IND vs HKG Asia Cup 2018 Higlights: India win by 26 runs as Khaleel Ahmed takes 3 wickets on debut

Sep 19, 2018 01:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Shikhar Dhawan is the Man of the Match for his 127 runs from 120 deliveries.
India beat Hong Kong by 26 runs.
WICKET! Ehsan c & b Khaleel 22 (25)
WICKET! McKechnie st Dhoni b Kuldeep 7 (6)
WICKET! Aizaz lbw Chahal 0 (1)
WICKET! Kinchit Shah c Dhawan b Chahal 17 (15)
WICKET! Carter c Dhoni b Ahmed 3 (11)
WICKET! Khan lbw Ahmed 92 (115)
WICKET! Rath c Sharma b Yadav 73 (97)
FIFTY up for Anshuman! 50 (75)
FIFTY up for Nizakat! 52 (45)
WICKET! Thakur c Carter b Khan 0 (3)
WICKET! Kumar c Rath b Shah 9 (18)
WICKET! Karthik c Hayat b Shah 33 (38)
WICKET! Dhoni c Scott McKechnie b Ehsan Khan 0 (3)
WICKET! Dhawan c Afzal b Shah 127 (120)
HUNDRED up for Dhawan! 100 (105)
WICKET! Rayudu c Scott McKechnie b Nawaz 60 (70)
FIFTY up for Rayudu! 51(63)
FIFTY up for Dhawan! 50 (58)
WICKET! Sharma c Khan b Khan 23 (22)
Hong Kong XI
India XI
Toss
That brings us to the end of our live coverage of the game. India overcame a spirited challenge from Hong Kong to register a 26-run victory in their first game at the Asia Cup 2018. They'll have a tougher challenge ahead of them in the form of Pakistan tomorrow. Join us again as we bring you all of the action live from that game. Till then it's goodnight.
Here’s what India’s captain Rohit Sharma had to say, "Eventually to win the game is important. We always knew it wasn't going to be easy. We had an inexperienced bowling line-up, but that's no excuse. The mistake was that we could've attacked a bit more. It's a mistake, and that's a learning curve. They pulled off the victory, and I have no doubt for the future as well. Didn't doubt ourselves at any stage, but credit to Hong Kong. Great partnership by their openers, and for our bowling curve, it was great to handle those situations. We will be put under pressure at times, and it's important to handle it. The positives were Shikhar's innings. He had a long tour of England, and was determined to bat in those conditions. It wasn't easy. And Ambati Rayudu as well. Playing after a long time and got a fifty. And ofcourse, Dinesh and Kedar finished off well. Khaleel is a very exciting player. He showed he didn't start well, but was good enough to come back well. If you can't do well for 2-3 overs it's okay, but you should find a way to come back, and he really found that way, and found his rewards. We know we're playing back-to-back games, but no problem. That's why we rested some players for today."
Here’s what Anshuman Rath Hong Kong’s captain had to say, "We are proud, but it's bittersweet. We should've probably won it, but lost too many wickets in the middle during key times. Credit to the India bowlers for sticking with their plans. Going into the tournament we had no pressure, and we wanted to play with a smile on our faces. It would've been nice if we rolled over the best team in the world, but I'm super proud of the boys. Nizakat's innings at the top was great. He batted at No. 4 in the qualifiers, but he's delivered as the opener. And against the best white-ball side in the world, we showed the kind of cricket we can play. Our bowlers stuck out in the heat, and we pulled India to under 300."
Shikhar Dhawan is the Man of the Match for his 127 runs from 120 deliveries.
India beat Hong Kong by 26 runs.
CAUGHT! Khaleel sends down the slower delivery on the 1st ball of the over and Ehsan was lining up the big shot but only gets a leading edge to it which Khaleel safely latches on to. Nawaz is the new man in and he gets off the mark with a single. Tanwir then pushes the 3rd ball towards cover for another single. Nawaz is cramped for space on the 4th ball as he looks for the cut but misses. Khaleel sends down a back of a length delivery on the 5th ball which Nawaz can only steer to third man for a single. Tanwir lines up a shot on the last ball but misses as India win by 26 runs.
Hong Kong 259/8 after 50 overs
WICKET! Ehsan c & b Khaleel 22 (25)
Bhuvneshwar to bowl the penultimate over. He starts with a dot ball before sending down the Yorker which Ehsan digs out for a single. Tanwir doesn’t read the slower delivery and mistimes his slog into the leg-side on the next ball. He then gets the next ball onto his boots and fails to get his bat down in time as the ball comes off the boots for a leg bye. Ehsan gets a full toss on the 5th delivery which he sends to midwicket for a single. Tanwir gets another full toss and launches it down the ground for a FOUR to end the over. 7 runs from the over.
Hong Kong 256/7 after 49 overs
Khaleel continues. Ehsan lifts the first ball straight down the ground for a single. Tanwir then gets a full toss onto the stumps which he drives for another run. Ehsan comes charging out and takes a big swing at the 3rd ball but misses as Khaleel sends down a slower delivery. He goes for the slog on the next ball but misses again as it’s the slower deliver once more from Khaleel. Ehsan finally connects with the 5th ball sending it to long-on for a single. Tanwir is cramped for space as Khaleel angles the last ball into the right hander. Just 3 runs from the over. Brilliant bowling from the young debutant.
Hong Kong 249/7 after 48 overs
Kuldeep Yadav comes back into the attack. Ehsan paddles the first delivery fine for a single. McKechnie then plays a brilliant reverse sweep over point for FOUR runs. STUMPED! McKechnie comes dancing down the track and tries to swing the ball towards the leg side but Kuldeep sends down the googly and Dhoni is quick to take off the bails as the batsman misses. Tanwir Afzal is the new man in and he defends the next two deliveries before launching the last ball over Kuldeep’s head for a SIX. 11 runs and a wicket from the over.
Hong Kong 246/7 after 47 overs
WICKET! McKechnie st Dhoni b Kuldeep 7 (6)
Khaleel Ahmed comes back into the attack. Ehsan guides the 2nd ball down to third man for 2 runs. Khaleel pitches the next ball short and Ehsan gets an inside edge onto his body and makes a quick dash for a single. McKechnie then clips the 4th ball behind square for 2 runs. Khaleel ends the over with two dot balls. Hong Kong now need 51 runs from 24 balls to win.
Hong Kong 235/6 after 46 overs
Rohit has a few words with Chahal before the start of the over. The last over by Chahal was expensive and it looks like the skipper is telling him what line he’d like him to bowl. CAUGHT! Chahal floats the 2nd delivery outside off and Kinchit who was going for the slog sweep only gets a top edge straight to Dhawan at backward point. Ehsan Khan pushes the next ball down the leg side for a single. LBW! Aizaz Khan was the new man in and Chahal sends him back for a golden duck with a googly. The batsman failed to read the googly as he was caught in front of the off stump. That’s Chahal’s third wicket of the night. Scott McKechnie is the new man in and he gets off the mark with a single. 3 runs and 2 wickets from the over.
Hong Kong 230/6 after 45 overs
WICKET! Aizaz lbw Chahal 0 (1)
WICKET! Kinchit Shah c Dhawan b Chahal 17 (15)
Bhuvneshwar continues his spell. He keeps it tight restricting the batsmen to singles off the first five deliveries. Ehsan comes charging down the track for the last delivery but finds the man at deep extra cover who restricts the batsmen to just 2 runs. 7 runs from that over. Hong Kong now need 59 runs from 36 balls to win.
Hong Kong 227/4 after 44 overs
Chahal to bowl his 9th over now. He flights the first ball outside off and Kinchit launches it over deep midwicket for a SIX. Hong Kong aren’t going to go down without a fight here. Chahal sends down a googly on the 2nd delivery and Kinchit guides it to third man for a single. Ehsan Khan then plays the inside-out drive on the next ball for 2 runs. Chahal sends the 4th ball full outside the off stump and Ehsan paddles it to fine leg for 3 runs. Kinchit then pushes the last ball to the off-side for a single. 13 runs from the over for Hong Kong. They need 66 from 42 balls to win now.
Hong Kong 220/4 after 43 overs
Bhuvneshwar Kumar comes back into the attack. Kinchit punches the first ball into the cover region for a single. Bhuvneshwar then sends down 4 dot balls before Ehsan Khan manages to guide the 5th ball down to third man for a single. Bhuvi sends the next delivery a bit too wide outside off and the batsmen lets it go. He has to bowl that one again and this time Kinchit charges out and guides it to deep midwicket for a single. Just 4 runs off the over.
Hong Kong 207/4 after 42 overs
Bowling change. Chahal into the attack. Shah on strike. He gets a single off the first ball towards long-off. Hayat on strike. OUT. Batsman goes for a big shot but edges the ball to MS Dhoni who takes an easy catch. Ehsan Khan is the new man in. He gets a single on third ball Shah on strike He gets a single towards long-off. Khan gets a single towards cover. Shah finishes the over with another single towards cover. Five runs off the over.
Hong Kong 203/4 after 41 overs
Ahmed will continue. Carter on strike. OUT. Carter tries to glide the ball towards third man but only manages to get a thin edge of his bat. Dhoni collects the ball. Carter’s struggle comes to an end. Kinchit Shah is the new batsman. He gets a single towards off-side on second ball. Hayat on strike. No runs off next four balls. SIX. Stand and deliver. Hayat dispatches the last ball towards long-off for a six. Seven off the over.
Hong Kong 198/3 after 40 overs
WICKET! Carter c Dhoni b Ahmed 3 (11)
Yadav continues. Hayat on strike. No runs of the first three balls. Hayat failing to read the spin and variations from Kuldeep. SIX. Good comeback by the batsman. He reads the googly well and dances down the track and lifts the ball straight over the bowler’s head for maximum. Yadav tosses the ball up for fifth delivery and Hayat plays it through the cover for a single. Carter gets a single on the last ball. Seven off the over.
Hong Kong 191/2 after 39 overs
Ahmed continues. Carter on strike. A single on the first ball towards third man. Hayat on strike. No runs on next two balls. FOUR. Hayat uses his feet and pushes the ball through cover for a boundary. The batsman charges down the track for fifth ball but mistimes the ball and manages only a single. Carter on strike. No runs off the last ball. Six off the over.
Hong Kong 184/2 after 38 overs
Yadav continues. On strike is Hayat. Hayat starts the over with a leg bye. Carter on strike. No runs off next four balls. Carter gets a single off the last ball. Two off the over.
Hong Kong 177/2 after 37 overs
Ahmed to bowl. Khan on strike. Ahmed starts off with a WIDE. No runs off first three balls. OUT. Ahmed traps Khan in front of the wicket on fourth ball. Khan goes for the review and review shows three reds. Khan is dismissed in 90s. Carter is the new batsman. No runs off the last two balls.
Hong Kong 175/2 after 36 overs