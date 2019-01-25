IND vs NZ 2nd ODI, LIVE: India target 2-0 series lead over New Zealand

At Napier, the 30-minute stoppage caused by sun overshadowed what was a dominant display from India with both bat and ball. Mohammed Shami put in a Man of the Match performance as he dismissed both openers and finished with figures of 3/19. Spin-twins Kuldeep Yadav (4/39) and Yuzvendra Chahal (2/43) picked up six wickets between them as India bowled out the Black Caps for a below-par 157. Shikhar Dhawan then scored an unbeaten 75 as India chased down the total within 35 overs.