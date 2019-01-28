Jan 28, 2019 10:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
IND vs NZ 3rd ODI, LIVE: Pandya takes two wickets on comeback, sends back Santner
Catch all the live updates from the third ODI between India and New Zealand being played at played at the the Bay Oval Stadium, Mount Maunganui
Top
highlights
Wicket! Santner c Karthik b Pandya 3 (9)
Wicket! Nicholls c Karthik b Pandya 6 (8)
Wicket! Latham c Rayudu b Chahal 51 (64)
FIFTY up for Latham! 51 (62)
FIFTY up for Taylor! 53 (71)
WICKET! Williamson c Hardik Pandya b Chahal 28(48)
WICKET! Guptill c Karthik b Bhuvneshwar 13(15)
WICKET! Munro c Rohit b Shami 7(9)
PLAYING XI
TOSS
Bhuvi starts with a brilliant outswinger to Bracewell who has no idea as the ball whizzes past the outside edge. The 3rd ball is short outside off and Bracewell lifts it towards deep point for a FOUR. Dhawan could’ve had a catching opportunity there but he completely misjudged the ball. Bhuvi responds well with 2 dot balls. Bracewell works the last ball to third man for a single. India will be happy with that as it means Taylor is restricted to the non-striker’s end. Just 5 runs off the over.
New Zealand 206/6 after 43 overs
Taylor steers the slower 1st ball to third man for a single. The next ball is wide down leg and Pandya has to reload. Santner cuts the 2nd delivery to sweeper cover for 2 runs. CAUGHT! Santner will be disappointed with that as he edges a poor delivery back to the keeper. Looks like the pressure of taking quick runs is getting to the batsmen. Doug Bracewell walks out to bat. He flicks the 5th ball off his pads to fine leg and gets off the mark with 2 runs. The last ball is cut to sweeper cover for a single. 7 runs and a wicket come off the over.
New Zealand 201/6 after 42 overs
Wicket! Santner c Karthik b Pandya 3 (9)
Pandya sends a short delivery outside off and Santner reaches out but edges it back to Karthik who takes an easy catch.
Taylor defends the 1st ball with slow hands sending it behind the wickets. Santner pushes for the single and Taylor responds late but he’s safe as Karthik misses with the throw at the non-striker's end. Santner dabs the 3rd ball to point for a quick single. Taylor rotates strike with a single on the 4th delivery. Bhuvi ends the over well with 2 dot balls. Just 3 runs off the over.
New Zealand 194/5 after 41 overs
Hardik Pandya comes back into the attack. He starts with a dot ball. Nicholls cuts the 2nd ball powerfully towards sweeper cover and Dhawan does brilliantly to save the boundary but Pandya fires a direct hit at the strikers end as they push for the third and the ball deflects off the stumps giving them time to run the fourth. Taylor was safe inside when the ball hit the stumps. CAUGHT! The slower short ball does the trick as Latham gloves it into the safe hands of Karthik. Mitchell Santner walks out to bat. Pandya keeps him guessing as he sends down slower deliveries, finishing the over with 3 dot balls.
New Zealand 191/5 after 40 overs
Wicket! Nicholls c Karthik b Pandya 6 (8)
Pandya sends down a slower short ball and Nicholls goes for the pull but gloves it back to the keeper.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar comes back into the attack. Taylor dabs the 1st ball to backward point for a quick single. There was a direct hit at the striker’s end but Nicholls was back safely. Bhuvi does excellently as he sends down 3 dot balls to Nicholls. The 5th ball is angled in and Nicholls clips it to deep square leg for a single. Taylor gets a thick outside edge on the last delivery sending the ball down to third man for a FOUR. He just ruined an excellent over for Bhuvi as 6 runs come off it.
New Zealand 187/4 after 39 overs
Latham dances down the track and takes the 1st ball full, sending it to deep midwicket for 2 runs. That brings up the FIFTY for the wicketkeeper-batsman. CAUGHT! Latham uses his feet again as he comes down the track looking for the big shot but doesn’t get enough on it. Rayudu makes no mistake as he takes an easy catch at deep midwicket. Henry Nicholls walks out to bat. Taylor chops the 4th ball to sweeper cover for a single. Nicholls gets off the mark with a single. There’s an appeal for run-out as Kohli hits the stumps with a direct throw on the last delivery while still diving in. The third umpire has a look and Nicholls just about managed to make it back safely.
New Zealand 181/4 after 38 overs
Wicket! Latham c Rayudu b Chahal 51 (64)
A rush of blood as Latham soon after bringing up his FIFTY looks for the big shot but holes out Rayudu at deep midwicket. Chahal breaks a 119-run partnership.
FIFTY up for Latham! 51 (62)
Kuldeep starts well with 2 dot balls. Latham whips the 3rd delivery to midwicket for a single. Taylor picks the gap powerfully on the 4th ball sending it past point for a FOUR. That was a googly and Taylor picked it. Kuldeep sends down another googly which whizzes past the outside edge as Taylor shapes up to defend. Just 5 runs off the over.
New Zealand 176/3 after 37 overs
Chahal tosses the 1st ball onto the stumps and Latham sweeps it to long leg for a single. Taylor reaches out and works the next ball to long-off for a run. Latham spots the tossed up delivery early and advances down the track to take it full, lifting it towards long leg for a SIX. He then rotates strike with a single off the 5th delivery. Taylor works the last ball to deep extra cover for 2 runs. 11 off the over.
New Zealand 171/3 after 36 overs
Kuldeep into his 7th over now. Taylor drives the 1st delivery to long-off for a single. Latham takes the same route as he rotates strike on the next delivery. Taylor taps the 3rd ball to square leg for a single. That brings up the 100-run partnership between the two. It comes at a vital time when New Zealand desperately need a win to say alive in the series. Latham ends the over with a sweep for a single. Just 4 runs off the over.
New Zealand 160/3 after 35 overs
Yuzvendra Chahal comes back into the attack. Latham clips the 1st ball to midwicket for a run. The 3rd ball is short and wide outside off allowing Taylor to cut it past the slips for a FOUR. Taylor cuts the 5th delivery past point for 2 runs. He then works the last ball to sweeper cover for a single. 8 runs off the over as New Zealand creep past the 150-run mark.
New Zealand 156/3 after 34 overs
Kuldeep continues and Taylor gets an inside edge to midwicket for a single on the 1st ball. Latham whips the next ball to midwicket for a run. Taylor pushes the 4th ball to the leg-side and sets off for a quick single. Kohli picks up the ball and sends down a quick throw while on the dive but he doesn’t get the right direction and Taylor gets back in time. Taylor taps the 5th ball to square leg for a single. Latham ends the over with a run towards long-off. Just 4 comes off the over.
New Zealand 148/3 after 33 overs
Latham goes for the sweep on the 1st ball but doesn’t connect well sending the ball to short fine leg for a single. Taylor rocks back and cuts the 2nd ball through the off-side for a FOUR. He then follows this up with another cut this time past point for back-to-back FOURs. That brings up the FIFTY for Taylor. New Zealand need him to stay out there longer today. Jadhav responds with 2 dot balls before the last ball comes off the pads for a leg bye. 10 off the over.
New Zealand 144/3 after 32 overs
FIFTY up for Taylor! 53 (71)
Kuldeep Yadav comes back into the attack. India have a slip and a leg slip in place for the over. Latham sweeps the 1st ball for a single. Taylor tickles the next delivery fine and Kohli does well as he chases it down and saves the boundary forcing them to run 3. Latham sweeps the 4th ball to deep midwicket for a single. Taylor drives the next delivery to long-off for a run. Latham ends the over with a single. 7 runs off the over.
New Zealand 134/3 after 31 overs
Kedar Jadhav continues. He starts with a dot ball before sending the next ball wide. Taylor doesn’t manage to take any runs off the next two balls. The 4th delivery is a bit short and is clipped to backward square for a single. Latham eases the last ball to the off-side for a run. 3 off the over.
New Zealand 127/3 after 30 overs
Pandya continues and Taylor cuts the 1st ball to third man for a single. The 2nd delivery is wide down leg and Pandya has to reload. Looks like he was looking to send down the slower ball but didn’t get the line right. Pandya switches to round the wicket. Latham works the 3rd ball to fine leg for a run. Taylor just defends the next delivery to cover for a quick single. Latham works the 5th delivery to backward square leg for a run. There’s a big appeal for LBW on the final delivery as Taylor doesn’t bring his bat down in time. The umpire isn’t convinced though and in the confusion there’s a direct hit at the non-strikers end. India go for the review and the LBW decision is down to the umpire’s call which means India retain the review. On the run-out, Latham had just about managed to get his bat inside the crease before they picked up the single. That’s the over but I guess the umpire lost count and Pandya sends down an extra 7th delivery which Latham defends. Looks like we just had a seven ball over.
New Zealand 124/3 after 29 overs
Kedar Jadhav comes into the attack. He starts with flighted deliveries outside off and the batsmen take singles off the first 2 balls. The 3rd delivery is onto the stumps and Taylor works it to square leg for a single. Latham cuts the 4th ball to deep backward point for a run. Taylor gets an outside edge to point on the 5th ball for a single. Jadhav ends the over with a dot ball. 5 runs come off it.
New Zealand 118/3 after 28 overs
Hardik Pandya comes back into the attack. He starts with a bouncer which is too high and the umpire signals a wide. Taylor sits back in the crease and dabs the next ball late sending it down to third man for a FOUR. Pandya responds well with 2 dot balls. Taylor cuts the 4th delivery past point for 2 runs. The 5th ball a back of length delivery and Taylor pulls it powerfully to deep midwicket for a FOUR. Pandya responds with another short ball this time down leg and Taylor pulls it to fine leg for a single. 12 runs off the over. Before this Pandya had only given away 9 runs from his first 5 overs. Taylor looking to accelerator now.
New Zealand 113/3 after 27 overs
Kuldeep drops the 1st ball a tad too short and Latham works it to long-on for a single. Taylor works the 3rd ball to backward point and yet another misfield by Rayudu allows them to pick up the single. Latham cuts the 4th ball to midwicket and this time Kedar Jadhav doesn’t pick it cleanly allowing them to come back for the second. Latham tickles the 5th delivery to fine leg for 2 runs. 6 off the over as the Kiwis crawl past the 100-run mark.
New Zealand 101/3 after 26 overs
Shami continues. Taylor cuts the 1st ball to third man for a single. Latham pulls the next ball towards long leg for a run. Taylor is beaten by a quick 145 kph length delivery outside off which whizzes past the outside edge. He taps the next ball towards short midwicket and sets off for a quick single. Rayudu was the man there but he failed to pick up the ball. He isn’t having a great day out in the field. Latham drives the last ball to extra cover for a single. Just 4 runs off the over.
New Zealand 95/3 after 25 overs