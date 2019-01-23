App
Jan 23, 2019 03:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IND vs NZ 1st ODI Highlights: Dhawan and Shami shine as clinical India cruise to win

Catch all the highlights from the first ODI between India and New Zealand being played at the McLean Park, Napier

Matches

Match 8 | 23 Jan, 2019
ACC T20, 2019
BHR V/S KWT
Kuwait beat Bahrain by 7 wickets
results
Match 7 | 23 Jan, 2019
ACC T20, 2019
MDV V/S QAT
Qatar beat Maldives by 8 wickets
results
1st ODI | 23 Jan, 2019
IND in NZ, 5 ODIs, 2019
NZ V/S IND
India beat New Zealand by 8 wickets (D/L method)
results
2nd ODI | 22 Jan, 2019
PAK in SA, 5 ODIs, 2019
SA V/S PAK
South Africa beat Pakistan by 5 wickets
results
1st Test | 23-28 Jan, 2019
The Wisden Trophy, 2019
WI V/S ENG
Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
upcoming
1st Test | 24-28 Jan, 2019
SL in AUS, 2 Tests, 2019
AUS V/S SL
Brisbane Cricket Ground (Woolloongabba), Brisbane
upcoming
1st ODI | 25 Jan, 2019
NEP in UAE, 3 ODIs, 2019
UAE V/S NEP
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
upcoming

highlights

  • Jan 23, 02:33 PM (IST)
  • Jan 23, 02:32 PM (IST)
  • Jan 23, 02:32 PM (IST)
  • Jan 23, 02:31 PM (IST)
  • Jan 23, 02:31 PM (IST)

    That concludes the proceedings from our side. Thanks for joining us. We will be back for the second match whcih is on January 26. We will leave you all with some tweets.

  • Jan 23, 02:27 PM (IST)

    Virat Kohli, India skipper: “It was one of our most balanced performances. With the ball, couldn't have asked for anything better. When I lost the toss, I thought a score of about 300-plus but the bowlers were brilliant. To get them out for 150-odd on this pitch was brilliant. Belief in his (Shami) abilities is key and as he said, the fast bowling unit is extremely confident of knocking any team out. The lines and lengths bowled by the spinners were brilliant because the pitch only slowed down in the second half and they were really good. Really important innings for Shikhar and we spoke during the sun break that he needed to finish the game to get some momentum. He is a dangerous player when in rhythm. (Whether he's experienced a sun strike break before) Never in my life, this rule wasn't there in 2014 and I actually got out in a similar situation.”

  • Jan 23, 02:26 PM (IST)

    Result

    India won by 8 wickets (DLS method)

  • Jan 23, 02:24 PM (IST)

    Kane Williamson, NZ skipper: “Certainly wasn't our best effort. India, we expected them to be good and they really were on top of the game. The surface wasn't as traditional as we thought it to be. India bowled well, particularly the lengths hit by their slower bowlers were really good. Getting to just 150ish on a pitch where 250-plus was needed, doesn't help. I think we didn't adjust well enough to the surface, don't think it was the lack of match practice that cost us. Their whole bowling unit contributed well and they need credit for that. We also did well with the ball, showed enough intent and will hope to take those things forward.”

  • Jan 23, 02:21 PM (IST)

    Mohammed Shami, Man of the Match: “Till now, whatever we have achieved has been a team effort. We enjoy each other's success and are able to execute our plans. If we have a plan A that doesn't work, there's always a Plan B. As a bowling unit, we decide things together. Injuries changed my outlook. I made a comeback after a long time and spent a good time at our rehab centre which is world class. The management and support staff have been really cooperative, as has been my captain who has always encouraged me. Pitches were similar to Australia but the grounds there were bigger and climate was warmer, here the venues are smaller with pleasant temperatures. Important to adapt and we're enjoying it.”

  • Jan 23, 02:19 PM (IST)

    Man of the match

    For his brilliant spell of 6-2-19-3 Mohammed Shami wins the Man of the match award

  • Jan 23, 02:17 PM (IST)
  • Jan 23, 02:15 PM (IST)
  • Jan 23, 02:14 PM (IST)
  • Jan 23, 02:14 PM (IST)
  • Jan 23, 02:13 PM (IST)

    India have won the first match with comfortable ease. Bowlers first set the stage for the team as they shot out NZ for a meager 157 and then the contribution from top three with the bat helped India to cruise! New Zealand have their task cut out before the second ODI.

  • Jan 23, 02:08 PM (IST)

    Southee is back. Dhawan is on strike. Dhawan plays the first ball to long off and takes a single. Rayudu is on strike. FOUR. The batsman comes down the track and lifts the ball over cover for a boundary. The scores are level. Third ball is a dot.  Fourth ball is again a dot. Rayudu plays the fifth ball in front of point and scampers down the other end to get the winning single.

    India 156/2 after 34.4 Overs

  • Jan 23, 02:05 PM (IST)

    Bracewell will continue. Dhawan is on strike. Mere formalities remain as India need just 8 more runs. Dhawan plays the first ball to leg side and gets a single. Rayudu is on strike. The second ball is a dot. WIDE. Bracewell is wayward and bowls one down the leg side. Third ball is a dot. Rayudu defends the fourth ball.  Bracewell bowls a bouncer on the fifth ball and the ball flies over the batsman’s head. Last ball is a dot. Just two runs off it.

    India 150/2 after 34 Overs

  • Jan 23, 02:00 PM (IST)

    Ferguson will bowl. Dhawan is on strike. The batsman goes on the backfoot and defends the first ball.s Dhawan plays the second ball to deep point and gets a single. Rayudu misses the third ball. Rayudu works the fourth ball behind square to on side and gets a quick single. Dhawan is on strike. Fifth ball is a dot. Dhawan plays the last ball to third man and gets a single. Three runs off the over.  

    India 148/2 after 33 Overs

  • Jan 23, 01:57 PM (IST)
  • Jan 23, 01:55 PM (IST)

    Bracewell will continue. Dhawan is on strike. No runs off first three deliveries. Dhawan is no hurry to get the remaining runs. Fourth ball is slightly short and the batsman pulls the ball to square leg for a couple. Dhawan plays the fifth ball behind square to on side for a single. Rayudu on strike for the last ball. He defends the last ball. Three runs off the over.

    India 145/2 after 32 Overs

  • Jan 23, 01:52 PM (IST)

    Ferguson will continue. Dhawan is on strike. The batsman plays the first ball to deep square leg and gets a single. Rayudu is on strike. No runs off next three balls. Rayudu plays the fifth ball to mid-off and charges down the other end for a single. Dhawan is on strike for the last ball. The batsman plays the ball through cover for a single. Three runs off the over.

    India 142/2 after 31 Overs

  • Jan 23, 01:48 PM (IST)

    Bowling change. Dough Bracewell is back into the attack. Dhawan is on strike. The batsman plays the first ball to sweeper cover and gets a single. Rayudu is on strike. The batsman plays the second ball to deep mid-wicket and gets a couple. Rayudu is on strike. No runs off remaining four deliveries.

    India 139/2 after 30 Overs

  • Jan 23, 01:45 PM (IST)

    Ferguson will bowl. Dhawan is on strike. The batsman plays the first ball to sweeper cover and gets a single. Kohli plays the second ball to mid-off and gets another single. Next two balls are dots. CAUGHT! Short ball which the batsman tries to pull but he gets a top edge and the wicket keeper does the rest. Kohli misses out on a fifty. Ambati Rayudu is the new batsman. FOUR. Rayudu gets a boundary on the fifth ball. Last ball is a dot. Five runs and a wicket from the over.

    India 136/2 after 29 Overs

  • Jan 23, 01:42 PM (IST)

    WICKET! Kohli c Latham b Lockie Ferguson 45(59)

    Short ball which the batsman tries to pull but he gets a top edge and the wicket keeper does the rest. Kohli misses out on a fifty

  • Jan 23, 01:38 PM (IST)

    Santner will bowl. Dhwana is on strike. The batsman defends the first ball. Dhawan nudges the second just round the corner and gets a single. Kohli plays the third ball to backward point and gets two runs. Fourth ball is a dot. Kohli plays the fifth ball down to long-on and gets a single. Dhawan plays the last ball to long-on to close the over. Five runs off the over.

    India 131/1 after 28 Overs

  • Jan 23, 01:34 PM (IST)

    Bowling change. Ferguson will bowl. Dhawan is on strike. No runs off first two deliveries. Dhawan plays the third ball through cover and gets a single. Kohli is back on strike. Kohli plays a perfect drive on the fourth ball but the ball goes straight to the fielder. The batsman plays the fifth ball behind square to third man and gets India one run closer to the winning total. Dhawan is back on strike. He plays the last ball to square leg and gets a single. Three runs off the over.

    India 126/1 after 27 Overs

  • Jan 23, 01:32 PM (IST)
  • Jan 23, 01:30 PM (IST)

    Santner will continue to roll his arm over. Kohli and Dhawan works the bowler around the park for six single off six deliveries. Six runs off the over.

    India 123/1 after 26 Overs

  • Jan 23, 01:28 PM (IST)

    Southee will continue to bowl. Dhawan is on strike. No runs off first two deliveries. Dhawan plays the third ball to cover fir a single. Fourth ball wraps Kohli on the pads and there is a huge appeal. Umpure gives that as OUT. Kohli takes the review and the decision is overturned. Fifth ball is a dot. The batsman plays the last ball to mid-wicket for a single. Two runs off the over.

    India 117/1 after 25 Overs

  • Jan 23, 01:23 PM (IST)

    Santner will bowl. Dhawan and Kohli works the spinner for five runs. India cruising along comfortably at the moment.

    India 115/1 after 24 Overs

