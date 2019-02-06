IND vs NZ 1st T20I Highlights: Seifert stars as India suffer their worst defeat in shortest format

Ish Sodhi comes into the attack. Karthik goes for the reverse sweep on the 1st ball but misses as Sodhi gets some big spin. CAUGHT! Karthik reaches out and looks for the slow sweep but sends it flat towards Southee who takes a brilliant diving catch while running to his right at cow corner. Hardik Pandya walks out to bat. Sodhi pitches the 4th ball wide and has to reload. The next ball is tossed up at the stumps and Pandya launches it over covers for a FOUR. The 5th ball is a googly which Pandya doesn’t pick as he swings and misses. CAUGHT! Pandya looks to end the over with a big shot but doesn’t get enough on it as he holes out to the man at deep extra cover. Just 5 runs and 2 wickets off the over.

India 77/6 after 11 overs