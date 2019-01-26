IND vs NZ 2nd ODI, LIVE: India win toss and opt to bat; Team remains unchanged

Players to watch out for:

Mohammed Shami: Shami was right on the money from his very first over at McLean Park as he dismissed both openers inside the first four overs. He later returned for a second spell where he trapped Mitchell Santner plumb in front of the wickets. Shami is making a late dash to find a place in India’s World Cup squad headed to England later this year and another big performance should seal his spot.

Kane Williamson: The Black Caps skipper looked in great touch in the first ODI before miscuing a shot off Kuldeep Yadav’s bowling. He scored a fighting 64 off 81 balls but his efforts just weren’t enough to rescue his team as other batsmen fell cheaply. With his team under immense pressure to provide a swift response to India’s dominant victory we could expect another big innings from the Kiwi pillar.