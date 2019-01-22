IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Preview, team news, possible XI, betting odds, where to watch

Moneycontrol News

After their resounding success in Australia, the Men-in-Blue will visit New Zealand for a five-match ODI series and three-match T20I series.

The ODI series begins on January 23 at Napier and promises to be a thrilling affair. It pits the second ranked team in the world (India) against the No.3 ranked team.

In Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dahwan, Ross Taylor, Kane Williamson and Martin Guptil the series features six of the top 15 ODI batsmen. In bowling the spectators will be treated by the exploits of Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal and Trent Boult.

With Steve Smith out of the picture, the series will see Kohli v Kane narrative of being the best batsman of modern era take further shape.

Form Guide

The two teams are enjoying similar sets of fortune in ODIs. While, India have thumped West Indies and Australia in its past two ODI assignments, the Blackcaps have blanked Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

New Zealand: W-W-W-W-W

India: W-W-L-W-W

India: Virat Kohli(c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, K Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Shubman Gill

New Zealand: (1st three ODIs)

Kane Williamson(c), Trent Boult, Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor



Possible XI:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli (capt), MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar/ Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Khaleel Ahmed

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme/Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson/Doug Bracewell, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi

Players to watch out for

Shubman Gill (India)

All eyes will be on the 19-year-old Shubman Gill. The prodigious talent has been rewarded for his batting exploits in domestic cricket. Given Dhawan’s poor run of form, Gill is likely to debut for India.

Ross Taylor (New Zealand)

The Kiwi middle-order batsman is ranked No.2 in the world behind Kohli and Rohit Sharma. In the 12 innings leading up to this India series, Taylor has been dismissed for less than 50 only twice. 137, 90, 54, 86*, 80, 181* - so read his six most-recent scores. Add to the fact that he will be playing on his local ground only makes things a little difficult for India.

Betting Odds (bet365)

India: 8/13

New Zealand: 13/10

Other popular bets can be checked on Oddschecker

Predications

With small grounds and batting talent on display expect a run fest. On four occasions in the three-match ODI series between New Zealand and Sri Lanka the team total crossed 300. In such a scenario, the team boasting a better bowling attack should come out on top. India should narrowly clinch the series.

Where to watch