Last Updated : Jan 23, 2019 10:03 AM IST | Source: PTI

IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Shami becomes fastest Indian to reach 100 ODI wickets

The bowler's brilliant opening spell gave India a great start in the first ODI

Shami
Shami
Seamer Mohammed Shami on January 23 became the fastest Indian to claim 100 wickets in One-day Internationals, reaching the mark in the opening match against New Zealand at McLean Park in Napier. This was his 56th game in the 50-over format.

Shami's  wicket number 100 was New Zealand opener Martin Guptill, who played onto his stumps a delivery that moved in after pitching on a good length.

With his brilliant opening burst at McLean Park, the 28-year-old Shami continued his good showing in the limited overs format, having impressed in Australia prior to this five-match ODI series.

Before Shami, Irfan Pathan reached the 100-wicket mark in 59 ODIs, while Zaheer Khan (65 matches), Ajit Agarkar (67) and Javagal Srinath (68) are the other Indian bowlers to complete a century of wickets in the quickest time.
First Published on Jan 23, 2019 09:43 am

tags #cricket #India vs New Zealand #New Zealand

