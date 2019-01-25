App
Jan 25, 2019 09:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI, LIVE: India target 2-0 series lead over New Zealand

Catch all the live updates from the second ODI between India and New Zealand being played at the the Bay Oval Stadium, Mount Maunganui.

highlights

  • Jan 25, 09:26 PM (IST)

    Check out the detailed match review for the 2nd ODI here

  • Jan 25, 09:30 PM (IST)

    Stay tuned for all updates as the match begins at 7.30 am IST, while the toss takes place 20 minutes prior to the game.

     

  • Jan 25, 09:26 PM (IST)

    Here's what Trent Boult had to say before the 2nd ODI. 

  • Jan 25, 09:26 PM (IST)
  • Jan 25, 09:25 PM (IST)

     Possible XI:

    India: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Shankar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Yuzvendra Chahal.

    New Zealand: Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee and Trent Boult.

  • Jan 25, 09:25 PM (IST)

    Form Guide: (last five matches, most recent first)

    New Zealand: L-W-W-W-L

    India: W-W-W-L-W

  • Jan 25, 09:22 PM (IST)

    Team India received a traditional welcome from the Maori Community when they touched down at the Oval Bay. For a detailed look at the welcome ceremony, click here

  • Jan 25, 09:18 PM (IST)
  • Jan 25, 09:17 PM (IST)

    The hosts looked rusty against an upbeat Indian team who are coming off a historic tour Down Under. New Zealand will have to put in a much-improved display if they hope to level the series. 

  • Jan 25, 09:16 PM (IST)

    At Napier, the 30-minute stoppage caused by sun overshadowed what was a dominant display from India with both bat and ball. Mohammed Shami put in a Man of the Match performance as he dismissed both openers and finished with figures of 3/19. Spin-twins Kuldeep Yadav (4/39) and Yuzvendra Chahal (2/43) picked up six wickets between them as India bowled out the Black Caps for a below-par 157. Shikhar Dhawan then scored an unbeaten 75 as India chased down the total within 35 overs.

  • Jan 25, 09:15 PM (IST)

    New Zealand recorded a 4-0 win in the ODI series during India’s last tour in 2014 but could be in for a reverse if they cannot up their game against the world no. 2 ODI team.

  • Jan 25, 09:14 PM (IST)

    After a dominant eight-wicket win at McLean Park, India now head to the Bay Oval where they will look to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

  • Jan 25, 09:13 PM (IST)

    Hello and welcome to our live match coverage of the second ODI between India and New Zealand being played at the Bay Oval Stadium, Mount Maunganui.

