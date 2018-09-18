IND vs HKG LIVE Asia Cup 2018 : Indian bowlers fail to break Nizakat - Anshuman opening stand

Shardul Thakur starts with a no-ball and Anshuman picks up a single to bring Nizakat on strike for the free-hit. Shardul sends down a half-volley which Nizakat slices over third man for a FOUR. Surprisingly, Shardul oversteps again on the free-hit delivery which means Nizakat will be treated to another free-hit. This time Shardul pitches it full and outside off which Nizakat sends to mid-off for a single. Shardul oversteps once again on the 3rd delivery. This time Nizakat makes full use of the free-hit as he pulls the ball over deep midwicket for a SIX which also brings up his FIFTY. This is some great batting from Hong Kong as they pick up 17 runs from the over.

Hong Kong 77/0 after 12 overs