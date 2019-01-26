Jan 26, 2019 07:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
IND vs NZ 2nd ODI, LIVE: India win toss and opt to bat; Team remains unchanged
Catch all the live updates from the second ODI between India and New Zealand being played at the the Bay Oval Stadium, Mount Maunganui.
Players to watch out for:
Mohammed Shami: Shami was right on the money from his very first over at McLean Park as he dismissed both openers inside the first four overs. He later returned for a second spell where he trapped Mitchell Santner plumb in front of the wickets. Shami is making a late dash to find a place in India’s World Cup squad headed to England later this year and another big performance should seal his spot.
Kane Williamson: The Black Caps skipper looked in great touch in the first ODI before miscuing a shot off Kuldeep Yadav’s bowling. He scored a fighting 64 off 81 balls but his efforts just weren’t enough to rescue his team as other batsmen fell cheaply. With his team under immense pressure to provide a swift response to India’s dominant victory we could expect another big innings from the Kiwi pillar.
So India remain unchanged from their dominant eight-wicket win at Napier. New Zealand have opted to make two changes with Ish Sodhi replacing Mitchell Santner and Colin de Grandhomme replacing Tim Southee.
Playing XI:
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (w), Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, Doug Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson and Trent Boult
India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (w), Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami
Kane Williamson: We were looking to bowl. There is some grass on the wicket. We have been playing good cricket. One spinner, Sodhi comes in for Santner while Grandhomme replaces Southee.
Virat Kohli: We are going to bat first. Looks like a good track to bat. It's about giving ourselves a different challenge. We need to execute our plans. We played good cricket in the last few games, we are looking for a few areas to improve. We are unchanged.
Toss: India win the Toss and opt to bat.
The two captains are down in the middle of the field for the Toss.
We would also like to wish all our viewers from India a very Happy Republic Day. Virat Kohli and his men willl surely try to do their bit on the field today to ensure the Indian tri-colour continues to fly proudly.
It looks likes we're in for a wonderful game of cricket with the Sun shinning brightly at the Bay Oval Stadium. Of course we shouldn't have a hilarious situation arising out of too much Sunlight repeat itself here as it did at Napier Park when play had to be halted for 30 mins until the Sun set. Read on here to know more about that.
India are looking to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match ODI series after their dominant eight-wicket victory at Napier on January 23. The last time that India toured New Zealand they lost the ODI series by a 4-0 margin. This time around Kane Williamson and his men are staring at the reverse of that scoreline unless they can lift their performance levels to match that of the world no. 2 ODI team.
Good morning and thanks for joining us for all the live updates from the India vs New Zealand second ODI encounter.
Stay tuned for all updates as the match begins at 7.30 am IST, while the toss takes place 20 minutes prior to the game.
Here's what Trent Boult had to say before the 2nd ODI.
Possible XI:
India: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Shankar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Yuzvendra Chahal.
New Zealand: Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee and Trent Boult.
Form Guide: (last five matches, most recent first)
New Zealand: L-W-W-W-L
India: W-W-W-L-W
Team India received a traditional welcome from the Maori Community when they touched down at the Oval Bay. For a detailed look at the welcome ceremony, click here.
The hosts looked rusty against an upbeat Indian team who are coming off a historic tour Down Under. New Zealand will have to put in a much-improved display if they hope to level the series.
In Pics |IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Dhawan's 78* takes India to victory after brilliant bowling display
Here are the top moments from the first ODI between India and New Zealand played at the Mclean Park, Napier
At Napier, the 30-minute stoppage caused by sun overshadowed what was a dominant display from India with both bat and ball. Mohammed Shami put in a Man of the Match performance as he dismissed both openers and finished with figures of 3/19. Spin-twins Kuldeep Yadav (4/39) and Yuzvendra Chahal (2/43) picked up six wickets between them as India bowled out the Black Caps for a below-par 157. Shikhar Dhawan then scored an unbeaten 75 as India chased down the total within 35 overs.
New Zealand recorded a 4-0 win in the ODI series during India’s last tour in 2014 but could be in for a reverse if they cannot up their game against the world no. 2 ODI team.
After a dominant eight-wicket win at McLean Park, India now head to the Bay Oval where they will look to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.
Hello and welcome to our live match coverage of the second ODI between India and New Zealand being played at the Bay Oval Stadium, Mount Maunganui.
