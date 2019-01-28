Jan 28, 2019 03:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
IND vs NZ 3rd ODI, Highlights: Rayudu, Karthik wrap up 7-wicket win; India take 3-0 series lead
Catch all the highlights from the third ODI between India and New Zealand being played at played at the the Bay Oval Stadium, Mount Maunganui
Wicket! Kohli c Nicholls b Boult 60 (74)
Wicket! Rohit st Latham b Santner 62 (77)
FIFTY up for Kohli! 50 (59)
FIFTY up for Rohit Sharma! 50 (63)
WICKET! Dhawan c Ross Taylor b Boult 28(27)
Wicket! Boult c Shami b Bhuvneshwar 2 (4)
Wicket! Bracewell run out (Kohli) 15 (18)
Wicket! Sodhi c Virat b Shami 12 (12)
Wicket! Taylor c Karthik b Shami 93 (106)
Wicket! Santner c Karthik b Pandya 3 (9)
Wicket! Nicholls c Karthik b Pandya 6 (8)
Wicket! Latham c Rayudu b Chahal 51 (64)
FIFTY up for Latham! 51 (62)
FIFTY up for Taylor! 53 (71)
WICKET! Williamson c Hardik Pandya b Chahal 28(48)
WICKET! Guptill c Karthik b Bhuvneshwar 13(15)
WICKET! Munro c Rohit b Shami 7(9)
Virat Kohli, the winning captain: Amazing. Three clinical games for us. Couldn't have asked for anything better. We really enjoy ourselves and the guys believe in their skills and they are showing it on the field. When a guy doesn't get runs in a couple of games the opposition still feels that he's going to fire. I haven't had a break for a long time. It's been hectic. I can relax and enjoy my break. Some day someone has to take your place and that's how it goes. Shubman is a very exciting talent and I saw him bat in the nets and I was like wow I was not even ten percent of that when I was 19.
Kane Williamson, the losing captain: They are a very good side and they are teaching us a lesson. There are improvements today and we want to appreciate some of the lessons we have learnt from their side. The consistency about their plans and the way they forced some mistakes I guess we got to be better than that. The margins are large in white cricket but it does require a lot of improvement. I think everybody is wanting to contribute more. The wicket was tough and the partnership between Latham and Ross was outstanding. I think we are going okay with the ball in hand. We need early wickets to put pressure on the opposition.
Mohammed Shami, Man of the Match: It's really difficult to bowl against the wind. One comes with the wind and the other is against the wind. It is difficult but not too hard. Bhuvi at the other end was also a great help. Sticking to areas where we want to bowl is the key.
Doug Bracewell comes back into the attack. He bangs the 1st ball short but it flies over everybody for FIVE wides. That’s the game then. India wrap up the series with another dominant win.
India 245/3 after 43 overs
Ish Sodhi comes back into the attack. He starts with a full toss and Karthik steps out to launch it over cow corner for a SIX. Karthik then cuts the next ball through cover for a single. Rayudu steps out to punch the 3rd delivery to long-off for a run. Karthik gets down on one knee and pulls the 4th ball for a FOUR through square leg. The next ball is wide outside off. Karthik tries to squeeze the last ball through the infield but it’s well saved at mid-off. 13 runs off the over. India now need just 4 runs to win.
India 240/3 after 43 overs
Ferguson comes in for his final over. Rayudu gets an inside edge to the 2nd delivery sending it dangerously close to the stumps. Latham does well to save the runs with a dive. Rayudu plays a beautiful upper cut on the 3rd ball sending it for a one-bounce FOUR behind the wicketkeeper. He then cuts the 4th ball to cover for a run. Karthik helps the last ball to third man for a single. 6 runs off the over. India now need just 17 from 48 balls to win.
India 227/3 after 42 overs
Boult into his final over. Rayudu guides the 2nd ball square of the wicket for a single. Karthik is drawn outside the off-stump on the next ball but gets beaten. He steps out and punches the 4th delivery towards cover for a run. Rayudu pushes the 5th ball with a straight bat towards mid-off for a single. Boult ends with a dot balls. He finishes with 2/40 after 10 overs.
India 221/3 after 41 overs
Ferguson into his 9th over now. Karthik taps the 2nd ball down to third man for a single. Ferguson sends down a sharp bouncer to Rayudu who just about manages to tap it into the leg-side for a run. Ferguson goes for another short delivery and Karthik lets it pass. The 5th ball is short outside off and Karthik pulls it through midwicket for a FOUR. 6 runs off the over. 26 runs required from 60 balls to win.
India 218/3 after 40 overs
Trent Boult comes back into the attack. He’s greeted with a powerful pull shot from Karthik which goes over midwicket for a FOUR. The 2nd ball is short again and this time Karthik pulls it to the backward square leg fielder for a single. Rayudu works the 4th ball to sweeper cover for a run. Karthik rotates strike with a single off the 5th ball. Rayudu gets into the groove too as he pulls the last ball to deep midwicket for a FOUR. 11 runs off the over. India need just 32 from 66 balls to win.
India 212/3 after 39 overs
Lockie Ferguson comes back into the attack. He starts with a bouncer which Rayudu ducks under. The 2nd ball is short again which Rayudu defends. Ferguson sends the next ball wide down leg. The 3rd delivery is a cross-seamer which whizzes past the outside edge. Ferguson does brilliantly as he doesn’t allow Rayudu to take any runs off the over. Just the 1 run from the wide delivery.
India 201/3 after 38 overs
Sodhi continues. Karthik pulls the 2nd ball towards deep midwicket and is lucky as the ball lands just short of a diving Bracewell. Rayudu punches the next ball to long-on for a run. Karthik extends his front foot and drives the 4th delivery beautifully past extra cover for a FOUR. Sodhi ends the over with 2 dot balls. India now need just 44 from 78 balls to win.
India 200/3 after 37 overs
Bracewell starts with an angled in delivery at the stumps which Rayudu defends. The 2nd ball is a slower delivery and Rayudu dances down the track to launch it over extra cover for a SIX. He then steers the next ball to third man for a single. Bracewell sends down a short 5th delivery to Karthik who mistimes the pull. The last ball is short again and this time Karthik times the pull perfectly sending the ball to deep midwicket for a single. 8 off the over.
India 194/3 after 36 overs
Ish Sodhi comes back into the attack. Rayudu looks to drive the 1st delivery but it’s cut off with a good dive from the man at cover. Rayudu punches the 3rd ball past backward point for a run. Karthik clears his front foot and cuts the 4th delivery through point for a single. Rayudu steps out and works the 5th ball to long-off for a run. Karthik looks for the sweep on the last ball but misses as Sodhi sends it wide down leg. Latham doesn’t manage to collect it as the ball escapes between his feet for FIVE wides. Sodhi ends with a dot ball. 8 runs off the over. India need 58 from 90 balls to win.
India 186/3 after 35 overs
Doug Bracewell comes back into the attack. He starts well as he doesn’t give Rayudu any run-scoring opportunities off the first 4 balls. Rayudu opens the face of his bat and guides the 5th delivery down to third man for a single. Karthik defends the last ball which was aimed at the stumps. Just 1 run off the over. Tidy start by Bracewell in his second spell.
India 178/3 after 34 overs
Santner into his final over. He starts well with two dot balls before Karthik tucks the 3rd delivery to the leg-side for a single. Rayudu drives the next ball to long-off for a single. Karthik steps out and lifts the last ball over mid-off for a FOUR. 6 runs off the over. India need just 67 runs from 17 overs to win.
India 177/3 after 33 overs
CAUGHT! Boult gets the breakthrough for New Zealand. It’s been a brilliant move to introduce him back into the attack. Kohli looks to drive but the slower ball causes him to mistime the shot towards Nicholls who takes a brilliant catch. That’s the end of Kohli on this tour as he is rested for the remaining matches. Dinesh Karthik walks out to bat. He gets off the mark with a single to backward square leg. Rayudu pushes the next ball straight down the ground for a run. Karthik works the last ball through midwicket for a single. 3 runs and a wicket off the over.
India 171/3 after 32 overs
Wicket! Kohli c Nicholls b Boult 60 (74)
Kohli looks to drive but the slower ball causes him to mistime the shot towards Nicholls who takes a good catch with both arms extended above his head.
Santner into his 9th over now. Kohli dabs the 1st ball to backward point for a single. Rayudu steps out and lofts the 2nd delivery over extra cover for a FOUR. Boult tries to save the boundary with a full-length dive but it isn’t enough. Rayudu then makes room inside his crease and hammers the 4th delivery over extra cover for a one-bounce FOUR. 9 runs from the over.
India 168/2 after 31 overs