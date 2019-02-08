Feb 08, 2019 11:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I LIVE: Bhuvi strikes early, sends back the dangerous Seifert
Catch all the live updates from the second T20I between India and New Zealand being played at Eden Park, Auckland.
Top
highlights
Wicket! Seifert c Dhoni b Bhuvneshwar 12 (11)
Playing XI
New Zealand win the Toss and opt to bat
Players to watch out for
Possible XI
Bhuvi continues and Seifert finally gets going. He pulls the 1st delivery powerfully to backward square leg for a FOUR. Bhuvi tries to respond with the knuckle ball but Seifert opens up his stance and pulls it high over mid-on for a SIX. CAUGHT! Seifert seems to have gotten carried away there and Bhuvi cashes in on that overconfidence. He gets the 3rd delivery to hold its line and Seifert has a big swing but misses as an edge carries into the gloves of Dhoni. Kane Williamson walks out to bat. India have one slip in place for the Kiwi captain. Munro pulls the 5th delivery behind square for a single. Williamson gets rapped on the pads with the last delivery but India opt against the review as there might’ve been an edge there. 12 runs and a wicket from the over.
New Zealand 17/1 after 2 overs
Wicket! Seifer c Dhoni b Bhuvneshwar 12 (11)
Seifert has a big swing at the 3rd delivery but misses as the ball takes an outside edge and carries into the safe gloves of Dhoni.
Khaleel Ahmed comes into the attack. India have one slip in place for the over. Munro taps the 1st ball to deep midwicket for a single. The next delivery is outside off and it swings away as Seifert reaches out but misses. Seifert has a big swing at the 3rd delivery but it seams away beating the outside edge. Khaleel sends down another great delivery as Seifert gets beaten again on the outside edge. Khaleel hits good length again getting the 5th delivery to move way as Seifert is beaten. That’s 4 dot balls in a row. Seifert taps the last ball to the square leg region for a single. Great start by Khaleel giving away just 2 runs.
New Zealand 5/0 after 2 overs
Bhuvi starts with a delivery wide outside off which Seifert cuts to cover-point. Seifert gets a thick outside edge to the 2nd ball sending it down to third man for a single. Munro defends the 3rd delivery into the off-side. The 4th ball gets some extra bounce and comes off the gloves as Munro helps it to the leg-side for a single. Seifert advances down the track on the next ball but Bhuvi sends down a ripper which moves away from the batsman and beats the outside edge. The last delivery swings down leg and the umpire signals a wide. Bhuvi ends with another unplayable delivery which comes in before moving away to beat the outside edge. Good early signs of swing here. Just 3 runs off the over.
New Zealand 3/0 after the first over
Tim Seifert and Colin Munro walk out to open the batting. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has the ball for the first over with Seifert on strike.
Indian women lose to NZ by 4 wickets to hand series
Read on for the full match report from the earlier match.
The players are making their way out onto the ground now and are lining up for the national anthems. We're just moments away from the start of the 2nd T20I.
Earlier today the Indian women were in action against their New Zealand counterparts. A shoddy batting performance by the middle-order saw Indian women lose a nail-biting second encounter by four wickets and concede the three-match series.The Indian women had earlier lost the first Twenty20 International by 23 runs in Wellington.
Needing a win to keep the series alive, Indian women posted a modest 135 for 6 despite being 72 for 2 after the first 10 overs. Chasing a modest target, New Zealand made a heavy weather of the chase before scampering home off the last ball of the match losing six wickets.
Playing XI:
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (w), Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal and Bhuvneshwar Kumar
New Zealand: Tim Seifert (w), Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi and Lockie Ferguson
Rohit Sharma: We were looking to bowl first anyway. I know we lost the last game, but chasing has been our strength. We have spoken about what we need to do with bat and ball. Hopefully we can get a win today. We just need to do the right things and do them consistently. We discussed what went wrong in the last game. Hopefully we won't repeat them. We are playing the same team. I know there will be a lot of talk about Krunal and Kuldeep. Kuldeep has been top class for us.
Kane Williamson: We are going to bat. Usually a good batting surface here. It's always a great opportunity to play against India. Same team for us today.
New Zealand win the Toss and opt to bat
Both captains are down in the middle for the Toss. Anil Kumble thinks that India should stick to their strengths and opt to chase. Let's see what the Toss holds for us.
Players to watch out for:
Rishabh Pant: After impressing with his performances in Australia, Pant struggled to get going and managed just 4 runs off 9 balls before spinner Mitchell Santner castled him with a quick yorker. Pant who is trying to force himself into India’s World Cup bound squad will be looking to make a quick comeback in a format where he has amassed 1880 runs from just 61 outings.
Tim Seifert: Seifert was in imperious form in the series opener and will be hoping to carry that into this match. He found the boundary with considerable ease hitting 7 fours and 6 sixes during his quick-scoring knock. Seifert’s 84-run innings was also his highest score in a T20 International and the wicket-keeper batsman will be hoping to improve on that when he takes the field in Auckland.
Possible XI:
India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Siddharth Kaul, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav.
New Zealand: Kane Williamson (C), Daryl Mitchell, Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Colin Munro and Tim Seifert (wk).
India could shake things up in their playing XI by replacing Ahmed with either Mohammed Siraj of Siddarth Kaul. Kaul in particular has proved to be most effective in the shortest format and has 94 wickets from 85 outings with an average of just 23.68. Kuldeep Yadav could be another inclusion into the bowling attack as the Kiwi batsmen have struggled to pick him. Kedar Jadav would be a useful addition as he could chip in with a few overs while also contributing with the bat.
In pics | IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Seifert, Southee shine in comprehensive win for the Blackcaps
Catch all the top moments from the first T20I between India and New Zealand being played at the Westpac Stadium, Wellington
In reply, India could only manage 139 in 19.2 overs as the Kiwi bowlers led by the experienced Tim Southee tore through the batting line-up. Southee finished with impressive figures of 3/17 and was the pick of the bowlers with an economy of just 4.25. Despite fielding a team with as many as eight batsmen, India struggled to cope with the scoreboard pressure on a track where the Kiwi batsmen found run-scoring extremely easy.
The Kiwis trumped India in the first T20I with captain Kane Williamson labelling it as a "complete performance that doesn't happen everyday". Opener Tim Seifert put on a fantastic display of power-hitting merged with exquisite stroke-play en route to his 43-ball 84. The Indian bowlers were taken to the cleaners as pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya and Khaleel Ahmed leaked a total of 146 runs at 12-per over. Scott Kuggeleijn also chipped in with a quick-fire cameo of 20 off 7 balls to power New Zealand to 219/6 after 20 overs.
After suffering their worst-ever T20I defeat in terms of runs in the series opener, India will be looking to make a strong statement in this tie.
Hello and welcome to our live match coverage of the 2nd T20I between India and New Zealand being played at Eden Park, Auckland.