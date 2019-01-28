Jan 28, 2019 07:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
IND vs NZ 3rd ODI, LIVE: Shami, Bhuvi give India a promising start; NZ openers back in the hut early
Catch all the live updates from the third ODI between India and New Zealand being played at played at the the Bay Oval Stadium, Mount Maunganui
WICKET! Guptill c Karthik b Bhuvneshwar 13(15)
WICKET! Munro c Rohit b Shami 7(9)
PLAYING XI
TOSS
Bhuvi will continue. Guptill is on strike. CAUGHT! Fuller delivery which Guptill tries to drive through cover but gets a thick outside edge of his bat and Karthik makes no mistake in taking and easy catch. Ross Taylor is the new batsman. He defends next two balls. The fourth ball of the over gets a thick outside edge of his bat and goes to third-man. The batsman opens his account with a single. Williamson is on strike. He defends the fifth ball off the back foot. A front foot defensive shot to end the over. Great over by Bhuvneshwar as he picks a wicket and gives away just one run.
New Zealand 27/2 after 7 Overs
Shami will continue. On strike is Williamson. The first ball sings into the right hander and hits batsman on the pads but the ball is going down the leg side. Second ball is again a dot. The batsman plays the third ball to mid-on but gets no run. Patient start by the NZ skipper. FOUR! Short of length delivery and the batsman goes on the backfoot to punch the ball through cover for a boundary. Fifth ball is a dot. The batsman goes on the backfoot and punches the ball straight to the bowler. Four runs off the over.
New Zealand 26/1 after 6 Overs
Bhuvneshwar will continue. On strike is Williamson. The first ball is fullish delivery which the batsman plays behind point and settles for a single. Guptill is on strike. SIX. First big shot if the day as Guptill deposits a fullish ball over mid-wicket. No runs off next two deliveries. FOUR. On the pads ball and batsman lifts the ball over leg side and gets a boundary. Last ball is a dot. Eleven runs off the over.
New Zealand 22/1 after 5 Overs
Shami will continue. On strike is NZ skipper Kane Williamson. The batsman defends the first ball going on the back foot. Williamson leaves the second ball for the keeper. The batsman defends the third ball to mid-off. Fourth ball swings into the right hander and the batsman sees it to the keeper’s gloves. The batsman plays the fifth ball to the man at point. Five dot balls in this over. Williamson plays the last ball behind square to fine-leg for a single. Just one run off the over.
New Zealand 11/1 after 4 Overs
Bhuvneshwar will continue. Guptill is on strike. The bowler bowls nice and tight wicket-to-wicket line on all six deliveries and the batsman gets no room to free his arms. Maiden.
New Zealand 10/1 after 3 Overs
Mohammed Shami will bowl from the other end. Munro is on strike. First ball is a dot as Munro looks to drive but misses the ball. Second ball is again a dot. FOUR. Shami goes full for the third ball and Munro lifts the ball over the bowler’s head for a boundary. EDGE and DROP! Munro goes for a drive but edges the ball and a diving Karthik drops the ball. The ball goes to third man and the batsman gets a single. Guptill is on strike. The batsman edges the next ball as the ball goes to third man and the batsman gets a single. CAUGHT! Fuller delivery which Munro looks to drive but edges the ball straight to Rohit Sharma standing at slip. Great start by Shami. Six runs and a wicket.
New Zealand 10/1 after 2 Overs
Bhuvneshwar to Guptill. Guptill plays the first ball to leg side and takes a single. Munro is on strike. No runs off next two balls. Munro works the fourth ball to fine leg and gets a single. Guptill is back on strike. The batsman plays the fifth ball to leg side and again takes a single. Munro is back on strike. He plays the last ball to mid-off and takes a quick single. Four off the opening over.
New Zealand 4/0 after first Over
Players have taken the field. NZ openers Martin Guptill and Coiln Munro have walked out to bat. New ball is in the hands of Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
Live action is now minutes away!
Kane Williamson: We are going to bat. Looks like a good surface, a used surface so hopefully we can make use of the first hour. One change for us. Santner comes in for Colin de Grandhomme. The spin throughout the series has been effective. This pitch will also help the spinners I guess. There has been glimpses, we need to get some partnerships with the bat and need to step up. We do know that If we play our best cricket, we can beat anybody. It's important we execute our plans as best as we can.
Virat Kohli: Same thing, we would've wanted to bat first. This pitch will get slower and slower but under the lights, we felt the ball came on better, we won't mind bowling first. We were quite satisfied, still it's the middle overs, setting a target we would like to improve on. I personally would like to get the scoring rate up. In the last game, we could've got to 340. Couple of changes. MS has got a sore hamstring, so he misses out this game, Karthik comes back. Hardik comes in place of Vijay Shankar. He brings great balance to the team. He can give you 5-6 overs and also play the big shots as well. It's brilliant, especially if you look at our away performances. It's great to have two guys (Kuldeep and Chahal) who can pick wickets in the middle overs. They are one of the main reasons why we have played such consistent cricket
PLAYING XI
India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik(w), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal
New Zealand Playing XI: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Doug Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult
TOSS
New Zealand win the toss and opt to bat first
The match begins 7.20 AM IST. We start our coverage 30 minutes before the match. Join us then!
Explainer | When and why cricket goes 'pink'?
When India played Australia in the Sydney Test, Indian players were also spotted sporting shades of the pink in some form or the other. What is the idea behind it?
Form Guide (most recent first) New Zealand: L-L-W-W-W India: W-W-W-W-L
Squads
India: Virat Kohli(c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, K Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Shubman Gill, Hardik PandyaNew Zealand: Kane Williamson(c), Trent Boult, Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor
Team News
The third ODI is Kohli's final assignment on this tour as he has been rested for the final two ODIs and for subsequent T20 series. Hardik Pandya's international suspension has been lifted but he would only be able to join the team on the day of the match hence would be unavailable for selection.
New Zealand had announced the squad for first three ODIs and any shake-ups in the team can only be expected after the third encounter.
For them, it is about getting the partnerships going in the middle overs. NZ's coach emphasized the same in a press conference after the second ODI.
"We haven't build partnership across the top 6-7, which was the strength of what we did so well against Sri Lanka and what we haven't clicked or done here yet. As a batting unit, that is going to be our challenge going into the next three games, to build those partnership ", the coach explained
Kohli's opposite number, Kane Williamson though, would be fuming with his team's shoddy performance in the series till now. Kiwi's display in the series thus far can be at best summarized as "below average".
Virat Kohli would love to see his team batting first and post somewhere around 340-350. As he had said after his team's win the second ODI, "I made a conscious effort after the drinks break that I'm going to go hard between 34-40 overs so we can get 340-350. Once I got out, the new batsman had to take time. These are things we need to look into as the World Cup is nearby."
India have been clinical in their display in the first two ODIs and as a result fine themselves 2-0 up in the series. The team would want to win today's fixture and take an unassailable lead in the series.