves the boundary with a dive as they pick up 2. The 4th ball is short into the body and Karthik pulls it high over backward square for a SIX. Mitchell beats an advancing Karthik on the 5th delivery with an outswinger. Karthik works the last ball to short third man for a single. Just 9 runs and a wicket off the over.
India 154/6 after 16 overs
Wicket! Dhoni c Southee b D Mitchell 2 (4)
Dhoni clears his front foot and lofts the ball straight down the ground but he doesn't get enough on it as Southee takes a comfortable catch at long-on.
Scott Kuggeleijn comes back into the attack. Hardik cuts the 1st ball to sweeper cover for a single. Dhoni takes the same route as they pick up a run. Hardik taps the 3rd ball straight down the ground but they get just the single. The 4th delivery is full onto the stumps which Dhoni works to the off-side for a run. CAUGHT! Hardik’s bat goes flying as he swings hard at the 4th delivery but the ball travels high towards Williamson at mid-wicket who takes a good catch. Dinesh Karthik walks out to bat. Kuggeleijn does brilliantly as he ends with a dot ball. Just 4 runs and a wicket off the over. India need 68 off 30 balls to win.
India 145/5 after 15 overs
Wicket! Hardik c Williamson b Kuggeleijn 21 (11)
Hardik’s bat goes flying as he swings hard at the 4th delivery but the ball travels high towards Williamson at mid-wicket who takes a good catch.
Daryl Mitchell continues. Both batsmen pick up singles off the first two balls. The 3rd delivery is a low full toss at the stumps and Hardik launches it towards long-on for a one-bounce FOUR. Hardik does brilliantly as he stands his ground and smokes the 4th delivery straight down the field for a SIX. Mitchell pitches the 5th ball wide outside off and Hardik cuts it through cover for a single. CAUGHT! Rohit swings hard at the last ball but only gets an edge to it with Seifert collecting comfortably behind the wickets. Big wicket for Mitchell. India need 72 off 36 balls to win.
India 141/4 after 14 overs
Wicket! Rohit c Seifert b D Mitchell 38 (32)
Rohit swings hard at the last ball but only gets an edge to it with Seifert collecting comfortably behind the wickets.
Tickner starts with a full delivery which Rohit drills to long-on for a single. CAUGHT! Tickner sends down a full toss outside off and Pant fetches it with a wild slog but only sends it straight towards Williamson at mid-wicket who takes a good catch. Hardik Pandya walks out to bat. Tickner welcomes him with a short delivery and Hardik pulls it powerfully over deep mid-wicket for a SIX. Tickner responds well with two dot balls. Hardik finding it difficult to pick his variations. Hardik sends the last ball to mid-off for a single. Just 8 runs and a wicket from the over. India need 85 runs from 42 balls to win.
India 128/3 after 13 overs
Wicket! Pant c Williamson b Tickner 28 (12)
Tickner sends down a full toss outside off and Pant fetches it with a wild slog but sends it straight towards Williamson at mid-wicket who takes a good catch.
Daryl Mitchell comes into the attack. Rohit dabs the 1st ball to the off-side for a single. Pant swings hard at the next delivery but misses. He then connects with the toe-end sending the 3rd ball past extra cover for a run. Rohit goes hard at the 4th delivery but gets an inside edge to the on-side for a run. Pant works the 5th ball to long-off for a single. Mitchell ends with a full toss which Rohit only manages to drive to the man at long-on for a run. Another good over for New Zealand as they give away just 5 runs.
India 120/2 after 12 overs
Blair Tickner comes back into the attack. Rohit cuts the 1st ball to the off-side for a single. Tickner sends down a shorter delivery which Pant pulls to backwards square leg for 2 runs. He then tucks the next ball to the on-side for a single. Rohit caresses the 4th delivery into the gap at cover for 2 runs. He swings hard at the 5th delivery but misses. Rohit slaps the last ball through cover for a single. Good over from Tickner as he gives away just 7 runs.
India 115/2 after 11 overs
Sodhi continues. Rohit works the 1st ball into the gap at mid-wicket for a single. Sodhi sends the next ball wide down leg. He then sends down a googly which Pant spots early and launches over long-off for a SIX. Pant goes for the sweep on the 3rd delivery but doesn’t clear the fielder at short fine leg. He then drives the 4th ball towards extra cover and sets off for a quick single. Rohit was caught ball watching and would’ve been in trouble had Williamson picked that up cleanly. Rohit slices the 5th ball to third man for a single. Pant isn’t slowing down as he lofts the last ball over long-on for a SIX. 16 runs off the over. India need 105 runs from 60 balls to win.
India 108/2 after 10 overs
Rohit punches the 1st delivery though cover for a single. Shankar shows some brilliant timing as he plays a lofted drive sending the 2nd ball over cover for a FOUR. CAUGHT! Shankar goes for the slog sweep but he doesn’t get enough as Grandhomme takes a good catch. Rishabh Pant walks out to bat. Rohit drives the 4th ball into the gap at cover point for a single. Pant gets going right from the first ball as he sweeps the 5th delivery past short fine leg for a FOUR. He then advances down the track and launches the last ball into the stands at deep mid-wicket for a SIX. 16 runs and a wicket off the over.
India 92/2 after 9 overs
Wicket! Shankar c Grandhomme b Santner 43 (28)
Shankar goes for the slog sweep but doesn't get enough on it as de Grandhome comes running across from deep midwicket to take a good catch.
Ish Sodhi comes into the attack. Both batsmen only pick up singles off the first two balls. Shankar swings hard at the 3rd delivery but gets beaten as the ball spins away sharply. The 4th ball is full outside off and Shankar gets down on one knee and cuts it beautifully over cover for a SIX. The next ball is tossed up at the stumps and Shankar gets down on one knee again but this time launches it high over deep mid-wicket for back-to-back SIXES. The last ball is wide outside off and Shankar swipes at it but misses as Seifert collects. 14 runs off the over.
India 76/1 after 8 overs
