IND vs NZ 3rd ODI, LIVE: Shami, Bhuvi give India a promising start; NZ openers back in the hut early

Virat Kohli: Same thing, we would've wanted to bat first. This pitch will get slower and slower but under the lights, we felt the ball came on better, we won't mind bowling first. We were quite satisfied, still it's the middle overs, setting a target we would like to improve on. I personally would like to get the scoring rate up. In the last game, we could've got to 340. Couple of changes. MS has got a sore hamstring, so he misses out this game, Karthik comes back. Hardik comes in place of Vijay Shankar. He brings great balance to the team. He can give you 5-6 overs and also play the big shots as well. It's brilliant, especially if you look at our away performances. It's great to have two guys (Kuldeep and Chahal) who can pick wickets in the middle overs. They are one of the main reasons why we have played such consistent cricket