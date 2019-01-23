IND vs NZ 1st ODI Highlights: Dhawan and Shami shine as clinical India cruise to win

Virat Kohli, India skipper: “It was one of our most balanced performances. With the ball, couldn't have asked for anything better. When I lost the toss, I thought a score of about 300-plus but the bowlers were brilliant. To get them out for 150-odd on this pitch was brilliant. Belief in his (Shami) abilities is key and as he said, the fast bowling unit is extremely confident of knocking any team out. The lines and lengths bowled by the spinners were brilliant because the pitch only slowed down in the second half and they were really good. Really important innings for Shikhar and we spoke during the sun break that he needed to finish the game to get some momentum. He is a dangerous player when in rhythm. (Whether he's experienced a sun strike break before) Never in my life, this rule wasn't there in 2014 and I actually got out in a similar situation.”