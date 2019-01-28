IND vs NZ 3rd ODI, LIVE: Pandya takes two wickets on comeback, sends back Santner

Pandya continues and Taylor cuts the 1st ball to third man for a single. The 2nd delivery is wide down leg and Pandya has to reload. Looks like he was looking to send down the slower ball but didn’t get the line right. Pandya switches to round the wicket. Latham works the 3rd ball to fine leg for a run. Taylor just defends the next delivery to cover for a quick single. Latham works the 5th delivery to backward square leg for a run. There’s a big appeal for LBW on the final delivery as Taylor doesn’t bring his bat down in time. The umpire isn’t convinced though and in the confusion there’s a direct hit at the non-strikers end. India go for the review and the LBW decision is down to the umpire’s call which means India retain the review. On the run-out, Latham had just about managed to get his bat inside the crease before they picked up the single. That’s the over but I guess the umpire lost count and Pandya sends down an extra 7th delivery which Latham defends. Looks like we just had a seven ball over.

New Zealand 124/3 after 29 overs