IND vs NZ 1st T20I LIVE: Munro, Seifert give Kiwis a flying start

Bhuvneshwar to Seifert. The bowler is on the mark right away as he starts with two dot deliveries. Seifert pushes the third ball through off-side and gets the NZ innings underway. Munro is on strike. He is a dangerous customer in T20 cricket. Fourth ball is slightly short on the body of the batsman and the batsman works the ball to on side and gets a single. Seifert is back on strike. He plays the fifth ball to on-side and gets one more single. Munro is on strike. He plays the last ball for a single. Four off the first over.

New Zealand 4/0 after first over