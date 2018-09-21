IND vs BDESH Asia Cup 2018 LIVE updates: Upbeat India face gloomy Bangladesh

Live now
Sep 21, 2018 03:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
India announced Deepak Chachar, Ravindara Jadeja and Siddarth Kaul as back-ups for rest of the tournament.
Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandaya got injured during India's match against Pakistan while Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal's tournament came to a pre-mature end becacue of an injury that he sustained in match against Sri Lanka.
India and Bangladesh today play the first Super Four match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Both teams have been affected by injuries.
In Group B Bangladesh first defeated a lackluster Sri Lanka by 137 runs and then lost to Afghanistan by 136 runs. Afghanistan on the other hand won both its match in group stages having defeated Sri Lanka by 91 runs.
In Group A Pakistan defeated Hong Kong by 8 wickets, while they were blanked by India by the same margin. India on the other hand won both its group encounter against Hong Kong and Pakistan. Hong Kong stretched India and India could only manage only 26 runs victory.
Asia Cup 2018 started off with six teams. India, Pakistan and Hong Kong pooled in Group A and Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka pooled in Group B. India and Pakistan qualified from Group A while Bangladesh and Afghanistan qualified from Group B. In Super Four stage all four teams play each other.
Hello and warm welcome to the live coverage of the Super Four match of Asia Cup 2018 between India and Bangladesh being played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.