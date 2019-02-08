IND vs NZ 2nd T20I LIVE: Dhoni, Pant help India secure series-leveling win

Krunal Pandya, Man of the Match: It felt really nice to contribute for the team. It's always special when you contribute to a win. The dimensions are quite different from Wellington, the straight boundaries were short and I had to adjust my length to it. Looking forward to the decider in two days time.
Feb 08, 02:59 PM (IST)
Same teams, same set of players, completely different result. Underlines the great importance of taking wickets early. #NZvIND
✅ 1-0 vs Sri Lanka 🤝 1-1 vs Australia ✅ 2-1 vs New Zealand ✅ 3-0 vs Sri Lanka ✅ 2-1 vs South Africa 🏆 Won the Nidahas Tri-Series ✅ 2-0 vs Ireland ✅ 2-1 vs England ✅ 3-0 vs West India 🤝 1-1 vs Australia 👀 1-1 vs New Zealand*#NZvINDpic.twitter.com/S23X5MUCcM
Scott Kuggeleijn comes back into the attack. Pant pulls the 1st ball down to fine leg for a single. Dhoni misses with the pull on the next delivery as the ball hits him on the hips but they pick up a leg bye. Pant hammers the 5th delivery straight down the ground for a FOUR. India wrap up the game with 7 wickets and 7 balls remaining.
India 156/3 after 18.5 overs
Feb 08, 02:45 PM (IST)
Lockie Ferguson comes back into the attack. He starts with a full delivery onto the pads which Dhoni whips to backward square leg for 2 runs. The next ball is a yorker length delivery just outside off which Dhoni jams to point for a single. Pant clips the 3rd ball down to fine leg for a run. Dhoni slaps the 4th delivery towards sweeper cover for 2 runs. He then defends the next ball straight back to the bowler. Dhoni waits back in his crease and guides the last ball through the gap in the cover region for 2 runs. 8 runs off the over. India need just 3 runs from 12 balls to win.
India 156/3 after 18 overs
Feb 08, 02:41 PM (IST)
Southee starts with a slower delivery and Pant gets beaten by the pace as the ball raps into his pads for a leg bye. Dhoni pulls the next ball to deep square leg for a single. The next bouncer from Southee is too high and is called a wide. Pant swings hard at the next ball sending it over deep midwicket for a one-handed SIX. He then slogs the 4th delivery to mid-on for a quick single. Dhoni uses the pace on the 5th delivery as he sends it to deep midwicket for 2 runs. He then chops the last ball into the cover region and a needless overthrow allows them to pick up a single. India need just 11 runs off 18 balls to win.
India 148/3 after 17 overs
Feb 08, 02:35 PM (IST)
Ish Sodhi comes back into the attack. Dhoni steps out and guides the 1st ball to long-on for a single. Pant pulls the 2nd delivery but connects with the top-edge sending the ball high just behind Taylor at short fine leg. Taylor tracks back but doesn’t manage to take the catch as they pick up 2 runs. Pant then sends the 3rd delivery straight down the ground for a single. Dhoni dances out on the 5th delivery but Sodhi pitches it wide outside off. Dhoni takes one hand off the bat as he reaches out and chops the ball to the off-side for a single. Pant pulls the last ball to backwards square leg for a run. 6 runs off the over. India need just 24 off 24 balls to win.
India 135/3 after 16 overs
Feb 08, 02:35 PM (IST)
Tim Southee comes back into the attack. He starts well with a dot ball to Dhoni. The next delivery is sliding down leg and Dhoni helps it along to fine leg for a FOUR. He pulls the 3rd delivery to deep square leg for a single. Pant drives the 4th ball to mid-off and sets off for a quick run. Dhoni taps the 5th delivery straight to the man at cover. He works the last ball behind square leg for a single. 7 runs off the over. India now need just 31 off 31 deliveries to win.
India 129/3 after 15 overs
Feb 08, 02:27 PM (IST)
Daryl Mitchell comes into attack. He starts with a cross-seamer onto the pads which Pant flicks over deep backward square leg for a FOUR. Pant then drills the next ball to long-off for a single. Shankar gets down on one knee and lifts the low full toss delivery straight down the ground for a SIX. What a shot that was. CAUGHT! Mitchell sends down a slower ball and Shankar doesn’t time the pull shot well as he holes out to Southee at cow corner. MS Dhoni walks out to bat. The 5th delivery is short down leg and Pant guides it down to fine leg for a FOUR. Mitchell end with a dot ball. 15 runs and a wicket off the over. India need 37 runs from 36 balls to win.
India 122/3 after 14 overs
Feb 08, 02:25 PM (IST)
Wicket! Shankar c Southee b Mitchell 14 (8)
Mithcell sends down a slower bouncer and Shankar doesn't time the pull as he holes out to Southee at cow corner.
Feb 08, 02:21 PM (IST)
Scott Kuggeleijn comes back into the attack. He starts with a short ball to Pant who gets an under-edge to the off-side for a single. Shankar rotates strike with a single off the next ball. Pant goes for the pull on the 3rd ball but connects with the upper part of the bat as they get just 1 run. Shankar pulls the 4th ball beautifully to fine leg and Sodhi does brilliant to prevent the boundary restricting them to 2 runs. Shankar drives the 5th delivery straight down the ground and Kuggeleijn does well to get a hand to the ball and saving the runs. The last ball is too high and the umpires signal a wide. Shankar lifts the last delivery high over mid-off and Williamson runs back but doesn’t get there as it goes for a one-bounce FOUR. 10 runs off the over.
India 107/2 after 13 overs
Feb 08, 02:17 PM (IST)
Rohit Sharma is now the highest run scorer in T20Is. No player has scored more hundreds (4), fifty-plus scores (20). Only Guptill & Gayle (103 each) have hit more sixes compared to Rohit's 102. Scoring at 138.4, only Warner (140.1) among the top 10 has scored quicker. #NZvINDpic.twitter.com/gW4SQPdErz
Sodhi continues. He sends the 1st delivery onto the pads and Pant helps it towards square leg for 2 runs. Pant pulls the next ball to deep square leg for a single. Shankar helps the 3rd ball to long-on for a run. Pant gets down on one knee and muscles the 4th delivery through mid-off for a FOUR. He then goes for a pre-meditate paddle-sweep on the 5th ball but misses. Pant taps the last delivery to mid-on for a single. 9 runs off the over. India need 62 off 48 balls to win.
India 97/2 after 12 overs
Feb 08, 02:12 PM (IST)
Lockie Ferguson comes back into the attack. Pant helps the 1st ball to third man for a single. Ferguson pitches the 2nd ball short outside off and Dhawan slaps it to long-on for 2 runs. Ferguson sends down a slower ball outside off and Dhawan gets beaten. Seifert again fails to collect as they pick up a bye. Pant flicks the 4th ball off his pads for a single. CAUGHT! Dhawan gets beaten by pace as he goes for the hook to counter Ferguson’s pacy bouncer. He only gets a top-edge which sends the ball looping towards Grandhomme at backward point. Vijay Shankar walks out to bat and gets beaten by the last delivery as it seams away. Just 5 runs and a wicket off the over. New Zealand are slowly clawing their way back in the game.
India 88/2 after 11 overs
Feb 08, 02:11 PM (IST)
Wicket! Dhawan c Grandhomme b Ferguson 30 (31)
Ferguson sends down a pacy bouncer and Dhawan is beaten by pace as he gets a top-edge to Grandhomme who takes an easy catch at backward point.
Feb 08, 02:05 PM (IST)
Sodhi starts with a wide delivery down leg. Dhawan helps the 1st delivery to deep midwicket for a single. CAUGHT! Rohit looks for another maximum but he doesn’t connect well with the shot. He sends the ball straight down the throat of Southee who makes no mistake. Rishabh Pant walks out to bat at no. 3. He gets beaten on the 3rd delivery as Sodhi sends down a googly but Seifert doesn’t collect the ball cleanly. Dhawan sets off for a single but Pant is late to get going, a direct hit at the non-striker’s end would’ve been the end of Pant. Dhawan works the 4th ball to long-off for a single. Pant gets beaten again as he swings and misses at the 5th ball. The next delivery is wide outside off and Sodhi has to reload. Pant works the last ball to midwicket for a run. Just 6 runs and a wicket come off the over.
India 83/1 after 10 overs
Feb 08, 02:00 PM (IST)
Wicket! Rohit c Southee b Sodhi 50 (29)
Rohit looks to clear the boundary but doesn't get enough on the ball as he holes out to Southee at long-on.
Feb 08, 01:58 PM (IST)
Dhawan tucks the 1st delivery to square leg for a single. Rohit rotates strike with a single off the next delivery. The 3rd ball is onto the pads which Dhawan helps fine for a run. Rohit dances down the track and launches the 4th delivery straight down the ground for a SIX. He then flicks the next delivery to midwicket for a single. That brings up the FIFTY for the Indian skipper. Dhawan picks up a single to end the over. India need 82 runs from 66 balls to win now.
India 77/0 after 9 overs
Feb 08, 01:56 PM (IST)
FIFTY up for Rohit! 50 (28)
Feb 08, 01:55 PM (IST)
Ish Sodhi comes into the attack. Dhawan mistimes the pull on the 1st delivery sending it to deep midwicket for a single. The next ball is sliding down leg and Rohit swivels as he pulls it over the fine leg boundary for a SIX. He is now the highest run-scorer in T20I cricket, going past Martin Guptill. Rohit cuts the 3rd ball past point for 2 runs. He then dabs the 4th delivery to short third man for a single. Dhawan drives the 5th delivery straight to the man at mid-off. He then makes room and works the last ball to sweeper cover for a run. 11 runs off the over.
India 66/0 after 8 overs
Feb 08, 01:50 PM (IST)
Mitchell Santner comes into the attack. Dhawan flicks the 1st ball to short fine leg for a single. Rohit sits back and cuts the next ball to midwicket for a run. Dhawan rotates strike with a single off the next ball. Rohit taps the 4th ball to the off-side but they don’t get any runs. He then works the 5th delivery to the on-side for a single. Dhawan works the last ball through midwicket for a run. Just 5 runs off the over. India need 104 runs off 78 balls to win.
India 55/0 after 7 overs
Feb 08, 01:46 PM (IST)
Most sixes in T20Is 103 Martin Guptill 100* Rohit Sharma #NZvInd
Lockie Ferguson comes back into the attack. He starts with a dot ball and Dhawan works the 2nd ball to point for a single. The 3rd ball is full outside off and Rohit slices it over point for a FOUR. Ferguson sends the next ball wide down leg. Rohit doesn’t time his shot well on the 4th delivery as Ferguson sends down a leg-cutter. He’s lucky as the ball lands just short of the man at long-on. Dhawan works the last ball down to long-on for a single. 8 runs off the over as India get to the 50-run mark without losing any wickets.
India 50/0 after 6 overs
Feb 08, 01:41 PM (IST)
Tim Southee comes back into the attack. He starts with a full delivery onto the stumps which Dhawan lifts over mid-on for a FOUR. Southee responds with a low full toss which Dhawan drills to mid-off. The 3rd ball is a tad short and Dhawan pulls it over midwicket for a FOUR. He then works the next ball to mid-off for a single. Rohit doesn’t manage to take any runs off the last two deliveries. 9 runs off the over. India need 117 runs from 90 balls to win.
India 42/0 after 5 overs
Feb 08, 01:38 PM (IST)
Kuggeleijn starts with a slower delivery which Rohit helps to short fine leg but doesn’t get any runs. The next ball is much quicker and Rohit is beaten by pace as the ball hits him on the back leg. Rohit stands in his crease and connect beautifully with the 3rd delivery sending it over mid-on for a one-bounce FOUR. The 4th ball is onto the pads and Rohit flicks it powerfully over fine leg for a flat SIX. Rohit pulls the 5th ball over midwicket for a single. Dhawan taps the last ball to square leg for a run. 12 runs off the over.
India 33/0 after 4 overs
Feb 08, 01:33 PM (IST)
Lockie Ferguson comes into the attack. He starts with a 143 kph delivery outside off but Rohit pulls it nonchalantly over deep midwicket for a SIX. Rohit does brilliantly as he picks the gap at cover for 2 runs off the next ball. The 3rd ball it cut towards point and Santner does well to restrict them to a single. The 5th delivery is pitched short and Dhawan doesn’t time the pull well but is lucky as it lands between two converging fielders for 2 runs. Ferguson ends with a dot ball. 11 runs off the over.
India 21/0 after 3 overs
Feb 08, 01:29 PM (IST)
Scott Kuggeleijn comes into the attack. He starts with a good delivery to Dhawan which swings back a little to get an inside edge onto the pads. Dhawan powerfully drives the 2nd ball and a misfield from Williamson at mid-off lets them pick up 2 runs. He then works the 3rd ball to short cover for a single. Rohit steps across but misses with the pull as the ball hits him on the thigh pad. The 5th ball is onto the pads and Rohit flicks it to fine leg for a run. The last ball is sliding down leg and Dhawan helps it straight to the man at short fine leg. Just 4 runs off the over.
Wicket! Shankar c Southee b Mitchell 14 (8)
Wicket! Dhawan c Grandhomme b Ferguson 30 (31)
Wicket! Rohit c Southee b Sodhi 50 (29)
FIFTY up for Rohit! 50 (28)
Wicket! Southee b Khaleel 3 (3)
Wicket! Santner b Khaleel 7 (8)
Wicket! Taylor (run out) Shankar 42 (36)
Wicket! Grandhomme c Rohit b Hardik 50 (28)
FIFTY up for Grandhomme! 50 (27)
Wicket! Williamson lbw Krunal 20 (17)
Wicket! Mitchell lbw Krunal 1 (2)
Wicket! Munro c Rohit b Krunal 12 (12)
Wicket! Seifert c Dhoni b Bhuvneshwar 12 (11)
