App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Jan 25, 2019 03:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Men in Blue receive traditional Maori welcome at Oval Bay

In a tweet posted by BCCI, the Indian squad can be seen posing along with members of the Maori community.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Virat Kohli and his men put in a dominant performance at McLean Park as they won the first ODI with eight wickets to spare. They head into the second ODI with a 1-0 lead four years after suffering a 4-0 ODI series defeat at the hands of the Black Caps during their last tour to New Zealand.

The squad arrived at the Bay Oval to prepare for the second ODI and were in for a special surprise in the form of a traditional welcome from the members of the Maori community. In a tweet posted by BCCI, the Indian squad can be seen posing along with members of the Maori community.

Also read | IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Preview, team news, possible XI, betting odds, where to watch

The Maori are the indigenous Polynesian people who live throughout New Zealand. The traditional Maori greeting is called 'hongi' which is performed by two people pressing their noses together and some even include the touching of foreheads. The Maori tribe also perform a powerful ceremony called powri.

related news

Powri is the ritual ceremony of encounter which was traditionally used to decide whether the visiting party were friend or foe.

Team India can be seen posing with the members of the Maori community in this tweet shared by the BCCI.

Ravi Shashtri also took to Twitter to thank the community for the powerful welcome.

This tweet shared by the official handle of the Bay Oval Stadium offers a look into the ceremony where Rohit Sharma can be seen performing the hongi greeting.

Team India will be in high spirits after their eight-wicket win at McLean Park. Virat Kohli and his men dominated the home side with both bat and ball in an all-round performance. Mohammed Shami was the Man of the Match for his match winning spell of 3/19 where he also got rid of both openers inside the first four overs. India’s spin-twins Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal shared six wickets between them as the Kiwi batting order collapsed.

Kane Williamson was the only bright light for the Black Caps as he scored a fighting 64 off  81 balls to give his team’s total a semblance of respectability. Shikhar Dhawan top-scored for India as he scored an unbeaten 75 leading his team to victory.

Teams:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Vijay Shankar, Shubman Gill, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Khaleel Ahmed, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Martin Guptill, Colin de Grandhomme, Trent Boult, Henry Nicholls, Doug Bracewell, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Colin Munro, Ish Sodhi, Micthell Santner, Tim Southee.
First Published on Jan 25, 2019 03:24 pm

tags #cricket #India vs New Zealand #New Zealand

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.