IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Preview, team news, possible XI, betting odds, where to watch

After taking a commanding 2-0 lead against the hosts, India would aim to pocket the series in the third ODI to be played at the Bay Oval Stadium in Mount Maunganui on January 28.
India have been clinical in their first two wins of the series, but there are few aspects that still need to be polished as the team prepares for the World Cup.
Virat Kohli would love to see his team batting first and post somewhere around 340-350. As he had said after his team's win the second ODI, "I made a conscious effort after the drinks break that I'm going to go hard between 34-40 overs so we can get 340-350. Once I got out, the new batsman had to take time. These are things we need to look into as the World Cup is nearby."
Kohli's opposite number, Kane Williamson though, would be fuming with his team's shoddy performance in the series till now. Kiwi's display in the series thus far can be at best summarised as "below average".
For them, it is about getting the partnerships going in the middle overs. NZ's coach emphasised the same in a press conference after the second ODI.
"We haven't build partnership across the top 6-7, which was the strength of what we did so well against Sri Lanka and what we haven't clicked or done here yet. As a batting unit, that is going to be our challenge going into the next three games, to build those partnership ", the coach explained.
Team News
The third ODI is Kohli's final assignment on this tour as he has been rested for the final two ODIs and for subsequent T20 series. Hardik Pandya's international suspension has been lifted but he would only be able to join the team on the day of the match hence would be unavailable for selection.
New Zealand had announced the squad for first three ODIs and any shake-ups in the team can only be expected after the third encounter.
SquadsIndia: Virat Kohli(c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, K Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya