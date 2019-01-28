IND vs NZ 3rd ODI, Highlights: Rayudu, Karthik wrap up 7-wicket win; India take 3-0 series lead

Kane Williamson, the losing captain: They are a very good side and they are teaching us a lesson. There are improvements today and we want to appreciate some of the lessons we have learnt from their side. The consistency about their plans and the way they forced some mistakes I guess we got to be better than that. The margins are large in white cricket but it does require a lot of improvement. I think everybody is wanting to contribute more. The wicket was tough and the partnership between Latham and Ross was outstanding. I think we are going okay with the ball in hand. We need early wickets to put pressure on the opposition.