IND vs HKG Asia Cup 2018 LIVE: Shikhar Dhawan brings up his 14th ODI Hundred

Ehsan Nawaz comes back into the attack. CAUGHT! Nawaz bangs the 2nd ball short and Rayudu goes for the upper cut but only gets a bit of glove on the ball. The keeper McKechnie is standing up at the stumps and he does brilliantly to take the catch with a reverse cup. Great reflexes shown by the keeper there as Rayudu makes his way back to the dressing room. Karthik guides the next ball to third man to get off the mark with a single. Dhawan then pulls the 4th ball to fine leg for another run. Just 2 runs and a wicket come off the over.

India 163/2 after 30 overs