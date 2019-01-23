Jan 23, 2019 09:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
IND vs NZ 1st ODI LIVE: Kedar Jadhav sends back Nicholls as Kiwis lose their fifth wicket
Catch all the live updates from the first ODI between India and New Zealand being played at the McLean Park, Napier
Wicket! Nicholls c Kuldeep b Kedar 12 (17)
Nicholls looks to whip the ball over midwicket but it’s close to Kuldeep who comes flying in with both hands to take an absolute blinder.
WICKET! Latham c and b Chahal 11(10)
WICKET! Ross Taylor c and b Chahal 24(41)
WICKET! Munro b Shami 8(9)
WICKET! Guptill b Shami 5(9)
Mitchell Santner walks out to bat. Williamson works the 1st ball to long-on for a single. India bring in a slip and leg slip for Santner. He gets off the mark on the 4th delivery with a single to long-off. Williamson plays out the last two balls. Just 2 runs off the over.
New Zealand 109/5 after 25 overs
Jadhav tosses up the 1st ball at the stumps and Nicholls drives it down the ground for a single. The 3rd ball is a loose delivery down leg and Williamson bends low to sweep the ball over square on the on-side for a FOUR. He then works the next ball to long-on for a single. Nicholls drives the 5th ball back to Jadhav who didn’t pick it up cleanly else there could’ve been a chance for a run-out. CAUGHT! Nicholls looks to whip the ball over midwicket but it’s close to Kuldeep who comes flying in with both hands to take an absolute blinder. New Zealand are in trouble here.
New Zealand 107/5 after 24 overs
Kuldeep Yadav comes back into the attack. Williamson works the 1st ball to the on-side for a single. Nicholls uses the lap sweep on the 3rd ball sending it behind square for a run. Williamson sweeps the 5th delivery to backward square leg for a run. That brings up the 100 for the Kiwis. Nicholls cuts the last ball to deep extra cover for a single. 4 runs off the over.
New Zealand 101/4 after 23 overs
Kedar Jadhav comes into the attack. He starts with a half-tracker and Nicholls cuts it gleefully for a FOUR through the off-side. Jadhav does well as he responds with two dot balls. Nicholls dabs the 4th ball for a single. Williamson cuts the next ball to backward point for a run. Jadhav sends the last ball outside off and Nicholls lets it pass looking for a wide but the umpire says it’s a fair delivery. 6 runs off the over.
New Zealand 97/4 after 22 overs
Chahal will continue. Williamson is on strike. The batsman plays the first ball to long-on and gets a single. Nicholls is on strike. Second ball is a dot. Nicholls plays the third ball past mid-wicket for a single. Fourth ball is a dot. Williamson is on strike. FOUR. Lovely shot as Williamson gets a boundary in front of square on the on-side. FOUR. Back to back boundaries for Kiwis and this time towards mid-wicket. Expensive over as Chahal goes for ten runs.
New Zealand 91/4 after 21 Overs
Kuldeep will continue. Williamson and Nicholls get four singles off the over. Good stuff by India. Keeping the batsmen on a tight leash.
New Zealand 81/4 after 20 Overs
Chahal will continue. Williamson is on strike. The batsman goes on the back foot and plays the ball to dee p square leg for a couple. Second ball is a dot. The batsman plays the third ball down to long on for a single. Latham is on strike. FOUR. Fuller delivery from the bowler and Latham lifts the ball over in field to long-on for a boundary. CAUGHT! Another return catch as Latham plays the ball straight back to the bowler who takes a very good catch going down. Henry Nicholl is the new batsman. He plays the last ball to long-on and gets a single. Eight runs and a wicket from the over.
New Zealand 77/4 after 19 Overs
Change in the bowling. Kuldeep Yadav is thrown the ball. Williamson is on strike. Good start by Kuldeep as he bowls three dot deliveries and keeps Williamson quiet. The batsman goes on the backfoot and plays the fourth ball down to long on for a single. Latham is on strike. Fifth ball is a dot. Latham sweeps the last ball to fine leg for a couple. Three runs off the over.
New Zealand 69/3 after 18 Overs
Chahal will continue. Williamson and Latham works the bowler around the park for three singles and a couple. Five runs off the over.
New Zealand 66/3 after 17 Overs
Shankar will continue. Williamson is on strike. First ball is a dot. FOUR. Short of the length delivery and the batsman goes on the back foot to work the ball to fine leg for a well struck boundary. The batsman plays the third ball for a couple. No runs off remaining deliveries. Six runs off the over.
New Zealand 60/3 after 16 Overs
Chahal will continue. Taylor is on strike. No runs off first two balls. CAUGHT! Slower ball from Chahal which the batsman plays by walking down the track but mistimes his shot. The bowler takes a good catch off his own bowling by going low. Tom Latham is the new batsman. Fourth ball is a dot. Latham sweeps the fifth ball to fine leg and gets two rune. Last ball is a dot. Successful over as Chahal goes for just two runs and picks up a wicket.
New Zealand 54/3 after 15 Overs
Shankar will continue. Taylor is on strike. FOUR. Bowler gives Taylor enough width to free his arms as he bowls short outside off and the batsman obliges by cutting the ball through backward point for a boundary. The batsman takes a single on the second ball. Williamson is on strike. FOUR. Short delivery and the batsman gets on the top of the ball and punches it through cover for a well timed boundary. Good comeback from the bowler as he keeps the batsman quiet on the last three deliveries of the over. Nine runs off the over.
New Zealand 52/2 after 14 Overs
Taylor is on strike. Taylor cuts the first ball but the ball goes straight to the fielder at point. Second ball is again a dot. Taylor plays the third ball through off-side and settles for a single. Williamson is on strike. The batsman plays the fourth ball behind square to on-side for a single. Taylor is back on strike. He plays the fifth ball to long-on and is happy to another single. Williamson is back on strike. Last ball is a dot. Three runs off the over.
New Zealand 43/2 after 13 Overs
Shankar will continue. Williamson is on strike. The batsman plays the first ball very straight and the ball clips the fingers of the bowler and goes on to hit the stumps and Indians appeal for a Run OUT as Taylor was backing up. The replay shows that Taylor is safely back in his crease. Williamson plays the third ball to deep mid wicket and takes a single. Taylor is on strike. No runs off next two deliveries. Taylor plays the fifth ball mid-on and takes a single. Williamson is back on strike. Last ball is a dot. Two runs off the over.
New Zealand 40/2 after 12 Overs
Another bowling change. Yuzvendra Chahal is introduced into the attack. Taylor is on strike. First ball is a dot. Taylor plays the second ball through cover for a single. Williamson is on strike. He plays the third ball down to long-on for a single. Taylor is back on strike. Fourth ball is a dot. The batsman plays the fifth ball to off side and takes another single. Williamson is back on strike. He plays the last ball down to long off for another single. Four runs off the over.
New Zealand 38/2 after 11 Overs
Bowling change. Vijay Shankar replaces Mohammed Shami. Taylor is on strike. The bowler starts the over with a slightly short delivery on middle-leg line which the batsman plays to leg side but the shot is cut off by Shikhar Dhawan. Second ball is again dot. Taylor plays the third ball behind square to third-man and settles for a single. Williamson is on strike. The batsman is solid in his defense on the fourth ball. No runs off last two deliveries as well. Vijay starts off with a decent over as he goes for a run in his first over.
New Zealand 34/2 after 10 Overs
Bhuvi will continue. Taylor is on strike. No runs off first two balls. FOUR. Half-tracker from Bhuvneshwar and the batsman walks down the track and lifts the ball over the infield to leg-side for a boundary. Bhuvi pulls the length back for the fourth ball and the batsman defend the ball to cover. Fifth ball is again a dot. Taylor punches the last ball to mid-off and takes a quick single. Five runs off the over.
New Zealand 33/2 after 9 Overs
Shami will continue to bowl. Taylor is on strike. WIDE. Shami plans to start the over with a bumper but the ball goes way over the batsman’s head and the ball is rightly called as WIDE. The first ball is full which the batsman plays to cover with the full face of his bat. The second ball is again a dot. Taylor plays the third ball behind square for a couple. WIDE. Short of the length ball and Taylor slaps the ball through the leg-side for a boundary. Taylor plays the next ball to mid-wicket and charges down the other end for a quick single. Williamson is on strike. He defends the last ball. Eight runs off the over.
New Zealand 28/2 after 8 Overs
Bhuvneshwar will continue. Ross Taylor is on strike. The batsman defends the first ball which moves into the right hander. Second ball is short and wide which the batsman cuts but the ball moves to Kohli at point. Taylor plays the third ball to on-side and takes a quick single. The single gives Williamson the strike. The NZ skipper plays the fourth ball behind square to point and Indian skipper stops the ball. Fifth ball is again a dot as the batsman plays the ball to the man at cover. The last ball comes back in and the batsman defends. End of another tidy over. Just one run from it.
New Zealand 20/2 after 7 Overs
Shami will bowl. He will has his tail up. Facing him is Williamson. The bowler is right on the money with first three deliveries of the over as Willamson scores no runs off them. Fourth ball is pitched up which the batsman drives and the ball is in the air for a while but falls just short of Kohli at cover. Fifth ball is a bouncer and the batsman ducks under it. Last ball is a again a dot. Another maiden from Shami.
New Zealand 19/2 after 6 Overs
Bhuvi will continue. Williamson is on strike. The NZ skipper plays the first ball to third-man and takes a single. Taylor is now on strike. The bowler keeps the batsman quiet of next five deliveries. Just a single off the over.
New Zealand 19/2 after 5 Overs
Shami continues. Williamson is on strike. FOUR. Great start as Shami starts the over with a fuller delivery and the batsman leans into the drive and puts the ball through extra-cover for a boundary. Williamson plays the second ball to mid-on and takes a quick single. The single gives Munro the strike. BOWLED! The ball jags back in sharply as the batsman goes for a drive. The ball goes through the huge gap between the bat and the pat to rattle the stumps. Shami and his team mates are delighted! Ross Taylor is the new batsman. No runs off the next three deliveries. Five runs and a wicket.
New Zealand 18/2 after 4 Overs
Bhuvneshwar will continue. Munro is on strike. The batsman scores no runs off first three balls. FOUR. Short on middle-leg line which the batsman plays towards square leg for a boundary. FOUR. Back to back boundaries. This time the bowler goes full and the batsman lifts the ball over the in field towards long-off for boundary. Last ball is a dot. Eight runs off the over.
New Zealand 13/1 after 3 Overs
Mohammed Shami will bowl from the other end. Guptill is on strike. First ball is a dot. Appeal for LBW on second ball as the ball comes in but umpire says that as NOT OUT. There was a hint of an inside edge. Another appeal for LBW on third ball as the batsman just leaves the ball and the ball crashes on the pads. Umpire gives that as NOT OUT again. It looks OUT but the Indians have decided not to review. Guptill leaves the fourth ball for the keeper. BOWLED! The ball nips back in and takes the inside edge of Guptill’s pads and crashes onto the stumps. Kane Williomson is the new batsman. He defends the last ball. Great start for Shami. Wicket Maiden.
New Zealand 5/1 after 2 Overs
