IND vs NZ 3rd ODI, LIVE: Kohli & Co eye series win

Jan 27, 2019 08:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
The match begins 7.20 AM IST. We start our coverage 30 minutes before the match. Join us then!
Betting Odds (onlinecricketbetting) New Zealand: 2.50 India: 1.59
Form Guide (most recent first) New Zealand: L-L-W-W-W India: W-W-W-W-L
Squads
India: Virat Kohli(c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, K Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Shubman Gill, Hardik PandyaNew Zealand: Kane Williamson(c), Trent Boult, Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor
Team News
The third ODI is Kohli's final assignment on this tour as he has been rested for the final two ODIs and for subsequent T20 series. Hardik Pandya's international suspension has been lifted but he would only be able to join the team on the day of the match hence would be unavailable for selection.
New Zealand had announced the squad for first three ODIs and any shake-ups in the team can only be expected after the third encounter.
For them, it is about getting the partnerships going in the middle overs. NZ's coach emphasized the same in a press conference after the second ODI.
"We haven't build partnership across the top 6-7, which was the strength of what we did so well against Sri Lanka and what we haven't clicked or done here yet. As a batting unit, that is going to be our challenge going into the next three games, to build those partnership ", the coach explained
Kohli's opposite number, Kane Williamson though, would be fuming with his team's shoddy performance in the series till now. Kiwi's display in the series thus far can be at best summarized as "below average".
Virat Kohli would love to see his team batting first and post somewhere around 340-350. As he had said after his team's win the second ODI, "I made a conscious effort after the drinks break that I'm going to go hard between 34-40 overs so we can get 340-350. Once I got out, the new batsman had to take time. These are things we need to look into as the World Cup is nearby."
India have been clinical in their display in the first two ODIs and as a result fine themselves 2-0 up in the series. The team would want to win today's fixture and take an unassailable lead in the series.
Hello and a very warm welcome to the coverage of third ODI between India and New Zealand to be played at the the Bay Oval Stadium, Mount Maunganui.