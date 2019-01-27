IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Preview, team news, possible XI, betting odds, where to watch

After taking a commanding 2-0 lead against the hosts, India would aim to pocket the series in the third ODI to be played at the Bay Oval Stadium in Mount Maunganui on January 28.

India have been clinical in their first two wins of the series, but there are few aspects that still need to be polished as the team prepares for the World Cup.

Virat Kohli would love to see his team batting first and post somewhere around 340-350. As he had said after his team's win the second ODI, "I made a conscious effort after the drinks break that I'm going to go hard between 34-40 overs so we can get 340-350. Once I got out, the new batsman had to take time. These are things we need to look into as the World Cup is nearby."

Kohli's opposite number, Kane Williamson though, would be fuming with his team's shoddy performance in the series till now. Kiwi's display in the series thus far can be at best summarised as "below average".

For them, it is about getting the partnerships going in the middle overs. NZ's coach emphasised the same in a press conference after the second ODI.

"We haven't build partnership across the top 6-7, which was the strength of what we did so well against Sri Lanka and what we haven't clicked or done here yet. As a batting unit, that is going to be our challenge going into the next three games, to build those partnership ", the coach explained.

Team News

The third ODI is Kohli's final assignment on this tour as he has been rested for the final two ODIs and for subsequent T20 series. Hardik Pandya's international suspension has been lifted but he would only be able to join the team on the day of the match hence would be unavailable for selection.

New Zealand had announced the squad for first three ODIs and any shake-ups in the team can only be expected after the third encounter.

Squads

New Zealand: Kane Williamson(c), Trent Boult, Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor

Possible XI

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Ambati Rayud, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami

New Zealand: Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

Players to watch out for

Yuzvendra Chahal and Kedar Jadhav

New Zealand have been bowled twice in as many matches and the "spin-twin" of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav have accounted for 12 of those 20 wickets. There is no denying of the fact that the New Zealand batsmen have failed against the spinners. The two could again be a cause of concern should the Kiwi's frailty against spin continues.

Kane Williamson

New Zealand team is in dire need of some zeal and who better to turn to in troubled times than their inspirational captain Kane Williamson. The Kiwi skipper is spoken in the same breath as Kohli. Williamson made a fighting fifty in the first ODI and looked classy in his cameo in the second match. A big knock is just round the corner for New Zealand's No 3.

Form Guide (most recent first)

New Zealand: L-L-W-W-W

India: W-W-W-W-L

Where to watch

The third ODI is scheduled to start at 07.30 AM IST. The match would be broadcast live on Star Sports network and also live on OTT platform HotStar.

