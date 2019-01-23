IND vs NZ 1st ODI LIVE: Kedar Jadhav sends back Nicholls as Kiwis lose their fifth wicket

Mohammed Shami will bowl from the other end. Guptill is on strike. First ball is a dot. Appeal for LBW on second ball as the ball comes in but umpire says that as NOT OUT. There was a hint of an inside edge. Another appeal for LBW on third ball as the batsman just leaves the ball and the ball crashes on the pads. Umpire gives that as NOT OUT again. It looks OUT but the Indians have decided not to review. Guptill leaves the fourth ball for the keeper. BOWLED! The ball nips back in and takes the inside edge of Guptill’s pads and crashes onto the stumps. Kane Williomson is the new batsman. He defends the last ball. Great start for Shami. Wicket Maiden.

New Zealand 5/1 after 2 Overs