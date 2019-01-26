Jan 26, 2019 01:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
IND vs NZ 2nd ODI, LIVE: Kuldeep sends back Nicholls and Sodhi off consecutive deliveries
Catch all the live updates from the second ODI between India and New Zealand being played at the the Bay Oval Stadium, Mount Maunganui.
WICKET! de Grandhomme c Rayudu c Kuldeep 3 (8)
WICKET! Latham lbw Kuldeep 34 (32)
WICKET! Ross Taylor st Dhoni b Kedar Jadhav 22(25)
WICKET! Munro lbw b Chahal 31(41)
WICKET! Williamson b Shami 20(11)
WICKET! Guptill c Chahal b Bhuvneshwar 15(16)
WICKET! Kohli c Ish Sodhi b Boult 43(45)
WICKET! Rohit c de Grandhomme b Lockie Ferguson 87(96)
WICKET! Dhawan c Latham b Boult 66(67)
FIFTY up for Dhawan! 51 (53)
FIFTY up for Rohit! 51 (62)
Yuzvendra Chahal comes back into the attack. Nicholls sweeps the 1st ball down to fine leg for 2 runs. He then drives the next delivery straight down the ground but Chahal gets a hand to it restricting them to just a single. Bracewell dances down the track and lofts the 3rd ball over mid-on for a FOUR. He then slaps the 5th ball down to long-off for a single. 8 runs off the over.
New Zealand 165/6 after 30 overs
Nicholls chips the 1st ball from Kuldeep towards long-off and Kedar Jadhav doesn’t pick the ball as he was facing the floodlights. That could’ve been a catching opportunity but Kedar didn’t move a muscle. Bracewell plays out the rest of the over as Kuldeep doesn’t give him any run scoring opportunity. Brilliant bowling from the wily spinner. Just 1 run off the over.
New Zealand 157/6 after 29 overs
Shami continues as Doug Bracewell comes out to bat. Bracewell gets off the mark on the 2nd delivery as he steers it down to third man for a single. Nicholls pulls the 3rd ball fine and Vijay Shankar doesn’t time his slide well as the ball escapes for a FOUR. The 4th delivery raps Nicholls on the pads and Shami seems interested in the review but it’s turned down by Dhoni. Nicholls sends the 5th ball down to third man for a single. Bracewell flicks the last ball off his pads and through square leg for a FOUR. 10 runs off the over. Shami has been expensive today going for 43 runs in just 6 overs.
New Zealand 156/6 after 28 overs
Kuldeep offers some flight on the 2nd delivery and Grandhomme connects with the inside half sending the ball to the cow corner for 2 runs. Kuldeep sends down 2 dot balls to build the pressure. The 5th delivery is the googly and Grandhomme goes for the slog-sweep but misses. They appeal for LBW but the umpire isn’t interested. CAUGHT! The googly does the trick again as Grandhomme goes for the big slog but connects with the top-edge. Rayudu does brilliantly as he maintains his balance while taking the catch right at the boundary line. Just 2 runs and a wicket come off the over.
New Zealand 146/6 after 27 overs
WICKET! de Grandhomme c Rayudu c Kuldeep 3 (8)
de Grandhomme goes for the big one but only gets height on the shot as it comes off the top-edge. Rayudu holds his nerve to take a really good catch right at the edge of the ropes.
Mohammed Shami comes back into the attack. Nicholls drives the 1st ball through the covers for 2 runs. He looks for the pull on the next delivery but misses. Shami pitches the 3rd ball short outside off and Nicholls cuts it brilliantly past point for a FOUR. Shami ends the over with 3 dot balls. 6 runs off the over.
New Zealand 144/5 after 26 overs
Kuldeep beats Latham on the 1st delivery as the ball spins away past the outside edge. Latham helps the next ball fine down the leg-side for a 2 runs. LBW! This is brilliant bowling from Kuldeep as he beats Latham with the flight and the ball hits the back pad. New Zealand are in big trouble now as they lose their fifth wicket. Colin de Grandhomme comes out to bat. He taps the first delivery he faces straight down the ground and Kuldeep puts in a dive but doesn’t manage to hold on to the ball. That was a tough chance. Nicholls picks up a single off the 5th delivery. 4 runs and a wicket come off the over.
New Zealand 138/5 after 25 overs
WICKET! Latham lbw Kuldeep 34 (32)
Kuldeep beats Latham with the flight as the batsman misses the ball and gets hit on the back pad. New Zealand in big trouble now.
The batsmen are just milking the singles now as they pick up 4 runs off the first 4 balls. Kedar sends down a half-tracker on the 5th delivery and Latham rocks back to launch it over deep midwicket for a SIX. Latham then picks up a single to end the over. 11 runs come off it.
New Zealand 134/4 after 24 overs
Latham pulls the 1st ball to deep midwicket for a single. Nicholls doesn’t get any runs off the next two balls but manages to cut the 3rd delivery to deep point for a run. There is a big shout for LBW on the 5th ball as Latham misses with the sweep but the umpire isn’t interested. Dhoni advices against the review and Kuldeep just continues with the over. Latham works the last ball through the covers for a single. 3 runs off the over.
New Zealand 123/4 after 23 overs
Kedar Jadhav continues from the other end. Latham sweeps the 1st delivery to deep square leg for a single. Kedar does well as he sends down 4 dot balls. Nicholls gets an inside edge to square leg on the last delivery and picks up a quick run. An wayward overthrow at the bowler’s end allows them pick up a second. Just 3 runs off the over.
New Zealand 120/4 after 22 overs
Kuldeep Yadav comes into the attack. Kohli going on the offensive now with both his frontline spinners introduced into the attack. The batsmen pick up singles off the first two balls. The 3rd delivery is short and wide allowing Nicholls to slap it to sweeper cover for 2 runs. Kuldeep ends the over well with 3 dot balls. Just 4 runs off the over. New Zealand still need 208 runs to win.
New Zealand 117/4 after 21 overs
Kedar Jadhav to continue. Latham is on strike. The bowler keeps the batsman quiet on first two balls. The batsman plays the third ball for a single. Nicholls scores no runs off the fourth ball. The batsman plays the fifth ball down to long on for a single. Last ball is a dot. Just two runs off the over.
New Zealand 113/4 after 20 Overs
Chahal will continue. Nicholls is on strike. The batsman gets a single on the first ball. FOUR. Latham sweeps the second ball for a boundary. Latham plays the third ball to long-off for a single. Fourth ball is a dot. Nicholls plays the fifth ball to square leg for a single. Latham plays the last over for another single. Eight runs off the over.
New Zealand 111/4 after 19 Overs
Jadhav will continue. On strike is Taylor. STUMPED! Great delivery first up as the ball goes straight past the outside edge of the bat and Dhoni dislodges the bails in a jiffy. There is an appeal for stumping and the square leg umpire refers this to the third umpire. Replay shows that Taylor’s leg is in the air. Henry Nicholls is the new batsman. Second ball is a dot. The batsman plays the third ball to deep point for a single. Latham plays the fourth ball through extra cover for a couple. Last two deliveries are dots. Three runs and a wicket.
New Zealand 103/4 after 18 Overs
WICKET! Ross Taylor st Dhoni b Kedar Jadhav 22(25)
Chahal will continue. Taylor is on strike. No runs off first two balls. Latham and Taylor take three singles off next three balls. Last ball is a dot. Just three runs off the over.
New Zealand 100/3 after 17 Overs
Jadhav will continue. He goes for nine runs.
New Zealand 97/3 after 16 Overs
Chahal continues. Munro is on strike. LBW! Munro goes for a reverse-sweep but he misses to read the spin on the ball and is pinned right in front of the wickets. Tom Latham is the new batsman. Second ball is a dot. FOUR. Latham gets his innings underway with a boundary. No runs off remaining deliveries. Just four off the over.
New Zealand 88/3 after 15 Overs
WICKET! Munro lbw b Chahal 31(41)
Munro goes for a reverse-sweep but he misses to read the spin on the ball and is pinned right in front of the wickets
Kedar Jadhav is given the ball. Munro is on strike. The batsman plays the first ball to long off for a single. Taylor is on strike. Second ball is a dot. Taylor plays the third ball down to long on for a single. Fourth ball is a dot. Munro plays the fifth ball to long off for a single. FOUR. Taylor cuts the last ball for boundary. Seven runs off the over.
New Zealand 84/2 after 14 Overs
Chahal will continue. Munro is on strike. The batsman plays the first ball down to long off for a single. Taylor plays the second ball down to log off for another single. Munro plays the third ball to extra cover and gets another single. Taylor works the fourth ball to square leg and adds one more to the total. Fifth ball is a dot. Munro works the last ball to fine leg for a single. Five singles off the over.
New Zealand 77/2 after 13 Overs
Vijay Shankar to continue. Munro is on strike. The first ball is on middle and leg line and the batsman is happy to defend. The batsman plays the second ball through off for a single. Taylor is on strike. He plays the third ball behind square to deep fine for a single Munro is back on strike. Fourth ball is full outside off and the batsman gets the toe end of his bat. The ball goes down to third man for a single. Taylor defend the fifth ball. FOUR. Taylor plays the last ball down to fine leg for a boundary. Seven runs off the over.
New Zealand 72/2 after 12 Overs
Bowling change. Chahal is thrown the ball. Taylor is on strike. The bowler starts off with three wicket to wicket deliveries and the batsman is happy to defend. Fourth ball is short which the batsman cuts through for a single. Munro is on strike. He works the fifth ball to deep square for a single. Last ball is a dot. Just two off the over.
New Zealand 65/2 after 11 Overs
Bowling change. Vijay Shankar is thrown the ball. Taylor is on strike. First ball is a dot. WIDE. The bowler strays in his line and goes down the leg side. The second ball is on middle and leg which the batsman plays to on side. Taylor works the third ball to square leg and gets a single. Munro is on strike. FOUR. Poor ball which is short and the batsman pulls the ball for a boundary. FOUR. Another boundary this time through mid-wicket. Last ball is a dot. 10 runs off the over.
New Zealand 63/2 after 10 Overs
Bhuvi will continue. Munro is on strike. Good bowling by Bhuvi as he keeps his line and length tight to bowl wicket to wicket deliveries. Six dot balls. Maiden over.
New Zealand 53/2 after 9 Overs
Shami will continue. Williamson is on strike. SIX. Short ball and the batsman hooks the ball over fine leg for a maximum. SIX. Another short ball and another hook shot over fine leg for another maximum. FOUR. This is class batting from Williamson as he goes on the back foot and punches the ball through point for a boundary. The batsman plays the fourth ball to leg and gets a couple. BOWLED! Fuller delivery outside off and Williamson chases it only to chop it to his stumps. Taylor is the new batsman .He is off the mark straight away as he plays the ball to leg side and gets two runs. 22 runs and a wicket from the over.
New Zealand 53/2 after 8 Overs
