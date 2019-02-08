IND vs NZ 2nd T20I LIVE: Bhuvi strikes early, sends back the dangerous Seifert

Bhuvi starts with a delivery wide outside off which Seifert cuts to cover-point. Seifert gets a thick outside edge to the 2nd ball sending it down to third man for a single. Munro defends the 3rd delivery into the off-side. The 4th ball gets some extra bounce and comes off the gloves as Munro helps it to the leg-side for a single. Seifert advances down the track on the next ball but Bhuvi sends down a ripper which moves away from the batsman and beats the outside edge. The last delivery swings down leg and the umpire signals a wide. Bhuvi ends with another unplayable delivery which comes in before moving away to beat the outside edge. Good early signs of swing here. Just 3 runs off the over.

New Zealand 3/0 after the first over