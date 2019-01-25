IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Men in Blue receive traditional Maori welcome at Oval Bay

Virat Kohli and his men put in a dominant performance at McLean Park as they won the first ODI with eight wickets to spare. They head into the second ODI with a 1-0 lead four years after suffering a 4-0 ODI series defeat at the hands of the Black Caps during their last tour to New Zealand.

The squad arrived at the Bay Oval to prepare for the second ODI and were in for a special surprise in the form of a traditional welcome from the members of the Maori community. In a tweet posted by BCCI, the Indian squad can be seen posing along with members of the Maori community.

The Maori are the indigenous Polynesian people who live throughout New Zealand. The traditional Maori greeting is called 'hongi' which is performed by two people pressing their noses together and some even include the touching of foreheads. The Maori tribe also perform a powerful ceremony called powri.

Powri is the ritual ceremony of encounter which was traditionally used to decide whether the visiting party were friend or foe.



Ravi Shashtri also took to Twitter to thank the community for the powerful welcome.



Team India will be in high spirits after their eight-wicket win at McLean Park. Virat Kohli and his men dominated the home side with both bat and ball in an all-round performance. Mohammed Shami was the Man of the Match for his match winning spell of 3/19 where he also got rid of both openers inside the first four overs. India’s spin-twins Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal shared six wickets between them as the Kiwi batting order collapsed.

Kane Williamson was the only bright light for the Black Caps as he scored a fighting 64 off 81 balls to give his team’s total a semblance of respectability. Shikhar Dhawan top-scored for India as he scored an unbeaten 75 leading his team to victory.

Teams:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Vijay Shankar, Shubman Gill, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Khaleel Ahmed, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya.

: Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Martin Guptill, Colin de Grandhomme, Trent Boult, Henry Nicholls, Doug Bracewell, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Colin Munro, Ish Sodhi, Micthell Santner, Tim Southee.