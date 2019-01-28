IND vs NZ 3rd ODI round-up: Top run scorers and leading wicket takers

Ross Taylor leads the way for the batsmen with 93 off 106 balls while Man of the Match Mohammed Shami is the pick of the bowlers. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/8 Ross Taylor (93 off 106 balls) | Taylor top-scored with the bat but it proved futile as the Kiwis slumped to a 3-0 series loss. The aggressive batsman stitched together a vital 119-run partnership with Tom Latham to take his team to a competitive target. Taylor hit nine boundaries en route to his knock. Stats | Runs: 93 | Balls: 106 | 4s: 9 | 6s: 0 | Sr: 87.73. (Image: AP) 2/8 Rohit Sharma (62 off 77 balls) | He took his time to settle in as he scored just 19 runs from the first 33 balls. He finally opened up as he hit a six off Mitchell Santner in the 14th over. Sharma then went on to bully the bowlers as he found the boundaries with ease. He was finally sent back by Santner, who got him stumped in the 29th over. Stats | Runs: 62 | Balls: 77 | 4s: 3 | 6s: 2 | Sr: 80.51. (Image: AP) 3/8 Virat Kohli (60 off 74) | The Indian skipper looked set to add to his tally of International centuries but was done in by a Trent Boult slower delivery in the 32nd over. Kohli brought up his 49th ODI half-century off just 59 balls in the 27th over. Runs: 60 | Balls: 74 | 4s: 6 | 6s: 1 | Sr: 81.08. (Image: AP) 4/8 Tom Latham (51 off 64) | Latham’s crucial fourth-wicket stand with Taylor took New Zealand from 59/3 to 178/4. He fell soon after bringing up his half-century as he sent a Yuzvendra Chahal delivery straight down the throat of Ambati Rayudu at deep midwicket. Runs: 51 | Balls: 64 | 4s: 1 | 6s: 1 | Sr: 79.68. (Image: AP) 5/8 Mohammed Shami (3/41) | Shami put in yet another Man of the Match performance as he troubled the batsmen with his pace and accuracy. He provided the breakthrough in just the 2nd over when he sent back opener Colin Munro and later returned to stop Taylor inflict further damage towards the end of the innings. Shami also scalped Ish Sodhi in the 48th over. Stats| Overs: 10 | Wickets: 3 | Runs: 41 | Economy: 4.55. (Image: AP) 6/8 Trent Boult (2/40) | Boult was New Zealand’s most effective bowler on the night. He provided the breakthrough for the Kiwis as he sent back the dangerous looking Dhawan who got off to a quick start. Boult then forced Kohli to mistime his shot with a well disguised slower delivery. Stats| Overs: 10 | Wickets: 2 | Runs: 40 | Economy: 4.00. (Image: AP) 7/8 Hardik Pandya (2/45) | Pandya celebrated his return to the side following a ban for comments made on a TV show by putting on a spectacular performance in the field and with the ball. He took a stunning diving catch at midwicket to dismiss Williamson and gave away just 9 runs in his opening five over spell. The all-rounder later picked up the wickets of Henry Nicholls and Mitchell Santner in consecutive overs. Stats| Overs: 10 | Wickets: 2 | Runs: 45 | Economy: 4.50. (Image: AP) 8/8 Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/46) | Bhuvneshwar exerted superb pressure on the Kiwi openers as he bowled in tandem with Shami. He cleaned up opener Martin Guptill in the 7th over and later returned to pick up the final wicket as he dismissed Trent Boult in the 49th over. Stats| Overs: 10 | Wickets: 2 | Runs: 46 | Economy: 4.60. (Image: AP) First Published on Jan 28, 2019 06:58 pm