IND vs NZ 3rd ODI, LIVE: Kohli & Co eye series win

Team News

The third ODI is Kohli's final assignment on this tour as he has been rested for the final two ODIs and for subsequent T20 series. Hardik Pandya's international suspension has been lifted but he would only be able to join the team on the day of the match hence would be unavailable for selection.

New Zealand had announced the squad for first three ODIs and any shake-ups in the team can only be expected after the third encounter.