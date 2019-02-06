IND vs NZ 1st T20I LIVE: Munro, Seifert give Kiwis a flying start

Hardik Pandya will continue. Seifert is on strike. Swing and a miss. The first ball is full and the batsman swings his bat hard but misses. FOUR! Short of length delivery outside off and the batsman gets an edge and the ball flies through slip for a boundary. SIX! The batsman picks the length early and deposits the ball over fine-leg. Fourth ball is a dot. 10 runs off the so far. Seifert plays the fifth ball down to long-on and gets a single. Munro is on strike. Last ball is a dot. 11 runs off the over.
New Zealand 85/0 after 8 overs
Feb 06, 01:01 PM (IST)
Krunal Pandya will bowl. Munro is on strike. The batsman plays the first ball through cover and gets a single. Seifert is on strike. Second ball is a dot. FOUR! Reverse hit and the ball goes down the ground for a boundary. Seifert gets a single on the next ball. Munro plays the fifth ball through cover and gets a single. A leg bye to end the over. 8 runs off the over.
Another bowling change. Hardik Pandya to bowl. Munro is on strike. WIDE. The other Pandya starts off with a short ball way above the batsman’s head. Munro plays the second ball to fine leg and gets a single. Seifert is on strike. FOUR! The ball is down leg and the batsman just guides the ball to fine-leg. Third ball is a dot. FOUR! Poor ball as it is short and wide and the batsman muscles the ball through cover. Fifth ball is on the feet and the batsman works the ball down to on-side for a single. Munro is on strike. He gets a single off the last ball. 12 runs off the over.
New Zealand 66/0 after 6 overs
Feb 06, 12:52 PM (IST)
Bowling change. Krunal Pandya will bowl. First ball is a dot. The batsman plays the second ball for two runs. Third ball is a dot. SIX! Fourth ball is full and the batsman goes on one knee and scoops the ball over fine-leg. A single on the fifth ball. Munro is on strike. He gets a single on the last ball. 10 runs off the over.
New Zealand 54/0 after 5 overs
Feb 06, 12:49 PM (IST)
Khaleel will continue. Munro is on strike. SIX! In the slot and Munro swings his bat and deposits the ball over mid-wicket for a maximum. SIX! Another one. The ball is short outside off and the batsman cuts the ball and gets a flat six over point. Munro gets a single on the third ball. Seifert is on strike. Swing and a Miss! The batsman chases the ball but misses. The batsman gets a leading edge on the fifth ball and the ball clears the in field towards off side. The batsman gets two runs. The batsman plays the last ball to leg side and gets a single. 16 off the over.
New Zealand 44/0 after 4 overs
Feb 06, 12:44 PM (IST)
Bhuvneshwar to continue. Munro is on strike. First ball is on the pads of the batsman and the batsman plays the ball down to fine leg and gets a single. Munro plays the second ball in the air down to long-on and gets three runs. Seifert is on strike. SIX! BANG. In the slot of the batsman and the batsman comes down the track and deposits the ball over mid-wicket for the first maximum of the day. Fourth ball is a dot. Fifth ball is full and the batsman hammers the ball straight past the bowler for a boundary. Bhuvneshwar under pressure. Seifert plays the last ball straight to the fielder at cover. 15 runs off the over.
New Zealand 28/0 after 3 overs
Feb 06, 12:39 PM (IST)
Khaleel Ahmed will bowl from the other end. Munro is on strike. First ball is short outside off and the batsman slashes the ball hard but the ball goes to the fielder at cover. FOUR! First boundary of the day. Fuller ball and Munro comes down the track and lifts the ball over infield of off side and gets a boundary. FOUR! Four more. Half-volley and Munro lifts the ball over mid-off and gets a boundary. Change of pace by Khaleel on next ball and batsman slashes the ball but misses. Another dot ball. Good comeback by Khaleel after being hit for two boundaries. Munro plays the last ball behind square through point for a single. Nine runs off the over.
New Zealand 13/0 after 2 overs
Feb 06, 12:35 PM (IST)
Bhuvneshwar to Seifert. The bowler is on the mark right away as he starts with two dot deliveries. Seifert pushes the third ball through off-side and gets the NZ innings underway. Munro is on strike. He is a dangerous customer in T20 cricket. Fourth ball is slightly short on the body of the batsman and the batsman works the ball to on side and gets a single. Seifert is back on strike. He plays the fifth ball to on-side and gets one more single. Munro is on strike. He plays the last ball for a single. Four off the first over.
New Zealand 4/0 after first over
Feb 06, 12:31 PM (IST)
Men-in-Blue in a huddle as Rohit Sharma gives final instructions. NZ openers Colin Munro and Tim Seifert have taken the crease. New Ball is in the hands of Bhuvneswar Kumar. He celebrated his birthday yesterday.
Feb 06, 12:28 PM (IST)
National anthems have been played out. Loud cheers go. Players are charged up as action is set to begin!
Feb 06, 12:25 PM (IST)
Players of the two teams have lined up for the national anthems of the two nations.
It looks at its best with nice grass-covering on it. The divots are gone, and the roller have done its job on the pitch. The last T20I at the ground was a high-scoring affair, where the hosts defended 196 against England. Teams have preferred to chase, evidenced by eight out of nine captains who won the toss in T20Is at the stadium and elected to field
Feb 06, 12:07 PM (IST)
PLAYING XI
India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Vijay Shankar, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, K Khaleel Ahmed
New Zealand Playing XI: Colin Munro, Tim Seifert(w), Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Daryl Mitchell, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson
Who has most runs between India and New Zealand in T20Is? Who has scored the only T20I century between India and New Zealand in T20Is? Check out the answers of the questions in our India vs New Zealand T20I stats
New Zealand have an upper hand when it comes to bilateral T20 series against India. The two teams have so far locked horns in nine T20Is, with the Blackcaps getting the better of India on six occasions.
Feb 06, 11:52 AM (IST)
India occupy the second spot in the ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings. Starting from their T20I series against Australia at home in 2017/18 season until now, they haven't let a series slip from their grip. They won 20 T20I matches during the period.
Feb 06, 11:52 AM (IST)
The T20I series could prove to be a thrilling affair as the form is with the Indian side but history says New Zealand can dominate India.
Feb 06, 11:45 AM (IST)
India won the preceding ODI series comfortably 4-1.
FIFTY up for Seifert! 50 (30)
Pitch Report and Conditions
Live match beings in few minutes!
This is the first time brothers Krunal Pandya and Hardik Pandya will be playing together for India in T20I
It looks at its best with nice grass-covering on it. The divots are gone, and the roller have done its job on the pitch. The last T20I at the ground was a high-scoring affair, where the hosts defended 196 against England. Teams have preferred to chase, evidenced by eight out of nine captains who won the toss in T20Is at the stadium and elected to field
India win the toss and opt to bowl.
