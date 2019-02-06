Feb 06, 2019 04:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
IND vs NZ 1st T20I Highlights: Seifert stars as India suffer their worst defeat in shortest format
Catch all the highlights from the first T20I between India and New Zealand being played at Westpac Stadium, Wellington
New Zealand win by 80 runs
Wicket! Chahal b D Mitchell 1 (3)
Wicket! Dhoni c Ferguson b Southee 39 (31)
Wicket! Bhuvneshwar c Seifert b Ferguson 1 (3)
Wicket! Krunal c Seifert b Southee 20 (18)
Wicket! Pandya c D Mitchell b Sodhi 4 (4)
Wicket! Karthik c Southee b Sodhi 5 (6)
Wicket! Shankar c de Grandhomme b Santner 27 (18)
Wicket! Pant b Santner 4 (10)
Wicket! Dhawan b Ferguson 29 (18)
Wicket! Rohit c Ferguson b Southee 1 (5)
Wicket! Ross Taylor c Khaleel Ahmed b Bhuvneshwar 23(14)
Wicket! de Grandhomme c Siraj b Hardik Pandya 3(4)
Wicket! Williamson c Hardik Pandya b Chahal 34(22)
Wicket! Daryl Mitchell c Karthik b Hardik Pandya 8(6)
Wicket! Seifert b Khaleel Ahmed 84(43)
Wicket! Munro c Shankar b Krunal Pandya 34(20)
FIFTY up for Seifert! 50 (30)
Kane Williamson (winning captain): Fantastic performance all around, everyone rose and it was one of those complete performances that you search for. The top-order were superb and we built partnerships that helped us. Some really good experiences for the boys, some of the short contributions are of great importance. The bowling and fielding too was of high stands. A complete performance that doesn't happen every day and hope we can keep the momentum through the series. We and the White Ferns have copied each other through the series and hopefully we can carry it forward.
Rohit Sharma (losing captain): It was a tough game. We were outplayed in all three departments. We didn't start well and we knew that 200 wasn't going to be an easy chase. We have chased such targets in the past and that is why we played with eight batsmen, but we didn't have small partnerships and that made it tough. New Zealand though played well, they had partnerships. We need to go to Auckland, look at the conditions and take it from there. As a team, we have been good at chasing down targets which is why we play with eight batsmen, but we just couldn't do it tonight.
Tim Seifert (Man of the Match): It was a great way to start the series and the boys are really happy. It feels great to go up the order, look at the first two overs and then go from there and put pressure on the bowlers. I have been selected for a reason and it feels nice to have backed my ability.
Daryl Mitchell comes in for the final over as Khaleel Ahmed walks out to bat. The 1st ball is a high full toss which Chahal reaches out and taps to long-on for a single. The umpire signals a no ball and Mitchell has to reload. Khaleel connects with the toe-end as he sends the next ball to long-on for a run. BOWLED! The ball is full and straight down the middle and Chahal who makes room for the shot misses as the ball crashes into the stumps. That’s it then. India suffer their worst T20I defeat in terms of the number of runs.
India 139/10 after 19.2 overs
Wicket! Chahal b D Mitchell 1 (3)
Chahal makes room but misses with his flick as the full delivery crashes into the stumps.
Southee starts with a short delivery and Dhoni looks for the pull but misses. Dhoni pulls the 2nd ball but this time it goes straight to the man at short fine leg. The 3rd ball is fuller and Dhoni only gets an inside edge onto the pads. This is a great start by Southee with 3 dot balls. The 4th ball is in the slot and this time Dhoni manages to slam the balls straight down the ground for a FOUR. Southee sends down the off-cutter on the 5th delivery which Dhoni misses completely. CAUGHT! Dhoni opens up his stance and looks to pull the last ball but holes out to Ferguson in the deep. Southee ends with 3/17 after 4 overs.
India 136/9 after 19 overs
Wicket! Dhoni c Ferguson b Southee 39 (31)
Dhoni opens up his stance and looks to pull the last ball but holes out to Ferguson in the deep.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar walks out to bat as Ferguson comes in for his final over. Dhoni slices the 1st ball through covers for a single. Bhuvneshwar doesn’t get any runs off the 2nd ball before blocking the 3rd delivery to cover for a quick single. Dhoni slogs the 4th ball to deep midwicket for a run. CAUGHT! Bhuvi gets an outside edge to the 5th delivery and Seifert dives to his right and completes a brilliant one-handed catch just inches off the ground. Yuzvendra Chahal walks out to bat and is beaten by the last delivery as he swings and misses. Just 3 runs off the over.
India 132/8 after 18 overs
Wicket! Bhuvneshwar c Seifert b Ferguson 1 (3)
Bhuvi gets an outside edge and Seifert takes a brilliant one-handed diving catch to dismiss him.
Tim Southee comes back into the attack. Dhoni steps out and pulls the 1st ball to deep square leg and Ferguson misfields allowing the ball to escape for a FOUR. Southee pitches the 2nd ball short and Dhoni pulls it for a single. Pandya steps away and punches the 3rd ball to sweeper for a single. Dhoni jumps and cuts the 4th delivery over point for a FOUR. He then whips the next ball through midwicket for a single. CAUGHT! Southee rushes Krunal with a pacy bouncer and the batsman gets glove on it before the ball hits the helmet with a diving Seifert completing a good catch.
India 129/7 after 17 overs
Wicket! Krunal c Seifert b Southee 20 (18)
Southee sends down a bouncer and Krunal goes for the pull but it comes off the glove and Seifert takes a good catch.
Lockie Ferguson comes back into the attack. He starts with a shorter delivery which Dhoni just manages to defend. The next ball is full angling back in and Dhoni gets an inside edge which takes the ball just past the stumps for a FOUR. That was streaky. Dhoni pulls the 3rd ball to deep square leg for a single. Ferguson switches to around the wicket for Krunal. He sends down a bouncer which Krunal misses. The 5th ball is a 149 kph delivery and Krunal swings but is beaten by the pace. Ferguson ends with a 151 kph delivery which once again travels back to the keeper as Krunal swings and misses. Just 5 runs off the over. India need 102 runs from 24 balls to win.
India 118/6 after 16 overs
Krunal steps out and drills the 1st delivery straight down the ground. Sodhi gets a hand on it and the ball hits the umpire as they get just 1 run. Dhoni heaves the 2nd ball through square leg for a single. The 3rd ball is going down leg but Krunal sweeps and it bounces just in front of Taylor at short fine leg who misfields letting it go for a FOUR. Kruanl then picks up a single off the 4th delivery. Sodhi loses his radar as he sends down back-to-back wides. Dhoni works the 5th ball to sweeper for a single. Krunal steps out and pulls the last ball over deep midwicket for a SIX. 16 runs off the over.
India 113/6 after 15 overs
Santner continues. The 1st ball is fired onto the pads which Krunal works to square leg for a single. Dhoni steps out on the 2nd ball but pushes the ball to point. He works the 3rd ball through the covers for a single. The 4th ball is a low full toss which Pandya only squeezes to the man at deep midwicket for a single. Dhoni steps out on the 5th ball but is forced to block as Santner sends down a yorker. Dhoni connects with the last delivery as he steps out and launces it over long-on for a SIX.
India 97/6 after 14 overs
Sodhi starts with a googly which beats Krunal who was looking to slap it through covers. Krunal jabs the 2nd ball to square leg for a single. Dhoni works the next ball to point for a run. Sodhi sends down another googly which Krunal slaps to the man at point. Krunal slaps the 5th delivery to backward point and they run hard to come back for the second. He then dabs the last ball to third man for a run. 5 off the over.
India 88/6 after 13 overs
Mitchell Santner comes back into the attack. Krunal Pandya is the new man in as he comes out to replace his brother. Dhoni steps down on the 2nd delivery and launches it straight down the ground for a FOUR. He slaps the next ball to sweeper for a single. Krunal is cramped for room and doesn’t get any runs off the 4th ball. He gets an inside edge to the 5th delivery which takes the ball dangerously past the stumps for a single. Dhoni doesn’t get any runs as he finds the man at long-on off the last ball. 6 runs off the over.
India 83/6 after 12 overs
Ish Sodhi comes into the attack. Karthik goes for the reverse sweep on the 1st ball but misses as Sodhi gets some big spin. CAUGHT! Karthik reaches out and looks for the slow sweep but sends it flat towards Southee who takes a brilliant diving catch while running to his right at cow corner. Hardik Pandya walks out to bat. Sodhi pitches the 4th ball wide and has to reload. The next ball is tossed up at the stumps and Pandya launches it over covers for a FOUR. The 5th ball is a googly which Pandya doesn’t pick as he swings and misses. CAUGHT! Pandya looks to end the over with a big shot but doesn’t get enough on it as he holes out to the man at deep extra cover. Just 5 runs and 2 wickets off the over.
India 77/6 after 11 overs
Wicket! Pandya c D Mitchell b Sodhi 4 (4)
Pandya goes for the big shot but doesn't get enough on it as he holes out to the man at deep extra cover
Wicket! Karthik c Southee b Sodhi 5 (6)
Karthik reaches out and looks for the slow sweep but sends it flat towards Southee who takes a brilliant diving catch while running to his right at cow corner.
Daryl Mitchell continues. Karthik nudges the 1st ball past midwicket for a single. Dhoni doesn’t connect too well with the flick on the next ball as they pick up a quick single. Karthik looks to punch the 3rd ball straight down the ground but mistimes it to long-on for a run. Dhoni was looking for the helicopter shot on the 4th delivery but only sends the ball to midwicket for a single. Karthik drives the 5th ball straight down the ground and it hits the stumps at the non-strikers end as they pick up 2 runs. Mitchell ends with a low full toss which Karthik only manages to work to mid-on for a run. Just 7 runs off the over.
India 72/4 after 10 overs
Santner starts with a shorter delivery and Pant goes for the reverse sweep but misses. BOWLED! The yorker length delivery does the trick as Pant is beaten by the turn. He never looked comfortable in the middle and his stay at the crease comes to an end. MS Dhoni walks out to bat. He steps out works the 3rd ball to midwicket for a single. CAUGHT! Shankar doesn’t connect well as he slices the ball straight into the hands of Grandhomme at long-off. Dinesh Karthik walks out to bat. Santner ends the over brilliantly with 2 dot balls to Dhoni. Just 1 run and 2 wickets come off the over. India need 155 runs from 66 balls to win.
India 65/4 after 9 overs
Wicket! Shankar c de Grandhomme b Santner 27 (18)
Shankar looks to loft the ball straight down the ground but doesn't get hold of it as he holes out to Grandhomme at long-off.