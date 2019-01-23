Jan 23, 2019 01:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
IND vs NZ 1st ODI LIVE: Kohli walks back but India nearing the target with ease
Catch all the live updates from the first ODI between India and New Zealand being played at the McLean Park, Napier
FIFTY up for Dhawan! 51 (68)
Wicket! Rohit c Guptill b Bracewell 11 (24)
Wicket! Boult c Rohit b Kuldeep 1 (10)
Wicket! Ferguson st Dhoni b Kuldeep 0 (3)
Wicket! Bracewell b Kuldeep 7 (15)
Wicket! Williamson c Shankar b Kuldeep 64 (81)
Wicket! Santner lbw Shami 14 (21)
Wicket! Nicholls c Kuldeep b Kedar 12 (17)
WICKET! Latham c and b Chahal 11(10)
WICKET! Ross Taylor c and b Chahal 24(41)
WICKET! Munro b Shami 8(9)
WICKET! Guptill b Shami 5(9)
Playing XI
TOSS
Ferguson will continue. Dhawan is on strike. The batsman plays the first ball to deep square leg and gets a single. Rayudu is on strike. No runs off next three balls. Rayudu plays the fifth ball to mid-off and charges down the other end for a single. Dhawan is on strike for the last ball. The batsman plays the ball through cover for a single. Three runs off the over.
India 142/2 after 31 Overs
Bowling change. Dough Bracewell is back into the attack. Dhawan is on strike. The batsman plays the first ball to sweeper cover and gets a single. Rayudu is on strike. The batsman plays the second ball to deep mid-wicket and gets a couple. Rayudu is on strike. No runs off remaining four deliveries.
India 139/2 after 30 Overs
Ferguson will bowl. Dhawan is on strike. The batsman plays the first ball to sweeper cover and gets a single. Kohli plays the second ball to mid-off and gets another single. Next two balls are dots. CAUGHT! Short ball which the batsman tries to pull but he gets a top edge and the wicket keeper does the rest. Kohli misses out on a fifty. Ambati Rayudu is the new batsman. FOUR. Rayudu gets a boundary on the fifth ball. Last ball is a dot. Five runs and a wicket from the over.
India 136/2 after 29 Overs
WICKET! Kohli c Latham b Lockie Ferguson 45(59)
Short ball which the batsman tries to pull but he gets a top edge and the wicket keeper does the rest. Kohli misses out on a fifty
Santner will bowl. Dhwana is on strike. The batsman defends the first ball. Dhawan nudges the second just round the corner and gets a single. Kohli plays the third ball to backward point and gets two runs. Fourth ball is a dot. Kohli plays the fifth ball down to long-on and gets a single. Dhawan plays the last ball to long-on to close the over. Five runs off the over.
India 131/1 after 28 Overs
Bowling change. Ferguson will bowl. Dhawan is on strike. No runs off first two deliveries. Dhawan plays the third ball through cover and gets a single. Kohli is back on strike. Kohli plays a perfect drive on the fourth ball but the ball goes straight to the fielder. The batsman plays the fifth ball behind square to third man and gets India one run closer to the winning total. Dhawan is back on strike. He plays the last ball to square leg and gets a single. Three runs off the over.
India 126/1 after 27 Overs
Santner will continue to roll his arm over. Kohli and Dhawan works the bowler around the park for six single off six deliveries. Six runs off the over.
India 123/1 after 26 Overs
Southee will continue to bowl. Dhawan is on strike. No runs off first two deliveries. Dhawan plays the third ball to cover fir a single. Fourth ball wraps Kohli on the pads and there is a huge appeal. Umpure gives that as OUT. Kohli takes the review and the decision is overturned. Fifth ball is a dot. The batsman plays the last ball to mid-wicket for a single. Two runs off the over.
India 117/1 after 25 Overs
Santner will bowl. Dhawan and Kohli works the spinner for five runs. India cruising along comfortably at the moment.
India 115/1 after 24 Overs
Tim Southee is back. NZ need to break this partnership. Kohli is on strike. First ball is a dot. Kohli plays the second ball to mid-wicket for a single. Dhawan is on strike now. No runs off next two deliveries. Dhawan pushes the fifth ball through cover and gets a couple. The couple completes 50 for Dhawan. The batsman gets a single on the last ball towards off-side. Four runs off the over.
India 110/1 after 23 Overs
FIFTY up for Dhawan! 51 (68)
Santner will bowl his fourth over. Kohli is on strike. First ball is a dot. Kohli plays the second ball to sweeper cover and gets a single. Dhawan plays the third ball down to long on and walks down the other end for a single. Kohli plays the fourth ball to long-off and adds one more to the total. Dhawan is on strike. Last two balls are dot deliveries. Just three runs off the over.
India 106/1 after 22 Overs
Boult will bowl. Dhawan is on strike. First ball is a dot. Dhawan chases the second ball outside off which goes down to third man and gets a single. Kohli is on strike. The batman pulls the third ball to square leg and gets a single. Dhawan is back on strike. Boult bowls a yorker on fourth ball and the batsman manages to bring his bat down in time. Dhawan gets a single on fifth ball. Kohli plays the last ball to mid-wicket and gets three runs. Six runs off the over.
India 103/1 after 21 Overs
Santner starts with a delivery onto the stumps and Dhawan defends it straight back to the bowler. Dhawan drives the 3rd ball to the man at long-on for a single. Kohli taps the next ball to mid-off for a run. Dhawan gets on the back foot and works the gap at cover for a single. Santner ends with a dot delivery. 3 runs off the over. India need 59 runs to win.
India 97/1 after 20 overs
Trent Boult comes back into the attack. He starts with a short ball which Kohli pulls to deep midwicket for a single. Dhawan doesn’t manage to get any runs off the next two deliveries. Boult bangs the 4th ball short and Dhawan swivels as he pulls it a single. Boult ends the over with 2 dot balls. Just 2 runs come off the over.
India 94/1 after 19 overs
Santner continues. He starts well with 3 dot balls. Kohli nudges the 4th ball to gully for a single. Santner ends the over well with 2 dot balls to Dhawan. Just the 1 run comes off the over. India need 64 runs from 32 overs to win.
India 92/1 after 18 overs
Doug Bracewell comes back into the attack. Kohli taps the 2nd ball to square leg for a single. Dhawan gets down on one knee and slaps the next ball through cover for a run. Kohli waits back in the crease and guides the 4th ball to third man for a single. Bracewell bangs the next ball short but the umpire calls it wide due to height. Dhawan guides the 5th ball to sweeper cover for a run. Kohli flicks the last ball to deep square leg for a single. Just 6 runs off the over.
India 91/1 after 17 overs
Mitchell Santner comes into the attack. He starts with a flat delivery outside off and Kohli cannot connect as he looks to cut. Kohli works the next ball to long-on for a single. Santner loses the plot a bit as he sends down two back-to-back wides. Dhawan drives the 3rd ball to long-off for a single. Kohli lifts the 5th ball dangerously close to the man at extra cover but it goes through the gap for a FOUR. He then picks up a single on the last ball. 9 runs off the over. India need just 71 runs to win.
India 85/1 after 16 overs
Ferguson bangs the 1st ball short and Kohli gets on the back foot to pull it over midwicket for a FOUR. The next ball is just outside off and Kohli opens the face of the bat to guide the ball past the man at point for back-to-back FOURs. He then works the 3rd ball down to third man for a single. Dhawan punches the 4th ball to extra cover and a needless overthrow allows him to come back for the second. Ferguson ends the over with 2 dot balls. 11 runs off the over.
India 76/1 after 15 overs
Bracewell sends down a back of length 2nd delivery which Kohli defends and sets off for a quick single. Dhawan clips the next ball past square leg for a run. The 5th ball is banged short and Kohli swivels as he pulls it along the ground but finds the fielder as they get just one run. Dhawan drives the last ball straight towards mid-off. 3 runs off the over. India need just 91 runs to win.
India 65/1 after 14 overs
Dhawan stand in his crease and drives the 1st ball through the gap at extra cover for a FOUR. That was a beautiful shot from the Indian opener. He then tucks the next ball to backward square for a single. The 3rd ball is onto the pads and Kohli misses with the flick as the ball comes off the pads before escaping for FOUR leg byes. Kohli tucks the next ball to the on-side for a single. Ferguson loses his radar as he sends the next ball wide down leg. He sends down another wide on the last delivery and has to bowl it again. 12 runs off the over.
India 62/1 after 13 overs
Bracewell continues. Kohli leans forward and drives the 1st ball past mid-off for a single. Dhawan nudges the 3rd ball behind square on the on-side for a run. Kohli uses his wrists as he rotates strike with a single behind square. DROPPED! Dhawan is hurried into the pull and he gets a thick top-edge sending the ball high up in the air. Latham calls for it but the wind takes it just out of his reach at square leg. He should’ve let Guptill take that catch. 4 runs off the over.
India 50/1 after 12 overs
Ferguson resumes and Dhawan clips the 1st ball past midwicket for a single. Ferguson comes from round the wicket to Kohli with a wide slip in place. Kohli taps the 4th ball to the on-side for a single. Just 3 runs off the over.
An update from the ground says that the game has been reduced by 1 over and a run has been shaved off the target. Shouldn’t matter though in the greater scheme of things.
India 46/1 after 11 overs
The players are back on the pitch and we're ready for play to resume.
