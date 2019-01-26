Jan 26, 2019 03:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
IND vs NZ 2nd ODI, Highlights: Kuldeep scalps four as India win by 90 runs; take 2-0 series lead
Catch all the highlights from the second ODI between India and New Zealand being played at the the Bay Oval Stadium, Mount Maunganui.
WICKET! Ferguson c Shankar b Chahal 12 (20)
WICKET! Bracewell c Dhawan b Bhuvneshwar 57 (46)
FIFTY up for Bracewell! 50 (35)
WICKET! Sodhi b Kuldeep 0 (1)
WICKET! Nicholls c Shami b Kuldeep 28 (38)
WICKET! de Grandhomme c Rayudu c Kuldeep 3 (8)
WICKET! Latham lbw Kuldeep 34 (32)
WICKET! Ross Taylor st Dhoni b Kedar Jadhav 22(25)
WICKET! Munro lbw b Chahal 31(41)
WICKET! Williamson b Shami 20(11)
WICKET! Guptill c Chahal b Bhuvneshwar 15(16)
WICKET! Kohli c Ish Sodhi b Boult 43(45)
WICKET! Rohit c de Grandhomme b Lockie Ferguson 87(96)
WICKET! Dhawan c Latham b Boult 66(67)
FIFTY up for Dhawan! 51 (53)
FIFTY up for Rohit! 51 (62)
That brings us to the end of our live coverage of the second ODI. India take one step closer to a series win and could seal the ODI leg of the tour with a win in the third ODI on January 28. Both teams will lock horns for the third ODI at this very same venue with the match starting at 7.30 AM IST once again. Join us again for all the live updates from that match. Till then it's goodbye!
Virat Kohli, the winning captain: Clinical performance again. We had a par score as Rohit mentioned with the kind of pitch and boundary dimensions here. But we bowled really well and back-to-back clinical performances is really pleasing. I made a conscious effort after the second drinks break to take some risks. Once I got out, the new batsman had to take time. These are the things we need to look into with the World Cup nearby. We would like to score those 15-20 runs extra but at the same time, good to see us chip our way to a balanced total. They are always ready to bowl for you and pick wickets, which is key. They are not content to go wicketless for 40 runs in their quota, they'd rather have more wickets for 60. That mindset is crucial for us and as is Rohit and Shikhar at the top.
Kane Williamson, the losing captain: Little frustrating, not so much the loss but how we are losing is the problem. Credit to India. Both surfaces so far have been slower than usual but still fair surfaces. Good signs with the ball at some points though we never got control as such. 324 was a good score that could be chased down here. There were some good steps forward, particularly by our bowlers to keep them down to 320-odd. Important not to get carried away by results and focus just on small steps. Some of the dismissals were a result of us going too hard maybe. If we had wickets in hand, you never know but we didn't have wickets in hand. Those are the lessons that we need to take ahead.
Rohit Sharma, Man of the Match: Good feeling but more importantly, we won the match. We didn't know how the pitch will behave. The last time when SL and NZ played here, it was a high scoring game. When we got 324, we thought it was a par score and not a big score. Credit to our bowlers for doing a good job. (On his 14 century stands with Dhawan) We know each other since long and have a good understanding. Important for the team to get a good start and I have always enjoyed batting with Shikhar, I am sure it's the same for him too. Lovely ground here and it was nice to see such a big crowd on an open ground.
Yuzvendra Chahal comes back into the attack. Ferguson defends the 1st delivery. CAUGHT! The New Zealand innings comes to an end as Chahal offers some flight tempting Ferguson into the big shot but he holes out to Shankar at long-on. Another dominant performance from India as they take a 2-0 lead in the series.
New Zealand 234/10 after 40.2 overs
WICKET! Ferguson c Shankar b Chahal 12 (20)
Chahal offers some flight and Ferguson goes for the big shot but holes out to Shankar at long-on.
Bhuvneshwar continues. Bracewell defends the 1st ball towards backward point. CAUGHT! The slower ball does the trick as Bracewell mistimes the shot straight towards Dhawan at long-on. A brave innings comes to an end as Trent Boult walks out to bat. Boult shuffles to the off-side and lofts the 4th ball beautifully towards long-off for a FOUR. That was a beautiful shot from the no. 11. Bhuvi sends down a short delivery outside off and Boult slaps this for a SIX over long-on. 10 runs and a wicket off the over.
New Zealand 234/9 after 40 overs
WICKET! Bracewell c Dhawan b Bhuvneshwar 57 (46)
Bracewell goes for the big hit but Bhuvneshwar sends down the slower delivery and Bracewell doesn’t time the shot sending it straight towards Dhawan at long-on.
Kuldeep into his final over now as he chases a fifer. He keeps the length short as he tries to draw the batsmen out of the crease. Ferguson punches the 2nd ball to deep midwicket for a single. Bracewell steps out on the 4th delivery but doesn’t connect as the ball spins back sharply to hit him on the pads. He then sweeps hard at the 5th ball sending it to deep backward square leg for a single. ALMOST! Ferguson gets a thick inside edge to the last delivery which sends the ball dangerously past the stumps for a FOUR. 6 runs off the over.
New Zealand 224/8 after 39 overs
Bhuvneshwar Kumar comes back into the attack. Bracewell goes for a slog on the 2nd delivery sending it over midwicket for a FOUR. It wasn’t the cleanest of strikes but he won’t mind that one bit. Bracewell looks to hit the 5th delivery straight down the ground but sends it towards mid-on for 2 runs. Just 6 runs off the over. New Zealand need 107 runs from 72 balls to win.
New Zealand 218/8 after 38 overs
Kuldeep starts the over well with 3 dot balls. Ferguson slogs across the line on the 4th delivery but doesn’t connect well sending the ball to midwicket for a single. Bracewell flicks the 5th delivery to deep midwicket for a run. That brings up the maiden ODI FIFTY for the all-rounder. He defends the last delivery off the back foot. Just 2 runs off the over.
New Zealand 212/8 after 37 overs
FIFTY up for Bracewell! 50 (35)
Bracewell gets a thick inside edge to the 1st delivery sending it past the stumps to fine leg for 2 runs. The 3rd ball is a bit too full and Bracewell launches it high over deep midwicket for a SIX. The batsmen pick up singles off the next two deliveries. 10 runs off the over.
New Zealand 210/8 after 36 overs
Kuldeep starts with a shorter delivery and Bracewell pulls the ball into the gap at midwicket for a FOUR. He then works the 2nd delivery to long-on for a single. Ferguson lofts the 4th delivery towards long-off but lucky for him it doesn’t carry to the man stationed there as they pick up a single. Bracewell is making the most of this opportunity as he drives the 5th ball through extra cover for a FOUR. He then flicks the last ball to midwicket for a single. This is now his highest ODI score as New Zealand reach the 200-run mark.
New Zealand 200/8 after 35 overs
Bracewell steps out on the 1st delivery and launches Chahal for a SIX over sweeper cover. He then cuts the 3rd ball to deep cover for a single. Ferguson punches the 4th delivery past point for 2 runs. 9 runs off the over.
New Zealand 189/8 after 34 overs
Bracewell pulls the 1st ball over midwicket for 2 runs. Kuldeep tosses up the 3rd ball and Bracewell gets underneath the ball sending it high over deep midwicket for a SIX. The batsmen then pick up singles off the last three balls. 11 runs off the over.
New Zealand 180/8 after 33 overs
Chahal continues. Bracewell works the 2nd ball to deep midwicket for a single. Ferguson uses his feet as he sends the 4th ball to deep midwicket for a run. Bracewell ends the over with a single. Just 3 runs off the over.
New Zealand 169/8 after 32 overs
This is brilliant bowling from Kuldeep Yadav. Bracewell charges down on the 2nd ball but doesn’t read the googly sending the ball to long-off for a single. CAUGHT! Nicholls looks for a big slog on the 4th delivery but only ends up slicing the ball to Shami who takes the easiest of catches. BOWLED! Ish Sodhi walks out to bat and is sent back on a golden duck. He walks across but completely misses with the flick as the ball crashes into the stumps. Kuldeep is on a hat-trick. Lockie Ferguson walks out to bat. He chips the hat-trick delivery over Kuldeep’s head and scampers off for a single but is sent back. He just about reaches back in time to avoid a run-out. 1 run and 2 wickets come off the over.
New Zealand 166/8 after 31 overs
WICKET! Sodhi b Kuldeep 0 (1)
Sodhi steps across the stumps but misses with the flick as the ball spins in and crashes into the stumps. Kuldeep is on a hat-trick now.
WICKET! Nicholls c Shami b Kuldeep 28 (38)
Nicholls charges down the track and looks to slog across the line of the delivery but ends up slicing the ball towards short third man for an easy catch.
Yuzvendra Chahal comes back into the attack. Nicholls sweeps the 1st ball down to fine leg for 2 runs. He then drives the next delivery straight down the ground but Chahal gets a hand to it restricting them to just a single. Bracewell dances down the track and lofts the 3rd ball over mid-on for a FOUR. He then slaps the 5th ball down to long-off for a single. 8 runs off the over.
New Zealand 165/6 after 30 overs
