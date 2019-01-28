IND vs NZ 3rd ODI round-up: Top run scorers and leading wicket takers

Rohit Sharma (62 off 77 balls) | He took his time to settle in as he scored just 19 runs from the first 33 balls. He finally opened up as he hit a six off Mitchell Santner in the 14th over. Sharma then went on to bully the bowlers as he found the boundaries with ease. He was finally sent back by Santner, who got him stumped in the 29th over. Stats | Runs: 62 | Balls: 77 | 4s: 3 | 6s: 2 | Sr: 80.51. (Image: AP)