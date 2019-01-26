IND vs NZ 2nd ODI, LIVE: Kuldeep sends back Nicholls and Sodhi off consecutive deliveries

Shami will continue. Williamson is on strike. SIX. Short ball and the batsman hooks the ball over fine leg for a maximum. SIX. Another short ball and another hook shot over fine leg for another maximum. FOUR. This is class batting from Williamson as he goes on the back foot and punches the ball through point for a boundary. The batsman plays the fourth ball to leg and gets a couple. BOWLED! Fuller delivery outside off and Williamson chases it only to chop it to his stumps. Taylor is the new batsman .He is off the mark straight away as he plays the ball to leg side and gets two runs. 22 runs and a wicket from the over.

New Zealand 53/2 after 8 Overs