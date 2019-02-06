App
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2019 08:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Conceding runs in middle overs became crucial, Krunal Pandya

Krunal felt that India's defeat was "a combination of both poor bowling and some great batting by the Black Caps".

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Seifert was in blistering form as stitched a 48-run partnership off just 26 balls with Kane Williamson for the 2nd wicket. Seifert was finally dismissed by Khaleel Ahmed who castled him with a brilliant yorker in the 13th over. The batsman returned having scored 84 off 43 balls with New Zealand comfortably positioned at 134/2. (Image: AP)
Seifert was in blistering form as stitched a 48-run partnership off just 26 balls with Kane Williamson for the 2nd wicket. Seifert was finally dismissed by Khaleel Ahmed who castled him with a brilliant yorker in the 13th over. The batsman returned having scored 84 off 43 balls with New Zealand comfortably positioned at 134/2. (Image: AP)
Fielding restrictions in the first six Powerplay overs is challenging for any bowler but according to Krunal Pandya it was the middle overs that proved costly during India's 80-run loss to New Zealand in the first T20 International. "In the Powerplay as well as in the middle overs also, we gave away plenty of runs," Krunal said at the post-match media conference after India folded for 139 while chasing 220.

He maintained that the target wasn't easy to chase.

"Yes, obviously I guess, when you are chasing 218 (220), it's not that easy. Initially, we gave away (too many) runs and kept on leaking runs in the middle overs as well. So no matter how the pitch was, the scoreboard pressure was obviously there," the Baroda all-rounder said.

Krunal felt that India's defeat was "a combination of both poor bowling and some great batting by the Black Caps".

"They batted really well and we bowled a few loose deliveries as well. So it was a combination of both."

A couple of catches were dropped including one by wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, when Man of the match Tim Seifert hadn't scored much.

Seifert went on to smash 84 off 43 balls with seven fours and six sixes. Dinesh Karthik also dropped a sitter in the deep.

When asked if wind and cold conditions posed a problem while fielding, Krunal replied: "No not that much. It was fine. In fact, it was good weather to play. As far as the wind is concerned, it wasn't difficult to catch the ball so I guess it was absolutely fine."

"Dropping catches is a part and parcel of the game. One day you might take a blinder like Siraj and then another day two catches (Dhoni and Karthik) get dropped as well. It's just that you have to learn from every game," he said.

New Zealand's Tim Southee was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3 for 17 and Pandya lauded his efforts.

"I did play against him (recently) in an India A game when we came for the A tour. I always knew that he was a good player but today he proved why," he praised the senior pacer.

However Krunal ruled out the possibility that some of the players hadn't faced Southee earlier and had problems.

"Everyone knows how he bowls. It's just that on the given day, he was better."

He seemed confident that the team will make a comeback in the next game at Auckland.

"We have all the required ingredients of a good team. Batting depth, multiple bowling options. Just that it was one of the bad days. We have to now rectify ourselves and not repeat the same mistakes in the next game," he concluded.
First Published on Feb 6, 2019 06:35 pm

tags #cricket #India vs New Zealand #New Zealand

