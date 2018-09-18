IND vs HKG Asia Cup 2018 LIVE: Shikhar Dhawan brings up his 14th ODI Hundred

Live now
Sep 18, 2018 07:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
HUNDRED up for Dhawan! 100 (105)
WICKET! Rayudu c Scott McKechnie b Nawaz 60 (70)
FIFTY up for Rayudu! 51(63)
FIFTY up for Dhawan! 50 (58)
WICKET! Sharma c Khan b Khan 23 (22)
Dhawan and Karthik pick up singles from the first two deliveries. Dhawan then shuffles towards the off stump and sweeps the 3rd ball for a FOUR. He rotates strike with a single off the next delivery. Karthik whips the last ball into the gap at square leg for two runs. 9 runs from the over as India go past the 200-run mark.
India 207/2 after 37 overs
Ehsan Khan comes back into the attack. The batsmen pick up singles off the first 3 deliveries. Ehsan overpitches the 4th ball and Karthik plays a well-timed drive through the covers for a FOUR. He rotates strike on the 5th ball with a single. Dhawan slaps the last ball to sweeper cover to bring up his HUNDRED with a single. A well-paced innings by the Indian opener who needed this after the disappointing tour of England.
India 198/2 after 36 overs
HUNDRED up for Dhawan! 100 (105)
Kinchit Shah continues. He starts with two dot balls before the batsmen pick up singles off the next 4 deliveries. Just 4 runs from the over.
India 189/2 after 35 overs
Nawaz decides to come from round the wicket for the over. He starts with 3 dot balls but pitches the 4th ball short and Dhawan pulls it to the fine leg fence for a FOUR with ease. Dhawan then sends the next ball to sweeper cover for a single. Nawaz oversteps on the last delivery which results in a free hit for India. He pitches the ball short and Karthik tries to whack it down the ground but doesn’t connect well as they get just one run from the free hit.
India 185/2 after 34 overs
Kinchit Shah comes into the attack. He starts with four dot balls before Karthik punches the 5th ball to long off for a single. Dhawan goes deep into the crease and guides the last ball to square leg for another single. Good start by Kinchit as he gives away just 2 runs from the over.
India 178/2 after 33 overs
Nawaz continues. He starts with a bouncer and Dhawan who is still without a helmet manages to duck in time. Nawaz follows up the first ball with another bouncer but this time Dhawan swivels and pulls the ball to fine leg for FOUR runs. Both batsmen then pick up singles before Dhawan ends the over with a masterful drive through extra cover sending the ball racing to the boundary for a FOUR. What a shot that was! Dhawan batting on 89 now.
India 176/2 after 32 overs
Nadeem Ahmed into his final over. Dhawan sends the 2nd ball down to deep square leg for a single. Karthik pushes the next delivery past the cover fielder for another run. Dhawan then punches the 5th ball towards long on for a single. Just 3 runs off the over. Dhawan is batting on 80 now, we can expect him to accelerate once he gets his 100.
India 166/2 after 31 overs
Ehsan Nawaz comes back into the attack. CAUGHT! Nawaz bangs the 2nd ball short and Rayudu goes for the upper cut but only gets a bit of glove on the ball. The keeper McKechnie is standing up at the stumps and he does brilliantly to take the catch with a reverse cup. Great reflexes shown by the keeper there as Rayudu makes his way back to the dressing room. Karthik guides the next ball to third man to get off the mark with a single. Dhawan then pulls the 4th ball to fine leg for another run. Just 2 runs and a wicket come off the over.
India 163/2 after 30 overs
WICKET! Rayudu c Scott McKechnie b Nawaz 60 (70)
Rayudu sends the 2nd ball through the covers for a single and Dhawan rotates strike with a single off the very next delivery. Nadeem tosses up the 4th delivery and Rayudu reaches out and slogs it over the cow corner for a SIX. Nadeem then pitches the next ball higher up the pitch and Rayudu punches it to cover for a single. 9 runs from that over.
India 161/1 after 29 overs
Now even Dhawan gets rid of his helmet as Aizaz Khan continues. Khan sends down a bouncer on the 1st ball and Dhawan pulls it away for a run. Rayudu goes for the cut on the 4th delivery but only gets a thick outside edge to send the ball through the slips for a FOUR. That brings up the FIFTY for Rayudu. He then pushes the next ball through the covers for a single.
India 152/1 after 28 overs
FIFTY up for Rayudu! 51(63)
Nadeem pitches the 2nd ball on the off stump and Rayudu pushes it to mid-off for a single. Both batsmen pick up singles off the next 3 deliveries. Just 4 runs from the over. Nadeem has just two more overs to go. The batsmen will be eager for him to complete his spell.
India 146/1 after 27 overs
Aizaz Khan continues. He tries to go short on the 2nd delivery but it’s at waist height for Rayudu who sends it to the deep square boundary for FOUR runs. Rayudu then punches the next ball to sweeper cover for a single. Dhawan rotates strike again with a single on the 5th delivery and Rayudu pulls the last ball to deep square leg to end the over with a run. 7 runs off that over.
India 142/1 after 26 overs
Nadeem Ahmed continues. Dhawan pushes the first ball through square leg for a single. Nadeem hits Rayudu on his pads with the 3rd delivery but the umpire brushes aside the loud appeals. Rayudu then rotates strike with a single off the next delivery. Dhawan cuts the 5th ball towards point and a misfield allows them to comfortably come back for the second. 4 runs from the over.
India 135/1 after 25 overs
Aizaz Khan comes back into the attack. Dhawan sends the 1st ball racing through midwicket for a single. Rayudu cuts the 4th ball to sweeper cover for another single. Dhawan punches the last ball to mid-off to pick up another run. Another good over for Hong Kong as just 3 runs come off it.
India 131/1 after 24 overs
Nadeem Ahmed is into his 6th over now. The batsmen adopt a cautious approach against the bowler as he can be tricky to play against. Both batsmen pick up singles off the first two deliveries. Dhawan then sends the last ball through midwicket for a single off the last ball. Just 3 runs off the over.
India 128/1 after 23 overs
Tanwir Afzal comes back into the attack. The first ball sticks into the pitch but Rayudu checks his punch to send the ball into the covers for a single. Dhawan slashes the 2nd ball to backward point for two runs. He then steps forward and lofts the 3rd ball over mid-off for FOUR runs. The batsmen then pick up singles off the last 3 balls to end the over. 10 runs come off it.
India 125/1 after 22 overs
Nadeem Ahmed continues his spell. Dhawan milks a single off the first ball as he gets an inside edge to the ball. Rayudu charges down the track and lofts the 4th ball for a FOUR with an inside-out shot. He then steals a single on the last ball to keep the strike. 6 runs off the over.
India 115/1 after 21 overs
Bowling change. Nizakat Khan into the attack. Dhawan on strike. Dhawan drives the first ball towards cover and takes two runs. Those two runs completes his half-century. Well played. He gets a single on the second ball. Towards long-on. Rayadu on strike. He gets a single on the third ball. Dhawan on strike. FOUR. Dhawan clobbers the fourth ball towards mid-wicket fence for a boundary. He gets a single on fifth ball. Rayadu on strike. SIX. Rayadu finishes the over in style hits a huge six to end the over.
India 109/1 after 20 overs
FIFTY up for Dhawan! 50 (58)
Nadeem Ahmed into his fourth over. Rayadu on strike. No runs off first two balls. Batsman plays the third ball towards cover and gets a single. Dhawan on strike. Batsman plays the fourth ball towards long-on and manages a single. No runs off the fifth ball. Rayadu pulls the last ball towards long-on and takes two runs. Four runs off the over.
India 94/1 after 19 overs
Ehsan Khan continues. Rayadu on strike. Batsman starts the over with a single towards long-on. Dhawan on strike. He nudges the second ball through the point region for another single. Rayadu on strike. No runs off third ball. Batsman gets a single towards long-off on forth ball. Dhawan on strike. Fifth ball is played towards cover region for another single. Rayadu plays the last ball towards deep mid-wicket and takes a single. He retains the strike. Five singles off the over.
India 90/1 after 18 overs
Nadeem Ahmed continues after drinks. Rayadu on strike. No runs off first ball. Rayadu gets a single towards deep square leg on second ball. Dhawan on strike. No runs off the next four balls. Bowler keeps the line and length tight. Just a single off the over. Excellent over by the bowler.
India 85/1 after 17 overs
Time for Drinks!
Ehsan Khan continues. Rayadu on strike. He starts with a single towards long-on. Dhawan on strike. FOUR. Width ball and the batsman plays a late cut and the ball bisects backward point and short third man for a boundary. Dhawan gets a single towards square leg on third ball. Rayadu on strike. No runs on forth ball. Fifth ball is flicked towards backward square leg for a single. No runs on the last ball. Seven off the over.
India 84/1 after 16 overs
Nadeem Ahmed continues. Rayadu on strike. No runs off the first two balls. Third ball is played towards extra cover and batsman cross for a single. No runs off the fourth ball. A single on fifth ball towards cover-point. Another single towards long-off to end the over. Three runs off the over.
India 77/1 after 15 overs
Ehsan Khan continues. Dhawan on strike. No runs off the first two balls. Dhawan gets a single on the thirds ball towards long-on. Rayadu on strike. Batsman gets another single towards long-on on fourth. Dhawan on strike. Another single towards long-on. Rayadu on strike. A single towards long-on to end the over. Four singles off the over.
India 74/1 after 14 overs
Bowling change. Nadeem Ahmed into attack. He bowls left arm orthodox/ Rayadu on strike. No runs off first three balls. Fourth ball is pitched on middle and leg and the batsman tucks it through the gap at mid-wicket and takes two runs. No runs off the last two balls. Just two off the over.
India 70/1 after 13 overs