IND vs HKG LIVE Asia Cup 2018 : Indian bowlers fail to break Nizakat - Anshuman opening stand

Live now
Sep 18, 2018 10:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
FIFTY up for Nizakat! 52 (45)
WICKET! Thakur c Carter b Khan 0 (3)
WICKET! Kumar c Rath b Shah 9 (18)
WICKET! Karthik c Hayat b Shah 33 (38)
WICKET! Dhoni c Scott McKechnie b Ehsan Khan 0 (3)
WICKET! Dhawan c Afzal b Shah 127 (120)
HUNDRED up for Dhawan! 100 (105)
WICKET! Rayudu c Scott McKechnie b Nawaz 60 (70)
FIFTY up for Rayudu! 51(63)
FIFTY up for Dhawan! 50 (58)
WICKET! Sharma c Khan b Khan 23 (22)
Hong Kong XI
India XI
Toss
Kuldeep continues. Anshuman reaches out and drives the first ball to long off for a single. Nizakat mistimes his lofted shot on the next delivery but lucky for him it goes past the men inside the circle for 2 runs. The batsmen then pick up singles off the last 3 deliveries. 6 runs from the over.
Hong Kong 130/0 after 25 overs
Kedar starts with a flat delivery on the middle which Anshuman punches to long on for a single. Nizakat then flicks the 3rd ball to square leg for another run. Anshuman rotates strike again as he punches the next ball to long off. Just 3 runs off the over.
Hong Kong 124/0 after 24 overs
Kuldeep Yadav comes back into the attack. Nizakat whips the first ball to deep midwicket for a single. Anshuman drives the 4th ball to deep extra cover for another run. Good over by Kuldeep as he gives away just 2 runs in it.
Hong Kong 121/0 after 23 overs
Kedar continues. Anshuman lifts the first ball over midwicket for two runs. The 4th ball is a bit wide and Anshuman carves it square for a single. Nizakat then whips the next delivery to long on for another run. Big appeal for LBW on the last ball as it hits Anshuman on the pads but the umpire isn’t interested. 4 runs from the over. Hong Kong need 167 runs to win now.
Hong Kong 119/0 after 22 overs
Chahal starts with a half-tracker which Anshuman pulls for two runs. The batsmen then pick up singles off the last three balls of the over. Nizakat seems to be struggling a bit here with leg cramps. Not a good sign for Hong Kong as he looks to be in fine form.
Hong Kong 115/0 after 21 overs
Kedar Jadhav comes into the attack. He traps Nizakat with the very first ball rapping him on the back pad. A faint inside edge saved Nizakat there. Nizakat shakes off that scare and charges down the wicket to send the 3rd ball straight down the ground for FOUR runs. He then picks up a single off the next ball to rotate strike. Anshuman punches the last ball to sweeper cover for another single. 6 runs from the over.
Hong Kong 110/0 after 20 overs
Chahal bowls another tight over as he gives away just 3 runs from it. The batsmen seem to be approaching Chahal cautiously while looking to attack Kuldeep Yadav. Rohit Sharma will have to find some way to break this partnership soon as the batsmen look more and more comfortable at the crease.
Hong Kong 104/0 after 19 overs
The batsmen pick up singles from the first three deliveries. Nizakat then charges down the track and launches the 3rd ball over cover for FOUR runs. This is now the highest opening stand ever in ODI’s for Hong Kong. 9 runs from the over as Hong Kong go past the 100-run mark.
Hong Kong 101/0 after 18 overs
Chahal continues. He keeps it tight in the over as Hong Kong get just one run from it. The introduction of spin has slowed down the run-rate considerably. It’ll be interesting to see how Hong Kong respond to this pressure now.
Hong Kong 92/0 after 17 overs
Kuldeep sends down the googly on the 3rd delivery and it hits Nizakat on the pad before going past leg slip as the batsmen pick up a couple of leg byes. Kuldeep sends down another googly on the 4th delivery which catches Nizakat on the back knee. India appeal for LBW and go for the review when the umpire says not out. The ball was pitched outside leg stump and India end up losing their review. 2 runs from the over.
Hong Kong 91/0 after 16 overs
Chahal starts the over with a full-toss and Anshuman isn’t going to let that go unpunished as he dances down the track and launches it over midwicket for FOUR runs. DROPPED! Chahal tosses up the 3rd ball and Anshuman is beaten by the flight as he chips it back towards the bowler. The ball is low and Chahal doesn’t react quickly enough to take the catch. Anshuman paddles the 5th ball to fine leg for two runs.
Hong Kong 89/0 after 15 overs
Kuldeep Yadav comes into the attack. India opting for spin from both ends now. He starts with the googly immediately which Anshuman pushes towards cover. Kuldeep sends down another googly on the 2nd delivery but this time Anshuman drives through the covers for a single. Third consecutive googly by Kuldeep and Nizakat guides it to fine leg for another single. Anshuman ends the over by playing the ball to sweeper cover for a single. 3 runs from the over.
Hong Kong 83/0 after 14 overs
Chahal continues. There seems to be some turn on offer here as the batsmen are only able to pick up 3 singles from the over. India may just decide to go with spin from both ends here as the pacers aren’t making a big impact on this pitch.
Hong Kong 80/0 after 13 overs
Shardul Thakur starts with a no-ball and Anshuman picks up a single to bring Nizakat on strike for the free-hit. Shardul sends down a half-volley which Nizakat slices over third man for a FOUR. Surprisingly, Shardul oversteps again on the free-hit delivery which means Nizakat will be treated to another free-hit. This time Shardul pitches it full and outside off which Nizakat sends to mid-off for a single. Shardul oversteps once again on the 3rd delivery. This time Nizakat makes full use of the free-hit as he pulls the ball over deep midwicket for a SIX which also brings up his FIFTY. This is some great batting from Hong Kong as they pick up 17 runs from the over.
Hong Kong 77/0 after 12 overs
FIFTY up for Nizakat! 52 (45)
Yuzvendra Chahal comes into the attack. Interestingly this is the first time Hong Kong’s openers have put together a fifty-run stand against a Test playing nation. Chahal starts with a wide ball down the leg side. The batsmen pick up singles off the first 3 deliveries. Just the 4 runs from the over.
Hong Kong 60/0 after 11 overs
Thakur continues. Rath on strike. Two runs off the first ball. FOUR. Boundary on the second ball through point Short and wide and Rath rightfully punishes the ball. Good shot. A single on on fourth ball towards fine leg. No runs off fifth ball. Khan gets two runs towards long-leg. Nine off the over.
Hong Kong 56/0 after 10 overs
Kumar into his fifth over. Khan on strike. No runs off the first ball. Second ball is slightly short which the batsman pulls towards mid-wicket and gets two runs. Sharp bouncer on third ball and the batsman sways away. No runs off fourth ball. FOUR. Khan makes room for himself and hits the ball from the middle of the bat over point for a boundary. FOUR. Last ball is short on the batsman’s body and it is played towards fine leg fence. Two boundaries to finish the over. Ten off the over.
Hong Kong 47/0 after 9 overs
Bowling change. Shardul Thakur replaces Khaleel Ahmed. Rath on strike. Rath plays the first ball towards point but the ball is stopped by Dinesh Karthik. The batsman gets a single on the second ball towards third man. Khan on strike. No runs on third ball as the bowler bowls a nice bouncer. Khan manages a single on the last ball towards fine leg. Just two off the over.
Hong Kong 37/0 after 7 overs
Kumar continues. Khan on strike. No runs off the first two balls. WIDE. Third ball is sprayed down the leg side. FOUR. Next ball is full and Khan plays a beautiful straight drive for a boundary. No runs on fourth ball. FOUR. Fifth ball is slightly down the leg side which Khan glances towards fine leg for a boundary. No runs off last ball. Nine off the over.
Hong Kong 35/0 after 6 overs
Ahmed over the wicket. Khan on strike. Batsman plays the first ball towards deep square and gets a single. Rath on strike. He defends the first two balls. He plays the fourth ball towards mid-on and gets a single. A single by Khan towards fine leg on fifth ball. Rath on strike. FOUR. Stand and deliver. Rath dispatches the last ball through the cover for a boundary. Seven off the over.
Hong Kong 26/0 after 5 overs
Kumar continues. Rath on strike. No runs off first four balls. Kumar not getting much swing. Rath chips the fifth ball high in the air and ball lands safely. Batsmen cross for two runs. Last ball hist batsman on pads. Just two off the over.
Hong Kong 19/0 after 4 overs
Ahmed will continue. Khan on strike. No runs off first two balls. Third ball is short and bit outside the off stump. Khan goes for a flash but misses the ball. FOUR. Khan plays square cut on the fourth ball through the point and gets a boundary. No runs off fifth ball. FOUR. Khan ends the over in style as he drives the ball through the covers. Eight off the over.
Hong Kong 17/0 after 3 overs
Kumar will continue. Khan on strike. Khan drives the first ball towards cover and takes two runs. He plays the second ball towards mid-on and takes a quick single. Rath on strike. He edges the third ball but the ball falls short off the slip fielder. No runs off the next three balls. Three off the over.
Hong Kong 9/0 after 3 overs
Khaleel Ahmed will share the new ball with Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Khan on strike. No runs off first four balls. Batsman is squared on the fifth ball and he gets a leading edge. The ball goes towards point and batsman cross for a single. No runs off the last ball. One off the over.
Hong Kong 6/0 after 2 overs
Bhuvneshwar Kumar will bowl the first over. Nizakat Khan on strike. FOUR. Batsman starts the innings with a thick edge and the ball flies through slips towards third man boundary. No runs off second and third ball. Front foot defensive shot offered by the batsman on fourth ball. Khan gets a deliberate edge on fifth ball and manages a single. Anshuman Rath on strike. No runs on last ball. Five off the first over.
Hong Kong 5/0 after 1 overs
Second innings is about to get underway. Indian team is out and Hong Kong openers have also walked out.