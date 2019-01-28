Jan 28, 2019 12:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
IND vs NZ 3rd ODI, LIVE: Kohli, Rohit stand eases the chase after early jolt
Catch all the live updates from the third ODI between India and New Zealand being played at played at the the Bay Oval Stadium, Mount Maunganui
Top
highlights
WICKET! Dhawan c Ross Taylor b Boult 28(27)
Wicket! Boult c Shami b Bhuvneshwar 2 (4)
Wicket! Bracewell run out (Kohli) 15 (18)
Wicket! Sodhi c Virat b Shami 12 (12)
Wicket! Taylor c Karthik b Shami 93 (106)
Wicket! Santner c Karthik b Pandya 3 (9)
Wicket! Nicholls c Karthik b Pandya 6 (8)
Wicket! Latham c Rayudu b Chahal 51 (64)
FIFTY up for Latham! 51 (62)
FIFTY up for Taylor! 53 (71)
WICKET! Williamson c Hardik Pandya b Chahal 28(48)
WICKET! Guptill c Karthik b Bhuvneshwar 13(15)
WICKET! Munro c Rohit b Shami 7(9)
PLAYING XI
TOSS
Santner will continue. Kohli is on strike. First two deliveries are dots. Kohli cuts the third ball through cover for a single. Rohit is on strike. The batsman defends the fourth ball. Rohit works the fifth ball through cover and gets a single. Kohli on strike. Last ball is a dot. Two runs off the over.
India 80/1 after 18 Overs
Bowling change. Ish Sodhi is thrown the ball. Kohli is on strike. The batsman cuts the first ball with soft hands but the there is a fielder placed at short third-man. Second ball is a dot. Kohli plays the third ball to long-on and gets a single. Rohit is on strike. The batsman cuts the fourth ball but the ball goes straight to the bowler. Rohit plays the fifth ball down to long off for a single. Kohli works the last ball down to long on for a single. Three runs off the over.
India 78/1 after 17 Overs
Santner will continue. Kohli is on strike. The batsman cuts the first ball through point and gets a single. Rohit is on strike. Second ball is a dot. Rohit plays the third ball to off side for a single. Kohli is back on strike. Kohli works the fourth ball behind point but the ball is cut short by the fielder. Kohli misses the fifth ball as he fails to read the spin on the ball. Kohli closes the over with a single down to long-on. Good over by Santner as he gives away just three runs.
India 75/1 after 16 Overs
Ferguson will continue. Kohli is on strike. First ball is a dot. Kohli plays the second ball wide of mid-on and gets a single. Rohit is back on strike. Third ball is a dot. The batsman plays the fourth ball towards third man and gets a single. Kohli plays the fifth ball to fine leg and gets one more single. Last ball is a dot. Three runs off the over.
India 72/1 after 15 Overs
Santner will continue. Rohit is on strike. First ball is a dot. SIX! High and maximum. Fuller delivery and Rohit comes down the track to lift the ball over the bowler’s head for six runs. Rohit gets a single on the fourth ball. Fifth ball is a dot. Kohli gets a single on the last ball. Eight runs off the over.
India 69/1 after 14 Overs
Bowling change. Ferguson is back. Rohit is on strike. Rohit gets a single off the first ball. Kohli is on strike. FOUR. Great shot and the ball is short outside off and Kohli punches the ball through backward point for a boundary. Third ball is a dot. Kohli places the fourth ball to sweeper cover for two runs. Kohli flicks fifth ball to fine leg for a single. Rohit plays the last ball to third man for a single. 9 runs off the over.
India 61/1 after 13 Overs
Bowling change. Santner is given the ball. Rohit is on strike. Nice tossed up delivery and the batsman drives the ball for a single. Kohli is on strike. Second ball is a dot. Kohli plays the the third ball down to long-on for a single. Rohit is on strike. He drives the fourth ball for a single. Kohli is back on strike. He plays the fifth ball behind square for a single. Rohit plays the last ball square of the wicket for another single. Five singles off the over.
India 52/1 after 12 Overs
Boult will continue. Rohit is on strike. Two slips in place. Williamson wants wickets. No runs off first three balls. Fourth ball is short and Rohit hooks the ball and gets a couple. Fifth ball is short and the batsman plays the ball to fine leg for a single. Kohli is on strike. He drives the last ball straight to the fielder at cover. Three runs off the over.
India 47/1 after 11 Overs
Bracewell is back. Rohit is on strike. FOUR. Rohit welcomes the bowler back with a well-timed leg glance and the ball rolls down to fine leg for a boundary. Good come back by the bowler as he bowls a three dot balls next up. Rohit plays the fifth ball to third man for a single. Kohli is on strike. The batsman defends the last ball. Five runs off the over.
India 44/1 after 10 Overs
Boult will continue. This is his fifth over in succession. Dhawan is on strike. The batsman defends the first ball. CAUGHT! Shot ball and Dhawan drives but edges the ball to Rosss Taylor standing at slip. Virat Kohli is the new man. Beaten! Bit of fire from Boult to welcome Kohli as fires a short ball just outside off and the batsman just pulls his bat out in time. Fourth ball is a dot. Fifth ball is slightly short outside off and Kohli is happy to leave that for the keeper. Kohli leaves the last ball for the keeper again. Wicket maiden.
India 39/1 after 9 Overs
WICKET! Dhawan c Ross Taylor b Boult 28(27)
Shot ball and Dhawan drives but edges the ball to Rosss Taylor standing at slip. Dhawan throws away his wicket.
Lockie Ferguson will continue. Rohit is on strike. No runs off first two balls. That is eight dots in a row for Ferguson. Tidy start by the bowler. Third ball is short outside off and the batsman plays the ball to fine leg for a single. Dhawan is on strike. Fourth ball is short outside off and the batsman cuts the ball through point for a single. Rohit is on strike. The batsman cuts the fifth ball to the man at third-man and settles for a single. Dhawan is on strike. Last ball is on the toes which the batsman whips to square leg for a single. Four runs off the over.
India 39/0 after 8 Overs
Boult will continue. Dhawan is on strike. No runs off first five deliveries. Boult bowling a nice tight line to keep Dhawan quiet. FOUR. Dhawan gets a boundary on the last ball. The ball is full and wide outside off and Dhawan drives the ball through cover. Four runs off the over.
India 35/0 after 7 Overs
First bowling change of the innings. Lockie Ferguson is given the ball. On strike is Rohit. The bowler starts off with a short ball outside off and Rohit leaves it for the keeper. The batsman defends the second ball with full face of his bat. Rohit plays the third ball with soft hands to the fielder. Fourth ball is short going and the ball flies over the batsman’s head to the keeper. Rohit defends the next ball to the fielder at covers. Rohit drives the last ball to the fielder at cover. Maiden over by Ferguson.
India 31/0 after 6 Overs
Boult to Rohit. First ball is short outside off which the batsman leaves for the wicket keeper. The batsman defends the second ball. Rohit gets an inside edge and the ball rolls down to fine leg and batsman gets a single. Dhawan is on strike. FOUR. Excellent bouncer from Boult and the ball kisses the gloves of the batsman and flies over the keeper’s head for a boundary. Good comeback by the bowler as he bowls two dot balls to end the over. Five runs off the over.
India 31/0 after 5 Overs
Doug Bracewell will continue. Rohit is on strike. The batsman defends the first ball. FOUR. The ball is on the pads and the batsman flicks the ball through mid-wicket for a boundary. The batsman defends the third ball with his straight bat. Rohit works the fourth ball to leg side and gets a quick single. Dhawan is back on strike for last two deliveries. Dhawan works the fifth ball straight to the fielder on leg side. FOUR. Poor ball as it is short outside off and Dhawan cuts the ball with pure timing for a boundary. Another expensive over from Bracewell as he gives away 9 runs.
India 26/0 after 4 Overs
Boult to Rohit. First ball is a dot. Rohit gets a thick edge on the second ball and the ball goes down to third-man for a single. Dhawan is on strike. Swing and a miss. Third ball is short outside off and Dhawan tries to go hard at it but misses. No runs off next three balls too as Boult gives no room to Dhawan to free the arms. Just one run from the over.
India 17/0 after 3 Overs
Doug Bracewell will bowl from the other end. On strike is Rohit. Doug Bracewell to Rohit. No runs off first two balls. Rohit plays the third ball to for a single. Dhawan is on strike. FOUR. Dhawan gets a boundary through extra cover. FOUR. Another boundary. This time through cover. FOUR. That is three in a row and the last boundary comes through mid-wicket. Expensive over as India fetch 13 runs from it.
India 16/0 after 2 Overs
Boult to Rohit. The batsman plays the very first ball of the innings to for a single. The single gives Dhawan the strike. No runs off next three balls. Dhawan plays the fifth ball to extra cover and gets two runs. Last ball is a dot. Three runs off the first over.
India 3/0 after first Over
Welcome back! The Indian chase is about to get underway. Indian openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma have walked out to bat. Trent Boult has the new ball in his hand.
Another brilliant bowling performance from India as they wrap up the Black Cap's innings in just 49 overs. Once again the openers failed to get going but a brilliant 119-run partnership between Taylor and Latham helped New Zealand reach a competitive total. India could wrap up the series here if they can conjure yet another solid batting display. Join us again in a bit for the Indian run-chase.
RUN OUT! Trent Boult walks out to bat and his first bit of involvement results in Bracewell returning to the dug-out. Boult taps the ball to mid-on and Bracewell took off but Kohli was the man there and he quickly whips off the bails. Lockie Ferguson walks out to bat. Boult swings hard at the 2nd delivery but doesn’t connect well as it drops short of third man for a single. Ferguson drives the 3rd ball to long-on for a run. Boult works the 4th ball to long-on for a single and Ferguson rotates strike well with a single off the 5th delivery. CAUGHT! Boult swipes hard at the last delivery but only finds Shami at third man who takes an easy catch. Just 4 runs and 2 wickets come off the over as New Zealand end with just 243 on the board.
New Zealand 243/10 after 49 overs
Wicket! Boult c Shami b Bhuvneshwar 2 (4)
Boult swings hard at the last delivery but only gets height on it as Shami takes an easy catch at third man.
Wicket! Bracewell run out (Kohli) 15 (18)
Boult taps the 1st ball to mid-on and sets off before sending Bracewell back. Kohli picks up the ball and comes charging in to take off the bails.
Bracewell drives the 1st ball to mid-off and sets off for a quick single. Kuldeep picks up the ball but misses with the throw at the non-striker’s end. Sodhi swings at the next ball but only connects with air. Shami pitches the 3rd ball short and this time Sodhi connects sending the ball high over midwicket for a SIX. DROPPED! Shami sends down a fuller delivery at the stumps and this time Sodhi only gets height on the ball. Virat Kohli comes under the ball from long-on but he doesn’t manage to hold on as the ball pops out of his hands. Shami responds brilliantly with a yorker which Sodhi blocks. CAUGHT! Sodhi looks to muscle the last ball over long-on but doesn't get enough on it as Virat Kohli takes an easy catch. He isn’t going to let go of two catches in a single over. 9 runs and a wicket off the over.
New Zealand 239/8 after 48 overs
Wicket! Sodhi c Virat b Shami 12 (12)
Sodhi looks to muscle the ball over long-on but doesn't get enough on it as Virat Kohli takes an easy catch.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar comes back into the attack. He starts well with 2 dot balls before Sodhi guides the 3rd delivery to third man for a single. Bracewell flicks the next ball to midwicket for a single. Bhuvi goes for the short ball but it’s too high and called a wide. Sodhi taps the 5th ball to square leg for a run. Bhuvi looks to end with a yorker but sends down a low full toss which Bracewell punches to long-on for a single. Just 5 runs off the over.
New Zealand 230/7 after 47 overs