Jan 27, 2019 08:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI, LIVE: Kohli & Co eye series win

Catch all the live updates from the third ODI between India and New Zealand being played at played at the the Bay Oval Stadium, Mount Maunganui

  • Jan 27, 06:57 PM (IST)

    The match begins 7.20 AM IST. We start our coverage 30 minutes before the match. Join us then! 

  • Jan 27, 06:55 PM (IST)
  • Jan 27, 06:52 PM (IST)

    Betting Odds (onlinecricketbetting)   New Zealand: 2.50   India: 1.59

  • Jan 27, 06:52 PM (IST)

    Form Guide (most recent first)   New Zealand: L-L-W-W-W   India: W-W-W-W-L

  • Jan 27, 06:51 PM (IST)

    Squads

    India: Virat Kohli(c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, K Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya

    New Zealand: Kane Williamson(c), Trent Boult, Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor

  • Jan 27, 06:51 PM (IST)

    Team News

    The third ODI  is Kohli's final assignment on this tour as he has been rested for the final two ODIs and for subsequent T20 series. Hardik Pandya's international suspension has been lifted but he would only be able to join the team on the day of the match hence would be unavailable for selection.

    New Zealand had announced the squad for first three ODIs and any shake-ups in the team can only be expected after the third encounter.

  • Jan 27, 06:50 PM (IST)

    For them, it is about getting the partnerships going in the middle overs. NZ's coach emphasized the same in a press conference after the second ODI.

    "We haven't build partnership across the top 6-7, which was the strength of what we did so well against Sri Lanka and what we haven't clicked or done here yet. As a batting unit, that is going to be our challenge going into the next three games, to build those partnership ", the coach explained

  • Jan 27, 06:50 PM (IST)

    Kohli's opposite number, Kane Williamson though, would be fuming with his team's shoddy performance in the series till now. Kiwi's display in the series thus far can be at best summarized as "below average".

  • Jan 27, 06:50 PM (IST)

    Virat Kohli would love to see his team batting first and post somewhere around 340-350. As he had said after his team's win the second ODI, "I made a conscious effort after the drinks break that I'm going to go hard between 34-40 overs so we can get 340-350. Once I got out, the new batsman had to take time. These are things we need to look into as the World Cup is nearby."

  • Jan 27, 06:49 PM (IST)

    India have been clinical in their display in the first two ODIs and as a result fine themselves 2-0 up in the series. The team would want to win today's fixture and take an unassailable lead in the series. 

  • Jan 27, 06:48 PM (IST)

    Hello and a very warm welcome to the coverage of third ODI between India and New Zealand to be played at the the Bay Oval Stadium, Mount Maunganui. 

