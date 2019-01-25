IND vs NZ 2nd ODI, LIVE: India target 2-0 series lead over New Zealand

Live now
Check out the detailed match review for the 2nd ODI here.
Stay tuned for all updates as the match begins at 7.30 am IST, while the toss takes place 20 minutes prior to the game.
Here's what Trent Boult had to say before the 2nd ODI.
India: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Shankar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Yuzvendra Chahal.
New Zealand: Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee and Trent Boult.
Form Guide: (last five matches, most recent first)
New Zealand: L-W-W-W-L
India: W-W-W-L-W
Team India received a traditional welcome from the Maori Community when they touched down at the Oval Bay. For a detailed look at the welcome ceremony, click here.
The hosts looked rusty against an upbeat Indian team who are coming off a historic tour Down Under. New Zealand will have to put in a much-improved display if they hope to level the series.
In Pics |IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Dhawan's 78* takes India to victory after brilliant bowling display
Here are the top moments from the first ODI between India and New Zealand played at the Mclean Park, Napier
At Napier, the 30-minute stoppage caused by sun overshadowed what was a dominant display from India with both bat and ball. Mohammed Shami put in a Man of the Match performance as he dismissed both openers and finished with figures of 3/19. Spin-twins Kuldeep Yadav (4/39) and Yuzvendra Chahal (2/43) picked up six wickets between them as India bowled out the Black Caps for a below-par 157. Shikhar Dhawan then scored an unbeaten 75 as India chased down the total within 35 overs.
New Zealand recorded a 4-0 win in the ODI series during India’s last tour in 2014 but could be in for a reverse if they cannot up their game against the world no. 2 ODI team.
After a dominant eight-wicket win at McLean Park, India now head to the Bay Oval where they will look to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.
Hello and welcome to our live match coverage of the second ODI between India and New Zealand being played at the Bay Oval Stadium, Mount Maunganui.