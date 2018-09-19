IND vs HKG Asia Cup 2018 Higlights: India win by 26 runs as Khaleel Ahmed takes 3 wickets on debut

Here’s what India’s captain Rohit Sharma had to say, "Eventually to win the game is important. We always knew it wasn't going to be easy. We had an inexperienced bowling line-up, but that's no excuse. The mistake was that we could've attacked a bit more. It's a mistake, and that's a learning curve. They pulled off the victory, and I have no doubt for the future as well. Didn't doubt ourselves at any stage, but credit to Hong Kong. Great partnership by their openers, and for our bowling curve, it was great to handle those situations. We will be put under pressure at times, and it's important to handle it. The positives were Shikhar's innings. He had a long tour of England, and was determined to bat in those conditions. It wasn't easy. And Ambati Rayudu as well. Playing after a long time and got a fifty. And ofcourse, Dinesh and Kedar finished off well. Khaleel is a very exciting player. He showed he didn't start well, but was good enough to come back well. If you can't do well for 2-3 overs it's okay, but you should find a way to come back, and he really found that way, and found his rewards. We know we're playing back-to-back games, but no problem. That's why we rested some players for today."